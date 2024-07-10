There are few movies that are deemed instantaneous classics. Comfort films that sink into your soul from the moment you first watch them in the theater and resonate for decades in your memory bank. For many, that movie is the Y2k 2006 hit: The Devil Wears Prada.

It had all the makings of a classic: a gorgeous, star-studded cast some of whom had yet to reach the apex of their careers, quip-worthy lines that are still quoted to this day, and then there are all those delicious, catty jabs at Vogue.

The star-studded cast in question? Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, semi-clueless journalism school grad who landed a job at Runway Magazine as an assistant to the widely feared and highly regarded Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep.)









If you somehow live under a rock and haven’t seen the film or read Lauren Weisberger’s wonderful novel, it’s a satire about work-life balance and the lengths we’ll go to for success. And, of course, Meryl Streep’s Priestly is based on Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour.

With an equally stacked supporting cast in Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, The Devil Wears Prada is often quoted and replayed. Sarcastic quips from Streep’s character like “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” or “What you don’t know is your sweater is not blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s cerulean.”

And while I could go on and on about how iconic specifically Meryl Streep’s portrayal of Wintour is, that’s not why I’ve gathered you here today. I actually have good news:

The Devil Wears Prada has been renewed for a sequel - and yes, Streep, Hathaway , Tucci, and Blunt are all in talks about returning.









While nothing’s confirmed just yet, Entertainment Weekly just got word that both Blunt and Streep are in talks to star in a film with a storyline concerned with the death of print media in more recent years.

Although Disney declined to comment, EW reports that most of the original cast, director, and producers are discussing a reunion. Which is quite possibly the best news, since no one else can play Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs but Streep and Hathaway.

In past years, multiple members of the cast have mulled over the idea of a sequel..but struggled to imagine a world where The Devil Wears Prada can exist side-by-side rapidly vanishing world of printed fashion magazines.

However, there’s a plethora of possibilities in the fashion journalism community– simply take a few notes from Vogue!