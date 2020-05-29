Skylar Grey Releases Sleek Cover of Travis Scott's "Goosebumps"
One of the slickest hip-hop hits of 2016 just got an even glossier remix by the magnetic songwriter Skylar Grey.
In a photo collection titled LOOK MOM I'M TRAVIS SCOTT, in honor of Travis Scott's popular Netflix documentary, she recreates some of Scott's most iconic looks with her own twist to celebrate her interpretation of "goosebumps."
Lady Gaga Reclaims Her Dance Floor on "Chromatica"
It was always her dance floor.
Few artists have given as much of themselves to their fans as Lady Gaga.
Since being ordained queen of the nightclub (not to mention the pregame, the getting-ready-bedroom-dance, the drag show, and the summer night drive) in 2008 with "Just Dance," the hit single from her hit debut album The Fame, Gaga has continued to surprise fans with constant reinvention. She cemented her place as the pop-artist of a generation with Born This Way and even (as over-produced as it was) Art Pop, and then, shockingly, went on to release a jazz standard's album with Tony Bennett (Cheek to Cheek), a country album (Joanne), and finally become an Oscar-nominated actress for A Star Is Born. Somehow, she pulled off every iteration of herself with charisma and grace.
- Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Share New Song "Rain On Me ... ›
- Lady Gaga Releases "Chromatica" Album Cover, Raises $35 Million ... ›
- Lady Gaga Leads the “Kindness Punks” in a Fight for Peace in ... ›
- Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK Share New Song "Sour Candy" - Popdust ›
Airports Drops Silky “U FEEL IT 2”
Sincere, vulnerable, and seductive.
Australian DIY pop artist Airports, AKA Aaron Lee, releases "U FEEL IT 2," following on the heels of his dreamy lo-fi banger, "Don't Sleep Anymore."
Aaron explains the double entendre of the song, "It started out being written as a song about a haunting relationship with depression in contrast to uplifting music, but when some of the lyrics started to spill out I realized I was also writing about positive romantic feelings for my partner." Featuring bleeding synths, blushing harmonies, and Aaron's velvety falsetto, "U FEEL IT 2" is a perfect summer anthem.
U Feel It 2