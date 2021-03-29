Unless you're one of the many a**holes that traveled down to Florida in order to celebrate spring, chances are your Spring Break this year is going to be a lot tamer than in years past.

Contrary to what many may believe, James Franco's Spring Breakers isn't the only film centered on the topic. There are plenty of other great raucous films centered around spring break. The below films and their party-hard energy will no doubt bring on pangs of nostalgia, but for those looking to vicariously party through their TVs this year, here are the best spring break movies for 2021.

Cabin in the Woods Before Chris Hemsworth was Thor, he was just a college buddy, heading up with a group of friends to have a relaxing vacation in a cabin in the woods. Obviously, things go terribly wrong. Zombies attack, and people start to die in grotesque ways. But when it's revealed that two scientists control the zombies, the plot turns into an absolute mind f**k. Cabin in the Woods is a completely different movie by the end and is a unique take on the horror genre that shouldn't be overlooked.

Ibiza: Love Drunk Ibiza: Love Drunk Harper (Gillian Jacobs) decides last minute to take her two best friends on a work trip to Barcelona. What results is a trip we all desperately want to have right now. Bottles are emptied, clubs are explored, and famous hot DJs are flirted with. Ibiza: Love Drunk is a rip-roaring good spring break film if you're looking for something fun and lighthearted.

American Pie American Pie A raunchy classic, American Pie features gratuitous sex jokes and plenty of sensual moments that even in their silliest moments will make us all yearn for any sort of human touch. It's a gross-out comedy for sure, so come prepared to cringe, but watching a young Eugene Levy be a dorky dad never gets old.

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened We all wish we could pack up and go to a lavish music festival. But what if such a thing actually never existed? Netflix's Fyre documentary, which recounts the famous music festival that was anything but, will cure any sort of FOMO you have. With that said, I would still love to be stranded with a group of people right now.

22 Jump Street While 21 Jump Street was hilarious in its own right, 22 Jump Street is notable because Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum infiltrate a wild and out-of-control spring break fiesta. Under the alter egos of Schmidt and Jenko, the famed duo must shut down a massive drug ring while also trying not to have too much fun in what looks like the greatest spring break ever.