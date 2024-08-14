With the wrap up of the 2024 Paris Olympics, no more Love Island USA, and last year’s Writers’ Strike finally catching up to us, there’s quite literally nothing left to watch on television these days. I’ve rewatched all the reality TV shows we know and love, I’m caught up on everything, and I’m fresh out of fresh content.

Which means I still have my eye on the Olympics…because it hasn’t been that long, right? With the closing ceremonies on Sunday, August 11, it’s only been a few, endless days without a meme-able moment from our favorite world-class athletes.

And at the forefront of Olympic stardom is Team USA Gymnastics. Headed by one-of-one Simone Biles, the gymnastics team is generationally talented. They’re always a favorite to watch, especially when GOAT Biles is performing.

But it’s not just Biles who has stolen the world’s hearts…Olympic athletes like Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey are all beloved names. Let’s not forget Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade who rose into view as she killed her routines.

The women gymnasts are a marvel who have overcome countless hurdles (literally) to get here…so it’s no wonder why we’re thrilled by them. But there’s something else I noticed: their makeup is always flawless.

Being an athletic performer, you need a makeup routine that will keep your face in place regardless of what you’re doing…even if it’s excelling on the balance beam or during vault routine.

And forget about Simone Biles’ iconic floor routine…I want to talk about her makeup routine. It looks like something that Patrick Ta crafted. And, thanks to the live coverage of the Olympics, we now have an idea of what magical potions Simone Biles uses to keep her makeup firmly in place…no matter what.









What tipped me off immediately was a photo of Simone standing on the sideline before her routine using the Fenty Invisi-Matte powder. And while it most likely wasn’t a sponsored ad, the product placement couldn’t have been more efficacious.

Fenty Invisi-Matte powder went viral during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance, where she quickly flashed the product and went right on singing. It was an effortless ad, but effective nonetheless.

But beyond the celeb endorsements, the Invisi-Matte powder is terrific for on-the-go sweat control and keeping your makeup in place. One of my favorites for summer and vacation, the Fenty powder is compact and packs a punch.









Westman Atelier is worth the price, even if it is a titch pricier. It’s a beloved brand by makeup artists and professionals everywhere. With celeb MUA’s like Mary Phillips often using their stunning sticks.

Simone Biles is no different. Although she uses a lot of Fenty products — including their foundation and mascara — she leans towards Westman when it comes to blush.

While Simone combines two of the shades for a customizable shade, every hue is packed with pigment and a light shimmer.

In her video with Vogue, Biles gravitates towards this Pat McGrath palette riddled with bronzy shades that complement any eye color. I’ve tried hundreds of eyeshadow palettes over the span of my lifetime and I have to give Pat McGrath her flowers.

The formula is luxurious, the palette is pigmented, and there’s a good mix of matte and shimmer shades for customizable eyes. It’s everything you need in one palette, with shades that make for both daytime and nighttime looks.

I prefer Pat McGrath over most makeup brands despite the extra cost…we all know how frustrating it can be to spend money on an eyeshadow palette and then it barely shows — or stays — on your lid. Investing in a rich palette that’s backed by rave reviews is worth it.

Not One…Not Two..But Three Setting Sprays

You had to know that Simone Biles-Owens makeup was set in stone. After intense deman celebrity makeup artist Alayza Casey revealed Biles’ makeup routine…and to no one’s surprise, there’s a lot of setting spray involved.

Casey used three sprays on Biles’ face: the emblematic Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Spray, Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray, and Kryolan Fixing Spray.

Biles is doing a lot of movement and definitely breaking a sweat, so the makeup simply must stay in place…and instead of championing the setting powder, Casey opts for multiple long-lasting setting sprays that hold your makeup in place all day (no matter what.)









This is a fan favorite. Everyone who has used this concealer — moi aussi — has fallen in love with it. I adore how creamy the formula is while still remaining dewy and hydrating.

It gives your undereyes the recharge and lift you need without catching up on all that sleep you’re missing out on. It’s high coverage and easily blendable, with minimal creasing throughout application.

Seriously, one of the best concealers on the market. Hourglass gets it right every time.

Huda Beauty is known for their lip products, and Casey loves to use the “Rich Brown” shade on Biles. These lip liners are no joke — locking in your lips all day long and never budging.

Yes, these liners withstand sit-down dinners, nights out grabbing drinks with your friends — even dabbing your lips with a napkin won’t budge your liner. It may sound too good to be true, but I’m not being paid to say this — promise.

The Huda Beauty lip products have been tested by millions of people who absolutely love it just the same…But if it’s good enough for Simone, it’s good enough for us.