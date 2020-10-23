The Battle Series Verzuz Is Slowly Losing Its Appeal
Lack of star power and corporate backing is causing the show to lose steam.
With the entire world stuck at home sheltering in place, musicians have had to resort to entertaining fans (and themselves) virtually.While some entertained the weary masses in the form of TikTok videos and Instagram challenges, others went as far as performing concerts and DJ sets from the comfort of their homes. But it would be the platform created by super producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland that would become the frontrunner in quarantine entertainment.
On March 24, Verzuz was born as a showdown between accomplished artists, songwriters, and producers playing their most popular songs against each other in the spirit of friendly competition. Instagram Live would act as the battleground for the clash of musical titans. Swizz and Timbaland would not only serve as the masterminds of the series but its inaugural battle participants.
Verzuz entertained its viewers in myriad ways. Those who tuned in got to hear the music that shaped their fondest memories while hearing stories behind some of their favorite artists' biggest hits. It also became a place for artists to let their hair down and be their most candid while celebrating their love and mutual respect for one another.
Some battles were masterclasses in musicology, such as Johnta Austin vs. Ne-Yo and Alicia Keys vs. John Legend. Others were entertaining for reasons beyond music. Teddy Riley vs. Babyface and Nelly vs. Ludacris were plagued with technical difficulties. But abysmal sound quality and slow wifi connections didn't drive down the entertainment value. These hiccups provided social media with memeable moments and provided much needed comic relief in a time of uncertainty.
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Verzuz?src=hash&;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Verzuz
John: I ain't gon Teddy Riley y'all
Teddy in the comments: https://t.co/szxmpjXGUa">pic.twitter.com/szxmpjXGUa
— Bianca, but make it ✨Spooky✨ (@BinksInProgress) https://twitter.com/BinksInProgress/status/1274157...">June 20, 2020
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Verzuz?src=hash&;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Verzuz Nelly googling Digicel like https://t.co/0GysGIdZdF">pic.twitter.com/0GysGIdZdF
— Tonja Renée Stidhum (@TonjaStidhum) https://twitter.com/TonjaStidhum/status/1264361060...">May 24, 2020
But then Apple Music interfered. In July, Verzuz announced it would be joining forces with the streaming platform. Apple Music would simulcast with Instagram Live, providing a massive upgrade in video and sound quality. The lifting of quarantine restrictions allowed artists to be in the same space instead of conducting the battles at home. The face-to-face interaction was the missing ingredient from an already perfect recipe.
With interest at an all-time high and the partnership with Apple Music now in play, Verzuz looked set to maintain its popularity. But recent events indicate that might be wishful thinking.
No Persona
In the beginning, Verzuz's modest presentation was endearing. Seeing artists at home in a relaxed setting made viewers feel connected to them in a way they might not have before the pandemic. Now, the Apple Music format allows artists to be amongst one another; but, Instead of getting them at their most comfortable, viewers get the immaculately styled versions of artists that they're accustomed to seeing. The high-level production has added to the presentation, but Verzuz has lost its organic appeal.
The Talent
Another key selling point for Verzuz was that its participants were music legends. The artists who originally battled were influential to their genres and generations. Though the likes of Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, and others have participated, there are so many more musicians who fit the criteria.
The collection of superstar artists that fans still want to see duke it out is still plentiful—but fans shouldn't get their hopes up.
Though there are many artists left that would help Verzuz keep its cool factor, they won't do it simply because they don't want to. Fans have clamored for Missy Elliot, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, and others to do battle–with the artists flat out refusing. This past week Busta Rhymes laid down the gauntlet and challenged T.I. The Atlanta rapper declined Busta's invitation to square off because of a perceived generational gap.
With fan favorite artists declining to partake and the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Drake being too big to be asked to take part, the list of possible guest stars that fans undoubtedly want to see is growing shorter and shorter. With the announcement of a season 2 coming soon, one can't help but wonder if Verzuz can maintain its appeal.
Since launching back in March, Verzuz became a bright spot while being trapped at home. It allowed music lovers to be distracted from the chaos in the world while celebrating musicians and their contributions. However, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have become victims of their own success.
How Old Songs Live a Second Life on TikTok
Fleetwood Mac, Nelly Furtado, and more are making new waves thanks to the video app.
The relentless doom of the Internet briefly subsided last month thanks to one dude who likes longboarding, cranberry juice, and Fleetwood Mac.
The longboarder in question is 37-year-old Nathan Apodaca, who was on his way to work at a potato factory in Idaho when the battery of his truck went out. Rather than trying to flag someone down to give him a ride or skipping work to get the battery replaced, Apodaca made the most of the situation: He grabbed his longboard, a jug of Ocean Spray, and his phone, then continued on his merry way.
Halloween Costumes That Only Make Sense In 2020
Halloween is undoubtedly going to look a lot different this year.
It remains to be seen how Trick-or-Treaters are gonna fare this Halloween, but if your family plans to do any sort of festivities this year, there remain plenty of costume ideas. The whirlwind of 2020 has left no surprises, but from the death of Kobe Bryant to the everyday dealings of the White House's Commander-and-Chief, there remain plenty of figures to mimic and pay homage to. Here are some of the best costumes for 2020's unusual Halloween.
Murder Hornet<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU2MDUwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNTYxOTc2NX0._d9FHkIULNQihKI1dr7Rkuq8r1Z-_rD4mTXdMzjiUqU/img.jpg?width=980" id="0b5f1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="20e155c7d11276d8783c2eb09e385cb4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Murder Hornet" /><p>When it was announced back in July that <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/02/us/asian-giant-hornet-washington.html" target="_blank">Murder Hornets had descended upon Washington and already mated</a>, it was the moment we realized that 2020 being overall chaotic was officially a trend. While it is unclear if the deadly bee executioners have officially taken up permanent residency here in the U.S., why not dress up as the bastards and take some power back!</p><p>Sure, Murder Hornet costumes don't exist specifically, but buy a full-body bee costume and throw some fake blood on there, and people will know exactly what you are.</p>
Tiger King<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU2MDUzMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODA1NzYwNX0.8tYKeANZIVhAmK0NsZrUeOnN3ve4U_FeOzot77wItx4/img.jpg?width=980" id="d67d8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="684d5341df6cf0febfc1748c8e21cc96" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Tiger King halloween costume" /><p>As controversial as Joe Exotic remains, the pop culture phenomenon will undoubtedly be one of the biggest costumes this year. The Tiger King's flashy wardrobe, trashy piercings, and bright blonde mullet sound like a lot of details to nail all at once, but luckily <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tiger-King-Joe-Exotic-Costume/dp/B089GXTH5B" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon</a> carries an entire pack solely for the dedicated. It even comes with fake piercings and the Tiger King's signature fake seashell necklace.</p>
HAIM<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU2MDUzMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDQ1NjY5M30.pHsLYpslbqYPmG0TvdYo2paBA7SPbxJpCYAPCSoNuJI/img.jpg?width=980" id="653d8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3a429ddc777570ef7bb5e4592b2b75b4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="HAIM album cover" /><p>For the niche pop culture fanatics, HAIM's release of <em>Women in Music Pt. III</em> was one of the biggest music releases of 2020, and the album art can be mimicked super easily for any sisters or friends on a budget. Grab three aprons, a few tanks and white tees to wear underneath, and a ratty white dishcloth for your Alaina equivalent. Strike the trio's signature pose, and hipster neighbors far and wide will know exactly who you are.</p><p><!-- Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-813"><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></div> <!-- End Ezoic - under_second_paragraph - under_second_paragraph --></p>
PEN15<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU2MDUzNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDkzMTk2Mn0.vM2SJqSZ4bOcDMVN8XKY93rG8Lo29o0jCclnmF-XwSw/img.jpg?width=980" id="b76bb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="62a66fb4d5a8ee4117acfbab38f45581" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="PEN15" /><p>At one point, people were either watching Season 2 of Maya Eskrine and Ana Konkles's cringe comedy <em>PEN15</em>, or you were watching the NBA Playoffs. For those who sought nostalgic refuge in the former, there are a variety of great costumes to choose from the show. If you and your besties are strapped for time and cash, grab a "loaded" XXXL Tommy Hilfiger T-Shirt and slip it on all three of you. </p>
Naomi Osaka<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU2MDUzNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDAyNjM0MX0.RjVMHEWFetXEH5FOEdWjo7-PrbDoNvGSkWg4MSyiaL8/img.jpg?width=980" id="8fcff" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b3fd0bf848b587c9ec29fda0db88142" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Naomi Osaka" /><p>For another pandemic-safe costume option that makes a statement, grab a purple visor and a black face mask (perhaps brandishing <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/01/us/naomi-osaka-breonna-taylor-mask-us-open-trnd/index.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Breonna Taylor's name</a>) and strap on your best workout gear. Ideally, everything should be purple, and extra points if you can mimic her marble white tennis racket. Regardless, it's an easy, affordable, and safe costume–but please for the love of God, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/gucci-blackface-sweater-2628296683.html" target="_self">don't go in blackface</a>. </p>
Black Panther<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDU2MDU0Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzQwMTEzM30.d7q2so-GRIJ-9eVvFwmO40-rKtytkwgCyT4PJyiMl7k/img.jpg?width=980" id="e2cbd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e0a1f3438376f83daf66cb4da5f4b83" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Black Panther" /><p>A pandemic-safe costume for your kids, Black Panther costumes are selling quickly after the shocking <a href="https://www.popdust.com/chadwick-boseman-dies-of-cancer-at-43-twitter-reacts-2647396224.html" target="_self">death of Chadwick Boseman</a> in August. If you can somehow scrounge one up in time for Halloween next week, just make sure your kid keeps his helmet on if they're going trick-or-treating, which shouldn't be a problem considering how cool your kid will look. </p>
