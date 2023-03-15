Pack your bags, we’re going to an AFC Richmond game. Ted Lasso Season 3 is officially back on Apple TV+, which is great news for just about everyone on the whole entire planet. The 40-time Emmy nominated show follows American coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he tries to wrangle the English soccer team, AFC Richmond.

Seemingly the final season in the series, we will see how Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) deals with her ex-husband, Rupert, in his attempt to purchase West Ham United. At Season 2’s conclusion, we know Rupert has hired Richmond’s assistant coach, Nate, whose lust for the spotlight festered throughout the entire season. Plus, we’ll see the fallout from the breakup between Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple).









With stellar episodes written and produced by Sudeikis, Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), you can’t go wrong. A go-to comfort show for many, Ted Lasso makes you believe in - and root for - a fully fictional sports team. Season 3’s 10 episodes will air over 2 months and conclude on May 17th.



As Sudeikis is one of the main writers, one has to wonder how much this show parallels his real life experiences. It features a recently divorced Ted Lasso flying overseas, missing his son, and even mentions that Ted’s ex-wife has a new boyfriend the end of episode 1. Plus, the plot itself is almost a tad too similar to the Harry Styles/Olivia Wilde relationship that blew up only a few months ago.

If you’re ready for more Ted Lasso, Nike has collaborated with the show to give us AFC Richmond merch. I’m Richmond till I die, so here are my fave pieces: