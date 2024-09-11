In terms of festivals, it doesn’t get any better than Sea.Hear.Now. Remove the uncomfy camping vibe that’s borderline abusive, and all the intensity of large-scale festivals located in remote areas…and you’ll have SHN.

An oasis nestled in Asbury Park, New Jersey — you won’t get a better experience than a concert on the sand. With local food, an easy-going crowd, and plenty of shopping opportunities, there’s something for everyone at this festival.

This year, Sea.Hear.Now 2024 is garnering more excitement than ever thanks to their star-studded lineup. With headliners Noah Kahan and New Jersey’s own, Bruce-The-Boss-Springsteen. Springsteen — the Sunday headline act — will have an extra-long, 3-hour set.

We attended the festival last year, and I was most surprised by how terrific the food was. I even heard people raving about the seafood at SHN. Admittedly, I’ve only eaten one Korean corn dog in my life…but this seemed to be a pretty good intro.

If you’re going to buy VIP tickets for any festival, this is the one where you’ll get the most bang for your buck. A guaranteed good view for Noah Kahan and The Boss, exclusive merch and food stands where you’ll have less of a line…and of course, my favorite: private bathrooms!



Sea.Hear.Now is only a few days away…But if you’re last-minute-spontaneous, tickets are still available on resale sites. If you want to know more about one of my favorite festivals, here’s the inside scoop for Sea.Hear.Now 2024!

Sea.Hear.Now 2024 Lineup

Sea Hear Now

The crowd at Sea.Hear.Now isn’t your typical festival crowd. The locals bring a certain informal atmosphere, and since there’s such a wide variety of performers, the crowd is just as diverse.

On Saturday, Noah Kahan , The Black Crowes, Grace Potter, and Joe P are names to watch out for. Sunday features megastars like Norah Jones, Joy Oladokun, and Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.

Since the festival is only 2 days long, it’s more manageable than a 3 or 4-day taxing experience. While I always have the time of my life at festivals, I’m often ready to go home earlier than anticipated.

Transportation at Sea.Hear.Now

I definitely would not take an Asbury Uber or Lyft during this festival. Last year, I wasted hours in Ubers just sitting in traffic (I think it’s because I wasn’t staying in Asbury Park). But even if you are: don’t use a rideshare service.

There’s a train that runs into Asbury Park itself, which I’d highly recommend. Go with the option where you won’t stuck in traffic, wishing you were home. Believe me.

Plus, rideshare prices will surge due to demand. Our Lyft driver last year charged us close to $100 extra because she took a different route and we ended up in more traffic. A train ticket is never market-based.

The Food

Surf Taco

Sea.Hear.Now features some of the best food from the Jersey Shore area. I’m addicted to Surf Taco — especially the eponymous fish taco which is a Jersey shore delicacy. Looking for food that’s absolutely delish and not just a mass-produced, high-caloric, flavorless mess? Surf Taco is for you.

Other favorites include Dank Dogs, Local 130 Seafood, and Lobster Rolls & More. Normally, I’d warn against the seafood options at a festival…but we’re literally at Sea.Hear.Now. It’s necessary.

Now, I’m not going to say that these food options will be the best meals in your life…or the cheapest. However, when it comes to festival life, pick your battles. Remember, the food is never the star of the weekend.

The Drinks

At every festival, there’ll be those random alcoholic beverage stands featuring familiar brands like Twisted Tea, Hendricks Gin, Aperol Spritz, and Tito’s.

These booths are my favorite stops because they offer photo ops left and right, exclusive brand merch that’s super cute. Last year, the Aperol Spritz sun hats were all the rage, and don’t forget the cute cocktails.

This year, keep an eye out for Bud Light, Mamitas, White Claw, Hendrick’s Gin, Twisted Tea, and more! I loved the Hendrick’s cocktails last year — and I’m not even a gin gal.

The Stages

Sea Hear Now

It’s not easy to get lost at Sea.Hear.Now, which is good news. The festival setup is truly manageable, you can stroll around and easily find each stage without getting overwhelmed or exhausted.

The 3 stages — the Surf Stage, Sand Stage, and Park Stage — are pretty self-explanatory. The Surf and Sand Stages are located across from one another right on the beach, while the stands are on the other side of the boardwalk.

Then, the Park Stage is between stands and the Sand Stage. Sprinkled throughout the festival are some of Asbury Park’s most famous bars and restaurants. Across from the Surf Stage — where Bruce Springsteen will be performing — stands The Stone Pony — the iconic music venue where Springsteen launched his career.

So, if you’re weary of the festival and simply want to rest somewhere and absorb all the fantastic sensations…there are plenty of places where you enjoy the glories that Asbury Park has to offer!



If you’re still looking for Sea.Hear.Now tickets, it’s not too late! Grab them here.