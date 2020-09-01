9 Great Movies to Stream on HBO Max
These days, every night is movie night.
With so many streaming platforms available today, it might be overwhelming to figure out exactly what to watch.
HBO Max launched last May, capitalizing on the quarantine blues that's left just about every non-essential worker with more free time than we know what to do with. In addition to its regular roster of great TV dramas, HBO Max is also staking its claim as a great subscription service for movie nerds.
With tons of golden-age classics as well as current Oscar winners, there are tons of films to sift through on HBO Max. We've narrowed it down for you with just a few of our critic's picks.
Amelie
The title character of the French comedy Amelie is an 18-year-old waitress who has struggled with isolation for most of her life. Embarking on a whimsical expedition throughout Paris, she decides to dedicate her life to bringing joy to others and changing lives for the better, no matter what it takes.
In the Mood for LoveIn The Mood For Love - 2000
In the Mood for Love is often considered a major touchstone of Asian cinema. It follows a man and woman who, through chance encounters, develop feelings for each other as their spouses have an affair together.
Spirited Away
You can find all of Studio Ghibli's films on HBO Max, but Spirited Away arguably remains director Hayao Miyazaki's most beloved and well-known piece of work. When 10-year-old Chihiro and her parents wind up in what looks like an abandoned amusement park, she discovers that the park is actually an escape for supernatural beings needing an escape from the earthly realm.
Cast Away
One of the most iconic films of Tom Hanks's expansive career, Cast Away spends almost its entire runtime with Hanks as the sole character. He stars as a FedEx executive who washes ashore on a deserted island after his plane crashes. As the sole survivor, he must adapt and survive on the island with no return to civilization in sight.
Jojo Rabbit
Based on Christine Leunens's 2008 book Caging Skies, Oscar-nominated drama-comedy Jojo Rabbit is set in Nazi Germany. After discovering that his mother has been hiding a Jewish girl in their attic, young Jojo must reckon with his nationalism with a little help from an unlikely imaginary friend—a fanciful version of Adolf Hitler.
The Philadelphia Story
Perhaps one of the original rom-coms and a crucial entry in the history of old Hollywood, The Philadelphia Story stars Katharine Hepburn as a divorcee who finds herself at the crossroads of budding romances with three men at once.
Friday Night Lights
No movie captures the spirit of Texas high school football like Friday Night Lights. Set in the town of Odessa, the drama (that spawned a TV series of the same name) follows the players of the local high school football team as they juggle personal struggles on their way to the state championship.
Get On UpFilm Title: Get on Up
Chadwick Boseman is an unparalleled symbol of Black cinema. Before his recent untimely death due to cancer, he portrayed icons like T'Challa from Black Panther, baseball legend Jackie Robinson, and musician James Brown. The latter's life is depicted in Get On Up, a poignant biopic that celebrates the life of the Godfather of Soul.
Alien
The sci-fi-horror classic Alien has been widely regarded by film critics as one of the best movies of the science-fiction genre–and of all time. On their way home, the crew of a commercial starship called Nostromo find a nest of eggs on their ship. When a creature attached itself to one of the crew members, terror ensues.
The VMAs Were a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman
Hosted by Keke Palmer, the 2020 VMAs featured many highlights—a Lady Gaga's masks, Miley Cyrus's wrecking ball, and the Black Eyed Peas' UFO, to name a few. But Chadwick Boseman was an overarching presence.
The 2020 VMAs were different from the start.
At the very beginning of the show, host Keke Palmer told viewers that the night was dedicated to Chaswick Boseman, who died on Friday after a private fight with colon cancer.
"Before we get into the music tonight, we need to take the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion were a true inspiration to all the fans he touched, and everyone he encountered," Palmer said. "We dedicate this show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He's a true hero – not just on screen, but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."
Lady Gaga won Artist of the Year and took home an additional four new trophies. She also brought her own brand of activism to the show, sporting a total of nine masks throughout the show. During her performance, she told the audience, "I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask. It's a sign of respect."

Gaga performed a medley that included "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande, which won Best Collaboration. She also left the audience with a message about art's ability to inspire people and spark change. "This has not been an easy year for a lot of people, but what I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage," she said. "Just because we're separated right now and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a renaissance is coming, and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love."
While many of the artists remained political in a similarly vague way, some chose to recognize the current political climate more overtly. "It's hard to celebrate, so I'm just going to say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor," the Weeknd said upon receiving the award for video of the year.
Though the VMAs was technically a celebration, the shadows of current events and recent tragedies loomed large. A tribute video honored Naya Rivera, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, and other stars, many of whom died far too young. Some fans were angered that the montage left out Kobe Bryant, sparking a backlash.

Some people were charmed by the awards show's valiant attempts at creating a coherent event that included social distancing, but others weren't so pleased. Many felt that the entire show felt like a simulation, a compilation of fake New York scenes pulled together from across the world.

"Mostly, though, the VMAs gave the impression that they were happening in a collective imaginary place, a computer-generated nothingsville," writes Kathryn VanArendonk for Vulture. "Sometimes it looked like The Matrix, sometimes like a Star Trek holodeck, and sometimes like the inside of Janet's mind in The Good Place." Many felt that because the performances were all filmed in different locations, the show felt disorienting and alien.

Still, in the time of COVID-19, sometimes we have to take what we can get. "There was something about the cloud of nothingness that also convinced me — we're all nowhere, but we're all nowhere together," VanAredonk finishes.

The VMAs alone will never heal our cultural and political wounds, and they were inevitably strange and a bit tone-deaf. But as Chadwick Boseman's legacy shows, art and performers truly can change lives—and we shouldn't take them for granted.
Let Trans Characters Be Trans: The "Trap" Trope Is Still a Slur
Breaking down the difference between a problematic anime trope and a slur.
One of my very first articles as an entertainment critic ended up being my most controversial thus far.
In it, I gave praise to a character in an anime called Zombie Land Saga, a show about a group of zombies who form a pop idol group. The character in question was Lily Hoshikawa, who is eventually revealed to be a trans girl in a very positive and affirming episode detailing her childhood and transition.
CW: Transphobic Slurs
