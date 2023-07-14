Before Sarah Hyland achieved global fame as Haley Dunphy in Modern Family, she was born and raised a New York teen, trying on makeup at Sephora before dance class.



“As a little girl growing up in New York City, I would walk into Sephora and do all the free trials,” Sarah told me, sitting at the L.A. Sephora Sourse launch. The celebratory launch event was a brilliant pink and purple affair, held at the Grove in Los Angeles. And although we’re on the other side of the country from both our NYC childhoods, those formative moments stick with Sarah. “The Sephora on 72nd was right down the block from Steps and I would go and do my makeup before dance class.”

We’ve all been there — aimlessly wandering around Sephora to pass the time, sampling makeup we have no intention of buying, doing a full look before going to an event or a party. Back then, Hyland didn’t even dare to dream that she’d ever launch her own beauty product in Sephoras nationwide — including her old stomping ground location on 72nd.

“Sephora was home away from home for me growing up as a teenager just kind of being obsessed with makeup. And the fact that now I have a product here — and we have a sign with my face on it — is just absolutely wild to me. And it feels like a dream come true that I didn't even know I had.”

What is Sourse?

Sourse is a brand of supplements shaking up the wellness game. According to the Sourse website, they believe that: “Supplementing should be fun for everyone. We’re here to support you in your wellness journey with delicious bites that enrich your life from the moment you eat them.”

Sarah’s journey as a co-founder of Sourse reflects the brand's mission. Her belief in the products is the ultimate co-sign.

“It's really-really it's, it's really amazing to be able to come up with vegan, gluten-free CHOCOLATE vitamins. And they taste delicious.”

“Tastes like an M&M,” I tell Sarah at first bite. These chocolate vitamins truly don’t taste “healthy” at all. But in fact, vegan dark chocolate is part of the health benefits — it actually causes the supplement perform better.

“The way that our bites work is that, because chocolate is a pre and probiotic, your body absorbs it better than capsules. So you really get the effects,” says Sarah.

Where to buy Sourse

The full spectrum of Sourse products is available at trysourse.com. But you can now find their hero products online and in-store at Sephoras nationwide.

