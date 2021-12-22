It’s finally here.



When Sex and the City celebrated its 20th anniversary this year they announced that And Just Like That the 10-episode HBO Max reboot was on its way. And now, it's here!

When news of the long-awaited sequel to this iconic sitcom hit, SATC devotees were eager to dive back into that fairytale version of New York City perpetrated by every Carrie Bradshaw monologue. The past few months of waiting have been packed with paparazzi shots of the cast filming and speculations about the plot. This is an attempt to satiate die-hard loyalists eager to see what the gang’s been up to over the years since the last movie.

The first episode saw the return of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte to our screens, but with a few modifications to the original series. First off, Kim Cattrall will not appear as Samantha. But, despite the absence of our beloved Samantha, And Just Like That introduces us to new characters and even contains some surprises (no spoilers).

Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte serving Outfit Inspo via HBO

SATC gained its cult following due to its aspirational and whimsical portrait of life in New York City and And Just Like That maintains that magic.

After 16 years and two movies, the franchise still retains its inexplicable place in popular culture. Those of us who were too young to have watched its premiere have since caught up by binging on endless reruns and even a prequel. For better or worse, Carrie & Co. are the paragons of what it means to be very young in New York — the blueprints of a bygone era that we love just the same.

The show’s legacy and its beloved characters have held strong despite the years. Even today, friend groups dub themselves either a Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, or a Samantha. Young people starting fresh, adventurous lives in big cities like New York look to those old — though somewhat dated — episodes with the same love and reverence for the cast’s lives, their friendships, and for their clothes.

Perhaps this is the real reason the series has so endured: its representation of fashion. From the very outset of the show, the characters dressed as though everything were an occasion. While many series at the time portrayed fashion as a vain, shallow interest, SATC was not one of them. The characters may have been flawed but they were well-rounded. They had full lives, they were passionate about their careers, they adored fashion and were celebrated for it.

Sex and the City allows its viewers to explore and to be daring in their lives and in their fashion choices. Life is too short for drab clothes, the show declared. This occasionally unrealistic portrait of New York underscores that the show is not only about this city, but about how your environment — whether it be people or places or the things you surround yourself with — grant you permission to dream.

What better encapsulated this than a shot of Carrie, looking out the window from her writing desk, her face lit only by her Apple PowerBook G3.

One image from the reboot And Just Like That which went absolutely viral amplifies this image. There’s Carrie sitting, thinking, writing, illuminated solely by her MacBook Pro? MacBook Air? We cannot be sure. But that shot aptly captures the flight of time as we superimpose Early Carrie with Carrie Today.

With the proliferation of this screen still, many people have asked — as they always do with Carrie’s outfits and accessories — where can I get those glasses?

Wonder no more!

Dedicated fashion accounts did the deep dive for us and identified those glasses Sarah Jessica Parker just made the most coveted gold frames out there. They’re carried by a brand named Mykita, but these Meryl Frames will set you back close to $600.

Yes, you heard that right. $600 for frames. And that’s without the prescription!

