The Best Women-Hosted Political Podcasts to Get You Through the Election

For the few who haven't noticed by scrolling Twitter to the point of agony, the political climate sucks right now.
Partisan politics are pretty much always messy, soul-crushing chaos, but especially these days as the fate of the 2020 presidential election gets closer (but not too close...it's still March, people). Still, during these trying times, what better way to break up the centrist white man narrative than with some female-hosted political podcasts?
Whether you're a full-speed-ahead progressive or a more subtle centrist, there's a podcast to help you feel less alone.
The Electorette
Among the slew of podcasts that spawned from the fateful 2016 election is the Electorette, which features interviews with brilliant female minds—politicians, authors, activists, you name it. What each guest of the semi-anonymous host, Jenn, share is a passion for progressive policy and leading the resistance.
The Electorette Podcast
The Electorette Podcast open.spotify.com
Reply Guys
Julia Claire and Kate Willett are comedians, political activists, and hosts of Reply Guys, a podcast in which they discuss progressive politics with like-minded guests with a healthy dose of filterless humor. If hating billionaires is a hobby of yours, this one's for you.
Reply Guys
Reply Guys open.spotify.com
Pantsuit Politics
Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers host Pantsuit Politics, a bipartisan podcast that values connection and conversations to help us all understand politics a little better. This country isn't going to get any better if we don't learn how to cohesively and calmly discuss it, right?
Pantsuit Politics
Pantsuit Politics open.spotify.com
The Rachel Maddow Show
You know Rachel Maddow for her namesake commentary show on MSNBC, but her liberal hot-takes are available on-the-go in podcast form, too.
The Rachel Maddow Show
The Rachel Maddow Show open.spotify.com
On One With Angela Rye
Angela Rye is a CNN political commentator. Her podcast, On One, searches for honest, nuanced answers to the most important issues in politics, particularly how they pertain to race and pop culture.
On One with Angela Rye
On One with Angela Rye open.spotify.com
Stephanie Miller's Happy Hour Podcast
Hating Donald Trump has never been so uncensored. On Stephanie Miller's Happy Hour Podcast, the original "sexy liberal" talks politics and pop culture with her comical friends over stiff drinks.
Stephanie Miller's Happy Hour Podcast
Stephanie Miller's Happy Hour Podcast open.spotify.com
Hear the Bern
National Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray hosts this podcast about everyone's favorite democratic socialist, Bernie Sanders, featuring discussions with campaign staffers, organizers, activists, regular people, and sometimes even the man himself.
Hear the Bern
Hear the Bern open.spotify.com