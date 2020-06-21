One of my very first articles as an entertainment critic ended up being my most controversial thus far.

In it, I gave praise to a character in an anime called Zombie Land Saga, a show about a group of zombies who form a pop idol group. The character in question was Lily Hoshikawa, who is eventually revealed to be a trans girl in a very positive and affirming episode detailing her childhood and transition.

CW: Transphobic Slurs