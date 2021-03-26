The official trailer for The Suicide Squad, the upcoming DC Comics film, was released today.

The Suicide Squad — not to be confused with the 2016 film, Suicide Squad — yet again centers around Harley Quinn, this time joined by Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Blackguard, and an array of convicts at Belle Reve penitentiary who, naturally, are all hired to destroy a different prison. Except this time, there's a Nazi subplot for some reason. The film is currently slated for release on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.

The stacked cast of The Suicide Squad includes John Cena, Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, and Pete Davidson; Margot Robbie will of course be reprising her role as Harley Quinn, just a year and a half after the release of Birds of Prey. Get your coin, Margot!

The Suicide Squad is directed by James Gunn, who's best known for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel. We love a little spicy Marvel/DC crossover drama!

You can watch the trailer below, and then please tell me who asked for this movie.