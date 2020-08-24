Are you beginning to feel like you've seen everything there is to see on Netflix?

TVInsider estimates that U.S. Netflix customers are streaming a total of 6.1 billion hours per month since March, so if you're feeling like you're in a slump with your recent movie watching, there's a good reason why.

Thankfully, Netflix has many hidden gems buried in the midst of crowd-pleasing blockbusters. Whether you're in the mood for a subtle drama or a thriller that'll keep your mind racing, we've rounded up just a few of the best underrated movies available to stream on Netflix right now.

20th Century Women This Academy Award-nominated drama follows Dorothea Fields, a driven single mother in her mid-50s. As her concerns rise regarding the upbringing of her teenage son, Jamie, she employs two younger women: Abbie, a punk photographer, and Julie, Jamie's best friend who lives next door and often sleeps over. Perfectly understated and full of heart, 20th Century Women is guaranteed to get under your skin.

The Florida Project Named after the original title of Disney World theme park, The Florida Project is an intimate look at a life of squalor spent in a budget motel right by the Happiest Place on Earth. Halley is a young, delinquent single mother who deeply loves her six-year-old daughter, Moonee, but struggles to make ends meet and stay out of trouble. Told primarily from Moonee's point of view, it's just as heartbreaking as it is beautifully shot.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind What if you could completely forget that you and your ex had ever met? Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind follows an estranged couple, Joel and Clementine, who have decided to have each other erased from their memories. As the two coincidentally cross paths again, the film acts as a powerful statement on true love, fate, and the power of memories.

American Honey Eighteen-year-old Star is desperate for a new job. When she runs into the alluring Jake at a local Kmart by chance, he convinces her to join his traveling magazine sales crew. Star is welcomed by (most of) the group, and she quickly gets wrapped up in their lifestyle of heavy partying as they road trip across the country, juggling her budding romance with Jake in the process.

Super Dark Times A chilling teen thriller, Super Dark Times takes place in the era before the 1999 Columbine High School shooting. After a traumatic accident puts a rift in the friendship between teenage best friends Zach and Josh, the two of them must navigate the loss of their innocence in the aftermath of tragedy.

Green Room Green Room is a clever horror film centered around a punk band whose tour gets sidelined when they find themselves trapped at a remote venue in the Pacific Northwest. When the band members witness something sinister backstage they weren't supposed to see, they must fight off a group of neo-Nazi skinheads determined to keep the evil legacy of their club alive.

Frances Ha Frances Halliday is a 27-year-old would-be dancer who's struggling to get her life on track in New York City. She lives in Brooklyn with her best friend from college, Sophie, who informs the dependent Frances that she's moving to Tribeca with her boyfriend. As Frances' financial situation grows increasingly dire, Frances Ha explores her pursuit of a fulfilling, meaningful life.

Cam Cam is a psychological thriller inspired by screenwriter Isa Mazzei's real-life experience as a camgirl. The film's protagonist, Alice, is working as a webcam model in her home studio, and is successful. Alice then discovers that an exact replica of herself has taken over her account and is livestreaming under her screen name.

We the Animals Based on the novel of the same name by Justin Torres, We the Animals is a tender coming-of-age drama centered around three brothers in a working-class family living in upstate New York. As the personalities of Jonah's two older brothers begin to resemble that of their volatile but loving father, the youngest of the family must reconcile with his emerging homosexuality.