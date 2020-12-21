Travis Scott's 7 Biggest Brand Collaborations
The creative powerhouse recently announced a new line of agave hard seltzers
Travis Scott has unveiled CACTI, a groundbreaking new agave-spiked seltzer.CACTI will have a hefty 7% ABV, be made with 100% premium blue agave, and will be sold in Lime, Pineapple, and Strawberry. The Anheuser-Busch partnership is just the latest move made by the creative powerhouse over the last few years.
But from his ever fruitful Nike partnership to his McDonalds happy meal, Scott is one of the few people who's had a successful 2020. Let's reflect back on all the product endorsements and brand collaborations that have raked in millions of dollars for the Astroworld superstar.
The Cactus Jack Happy Meal
The Cactus Jack happy meal was such a massive success that it stunted McDonald's lettuce, onion, bacon, and burger supplies. McDonald's stock was up nearly 14% come September, due at least partially to the success of Scott's collab. The happy meal– which multiple media outlets reviewed with a collective shrug– led to massive turnouts around the country and at least one riot in Downy, California after Scott himself showed up to a McDonald's in person. Scott walked away from the deal with a whopping $20 million.
A McNugget Body Pillow
A McNugget Body Pillow
Alongside the high-grossing Cactus Jack happy meal came an array of diverse McDonalds related merchandise. T-shirts, jorts, lunch trays, blankets, and even action figures were all created alongside the Quarter Pounder combo. While the diverse merch line all deserves a spot on this list, the McNugget Body Pillow is by far the most idiosyncratic piece of merch out of the entire bunch. Currently listed at a whopping $700, the body pillow debuted with a still relatively asinine price tag of $90 back in April.
"I still have no idea why this exists," Complex said of the pillow. "I have no idea why you would want to own this." Out of all of Scott's thriving endorsements in 2020, the body pillow is probably the greatest testament to Scott's entrepreneurial power.
A PlayStation 5 Collaboration
A mere month after the McDonald's reveal, Scott announced another massive partnership with PlayStation, a deal which raked him in an additional $1 million. The Scott partnership, unveiled in the form of an Instagram picture, then in the form of a vague trailer, was shrouded in mystery. PlayStation sneakers? A deluxe "Cactus Jack" PS5, perhaps? Speculation was rampant.
It turned out to be neither. Instead, a PlayStation press release clarified that Scott had joined the company "as a strategic creative partner" to help the gaming console "produce innovative projects that we hope will delight." The release date of the PS5 has now come and gone, and it's still not clear what Scott could be working on. However, a source discreetly told Forbes that the deal could include a "co-branded console and perhaps even a game designed by Scott." Only time will tell, but either way, the collab is sure to rack up a fortune for the emcee.
Special Edition Reese's Puffs Cereal
Back in the summer of 2019, Travis Scott announced a one-time collaboration with General Mills and soon after debuted a special edition line of Reese's Puffs cereal. The cereal itself remained peanut-butter corn puffs, but Scott got to design the box. Still, the design alone warranted a $50 asking price, and now a box can be found for well over $100 online. Again, the cereal itself is the same, the box just includes a sprinkle of Travis Scott drawings.
The Jordan 1 Retro High
Travis Scott Nike
In what remains one of his most profitable collaborations, Travis Scott's work with Nike makes him around $10 million a year. The most coveted of his collaborative sneakers, The Jordan 1 Retro High, averages at around a $1,100 resale value but goes as high as $22,500. Travis Scott, similar to Kanye, has maintained a suffocating death grip on the sneaker game.
The Fortnite Concert
Travis Scott Fortnite Concert
This past April it was clear that concerts were going to be put on hold for the foreseeable future. With Scott's riotous live shows a signature part of his brand, the rapper decided to bring his unique brand of mania to the world of Fortnite.
The four-song, nine-minute set was already set for April long before COVID, but the pandemic increased attendance substantially. The end result garnered $20 million and was one of the most profitable concerts ever. To compare, Scott's 56-stop Astroworld tour from 2018 to 2019 brought in $53.5 million.
"Space Rage" Perfume
"Space Rage" perfume
Despite being one of his lesser-known partnerships, his "Space Rage" fragrance still sold out in less than a day. Those who weren't lucky enough to snag a bottle may never know what it smells like, as even a full press release offered little clarification. The top notes were listed as "cosmic dust" and "antimatter particles," followed by "heart notes of starlight and the scent of supernova."
Finally, the base notes remained just as obscure: "vapor and dark nebulae round the whole thing." With an asking price of $285, the scent of this fragrance will remain a mystery to anyone unfamiliar with the smell of outer space.
- Lady Gaga x Oreo and Other Odd Celebrity Food Collaborations ... ›
- Travis Scott's New Song Is A Publicity Stunt (Did He Even Really ... ›
“Big Mouth’s” New Trans Character Is Fine, and That’s a Huge Deal
Warning / Spoilers ahead for Big Mouth Season 4.
The new season of Big Mouth had been out only a few hours when I first received a clip through the trans IG DM whisper network.
I tensed up, as I usually do when a trans character appears in a show created by cis people. It's an involuntary response conditioned during a lifetime of Dallas Buyers Clubs and South Parks and Law and Orders. So you can imagine my surprise at finding the clip to be, well, fine.
In it, a new character, Natalie, recounts her backstory to one of the main characters of the show, Jessi. The show neither shies away from the uniquely painful way puberty often affects transgender people nor falls into tropes such as the "wrong body" narrative. The backstory even includes the concomitant struggle with one's own sexuality that often muddies struggles with gender.
- A short list of trans characters in video games. - Popdust ›
- On "Big Mouth": Pansexuality and Bisexuality Are Confusing - Popdust ›
9 Celebrities Who Need to Get Vaccinated (for Our Mental Health)
As COVID vaccines start to roll out, we're hoping these famous people don't hesitate to get immunized.
On Wednesday Lord of the Rings actor Sir Ian McKellen received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and said that he felt "euphoric."
Frankly, we felt the same way. At 81 years old McKellen is in a high-risk category for a severe case of COVID. Knowing that the beloved actor and gay rights activist is on his way to immunity is one small anxiety we can remove from the heaping pile of fear and tragedy that has been growing since March.
Patrick Stewart<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3Nzc1Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDU5MDQ5Nn0.LRmZkaUpzg6622x2xoJd4H3NSotPLLjwJu8qISJOfGQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="7d240" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a1d97c1868c7deab94712e1c3e9df140" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in Coney Island" /><p>Speaking of Sir Ian McKellen, we can't forget his best buddy and fellow knight, <em>Star Trek: TNG</em> star Sir Patrick Stewart. Just like their iconic <em>X-Men</em> characters Magneto and Professor Charles Xavier — though with substantially less super-powered violence — the two are inextricably linked.</p><p>They've been friends for decades, and whether they're <a href="https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/patrick-stewart-kissing-ian-mckellen-7978857" target="_blank">kissing on the red carpet</a>, touring Coney Island in bowler caps, the two are always better together. <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-24018472" target="_blank">Ian McKellen even officiated Patrick Stewart's 2013 wedding</a> to singer Sunny Ozell.</p><p>The 80-year-old <em>Picard</em> star has spent his time in quarantine well — advocating for pit bull adoption and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/sirpatstew/" target="_blank">reading Shakespeare's poetry to his 1.6 million followers on Instagram</a>. But he ran out of sonnets back in October, so as long as Gandalf is getting immunized, so should Captain Picard.</p>
Betty White<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzE2OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODg4Nzg3OH0.MK0syS3BecYbuIYewZI5bVrJnn_th5tDxVCTyxQ6c3g/img.jpg?width=980" id="f0651" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="49534c85b74864a6b65c412c6b9c3953" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Betty White" /><p>Betty White is 98 years old and still kicking ass. Since 2010, when the Internet came together to get her a gig hosting <em>SNL</em>, the <em>Golden Girl</em><em>s</em> star has had a career resurgence, and we're not ready for her to retire yet. Especially not with Christmas nearly upon us, and <a href="https://www.popdust.com/betty-white-christmas-movie-2645953560.html" target="_blank">Lifetime's Betty White Christmas movie</a> delayed until next year.</p><p>2021 is 99% guaranteed to be a huge improvement on the current state of affairs, but that will be especially true if we can look forward to watching Betty White train santas next December. So while <a href="https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-104-year-old-applauded-by-nurses-after-recovering-from-coronavirus-12162857" target="_blank">a very tough 104-year-old woman in Spain recently beat COVID</a> — and Betty White could probably do the same — it would be great to know that it wasn't even an issue.</p><p>So go get immunized, Betty!</p>
Dionne Warwick<div id="2b965" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="411bde820cd08182dbcfc511685b9fd4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1338534911628611584" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">I’m still on a mission to end foolishness by 2021. It looks like @theweeknd and @chancetherapper are joining me. Wh… https://t.co/yoMSHfk4BA</div> — Dionne Warwick (@Dionne Warwick)<a href="https://twitter.com/dionnewarwick/statuses/1338534911628611584">1607966566.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Dionne Warwick has been an music icon since the 1950s, and the "Walk on By" singer is still active. <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/dec/07/how-dionne-warwick-became-the-queen-of-twitter-with-a-little-help-from-chance-the-rapper" target="_blank">The R&B legend recently earned the title of "Queen of Twitter"</a> following a series of hilarious no-nonsense tweets.</p><p>Among the highlights were Warwick's confusion over Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd's chosen monikers, tweeting at Chance, "If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this." She then called out The Weeknd for his odd approach to spelling before adding, "If you have 'The' in your name i'm coming for you. I need answers today."</p><p>Warwick's social media activity even <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z88jz2ikWBU" target="_blank">earned her a shoutout on Saturday Night Live</a>, in a sketch with Ego Nwodim portraying the singer as the host of her own talk show, and causing Warwick to mistakenly <a href="https://www.nme.com/news/music/dionne-warwick-questions-billie-eilishs-name-i-thought-her-name-was-william-eyelash-2839332" target="_blank">refer to Billie Eilish as "William Eyelash."</a></p><p>But as great as her social media presence has been in its own right, what's even better is the fact that it has spawned some real good in the world. Following their Twitter exchanges, Warwick is teaming up with Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd on a charity single called "Nothing's Impossible".</p><p>Raising money for the nonprofit <a href="https://www.notimpossible.com/foundation" target="_blank">Not Impossible Foundation</a>, which seeks to eradicate hunger worldwide, the forthcoming song is part of Warwick's declared "mission to end foolishness by 2021." But if she's going to win out against foolishness, she needs to be at the top of her game — which means she'll have no time for COVID.</p><p>In other words, we need Dionne Warwick to get vaccinated so she can remain the undisputed queen of Twitter and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/183872968312216/posts/2614619731904182/" target="_blank">hopefully make another visit to Popdust</a> in a post-COVID year.</p>
David Attenborough<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzI2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTQwMjM1NX0.EIMv5WToou0MfiJAGSwWT7bfFETzcCZHWQFgPgS5VJ0/img.jpg?width=980" id="dbeda" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="31bd7a13762742dfb279ba0a35addee2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="David Attenborough with a lemur" /><p>Speaking of older celebrities blowing up on social media, British naturalist and documentarian <a href="https://www.instagram.com/davidattenborough/" target="_blank">Sir David Attenborough recently broke records on Instagram</a>, collecting a million followers faster than anyone in the platform's history. At 94 years old <a href="https://www.instagram.com/davidattenborough/" target="_blank">he joined Instagram</a> as part of his effort to promote his new film <em>A Life on Our Planet.</em></p><p><em></em>The movie's stated goals are to document the reality of climate change's catastrophic effects on the Earth, and to chart a path toward a more sustainable future. Those are some big goals, and Attenborough is going to need to stay healthy if he's going to help us navigate away from Armageddon.</p><p>Also, since he recently started lending his soothing narration to <a href="https://www.bbcstudios.com/news/bbc-studios-announce-new-mindfulness-series-with-headspace-studios/" target="_blank">mindfulness exercises for the Headspace app</a>, our mental health may literally depend on him maintaining a healthy set of lungs.</p>
Dolly Parton<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzI5Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMDUzNDgzOH0.DLZby93oxUCYcQn3jx_K8uFcfGDQk3EUtLWMqtrBqq8/img.jpg?width=980" id="40099" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="060650ea0fb404e5724150434631e4c7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dolly Parton" /><p>Dolly Parton is a constant delight. Whether she's <a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-bedtime-stories-2645631960.html" target="_blank">reading you bedtime stories</a>, <a href="https://imaginationlibrary.com/about-us/" target="_blank">sending free books to children</a>, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-blm-2646985408.html" target="_blank">being a beacon for racial equity</a> in the country music scene, or just being an incredibly talented singer-songwriter, we're always happy to have her around. At 74 years old, the "Jolene" singer shouldn't be taking any risks with her health.<em></em></p><p>Also, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-may-have-partly-funded-modernas-coronavirus-vaccine-2648954774.html" target="_blank">Parton donated $1 million to help fund Moderna's vaccine research</a> back in April, so surely that should be worth a priority spot in the line for vaccination.</p>
James Earl Jones<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzMzOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjY5NTQ0N30.GAtN0UI8LBivT7moSkt9ZwT_YirA0phLAhw73D5S8tA/img.jpg?width=980" id="6c1a9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9400df21eada064bd96ef96fc4a4b82b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="James Earl Jones" /><p>James Earl Jones' voice is a brilliant actor with one of the most iconic voices of all time. From Darth Vader to Mufasa to King Jaffe Joffer in <em>Coming to America</em>, he has secured his place in film history. And with the long-awaited sequel <em><a href="https://www.popdust.com/coming-2-america-eddie-murphy-2648222239.html" target="_blank">Coming 2 America </a></em><a href="https://www.popdust.com/coming-2-america-eddie-murphy-2648222239.html">set for release in March of 2021</a>, he's far from done.</p><p>But at 89 years old, <a href="https://www.healthline.com/diabetesmine/james-earl-jones" target="_blank">Jones suffers from type 2 diabetes</a>, putting him at particular risk when it comes to COVID. The recent decision to put <a href="https://www.inverse.com/entertainment/hayden-christensen-darth-vader-return-of-the-jedi-mystery" target="_blank">Hayden Christensen back in the Darth Vader helmet</a> notwithstanding, we all know that <em>Star Wars</em>' most iconic villain would be nothing without James Earl Jones' incredible voice.</p><p>Basically, think of how you feel when you watch <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/film/filmblog/2015/mar/06/the-film-that-makes-me-cry-the-lion-king" target="_blank">the saddest scene in The Lion King</a> (you know the one). That's how sad the entire country is going to be if we screw up by not getting James Earl Jones vaccinated.</p>
Bernie Sanders<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzI4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzI3Nzc2M30.ihpqTrTKIgvlEZk-4j4CQ3Zmc3ap1i9qi-K46MvRMRk/img.jpg?width=980" id="e6b36" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dd74e7508469eb414631d4dac8e85e67" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Bernie Sanders" /><p>Bernie Sanders is 79 years old. Yet over the last five years he has been an instrumental part of a transformational movement in American politics — with young progressives at its core.</p><p>He has spent decades fighting for the rights and needs of the working class, and <a href="https://bypass.theweek.com/speedreads-amp/955696/bernie-sanders-joe-manchin-reportedly-fight-conference-call-over-stimulus-checks" target="_blank">he continues to do so</a> as "moderate" and Right-wing senators resist any COVID relief legislation that includes even bare minimum direct payments. He was critical in getting necessary legislation like Medicare for All and a Green New Deal to be taken seriously, and now stands to make a real difference as <a href="https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/bernie-sanders-labor-secretary/" target="_blank">Joe Biden's likely pick for Labor Secretary</a>.</p><p>Whether or not he technically qualifies as a celebrity, it's essential that we get Bernie vaccinated ASAP so he can keep fighting and live to see the fruits of his lifetime of hard work.</p>
Jeff Bridges<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzMwMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODc4NzI4N30.0Sfm7zTxRE_oWoTOf2FflKPsoekT9Xba-1VQgLhHTO8/img.jpg?width=980" id="39992" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4ce16cf9a51cc038fb7eccff23988a73" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jeff Bridges "feeling good"" /><p>At 71 years old, Jeff Bridges is younger than most of the celebrities on this list, but the star of <em>The Big Lebowski</em> and <em>Tron</em> is currently receiving treatment for lymphoma. That treatment seems to be going well, as <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CIygGEBAxg8/" target="_blank">Bridges recently announced that he was "feeling good,"</a> but it still puts him at a higher risk category for COVID-19.</p><p>With that said, <a href="https://www.mdanderson.org/cancerwise/9-things-to-know-about-the-covid-19-coronavirus-vaccine.h00-159387468.html" target="_blank">it's not yet clear what kind of impact the vaccines might have on cancer patients</a> and other people with compromised immune systems. So while we don't necessarily want "the Dude" to be the first in line for vaccination, we're hoping that immunization will be a safe option for COVID protection, and wishing Jeff Bridges a speedy recovery.</p>
Selena Gomez<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzMxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjc0MjYxMH0.2jVNwzj3uLf3ksG6OB4FaWqu8Q65DEmIGQ5GgmPpFag/img.jpg?width=980" id="16f52" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="00eb30730262d040a4cffd93961c6f53" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Selena Gomez" /><p>Another celebrity who needs to be extra careful about COVID is Selena Gomez. The "Ice Cream" singer is only 28 years old, but she suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus and, in 2017, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/25/entertainment/selena-gomez-scar-intl-scli/index.html" target="_blank">received a kidney transplant from her good friend Francia Raisa</a>.<em></em></p><p>Organ recipients are generally required to take immunosuppressants to prevent their bodies from rejecting the foreign organs, but that also puts them at higher risk for COVID. So Gomez is another case of a celebrity who should probably not rush to be immunized — but shouldn't put it off too long either.</p>
D!XON Radiates Holiday Cheer on "Let It Snow"
D!XON's video radiates joy at a time when it's desperately needed.
This week, a blizzard slammed New York City.
The snow, coming at the end of a difficult and painful year, felt cathartic. Everyone seemed to be out celebrating on social media. At the end of a terrible year, it felt like we could just come together over something other than horror and watch the snow fall, wiping away everything and inviting us into a new season.
The 11 Best Mario Party Mini Games of All Time
Today the series celebrates its 22nd birthday.
On this day in 1998, the original Mario Party was released on Nintendo 64 and revolutionized the way we partied with friends.
Burnstile – Mario Party 6<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzU3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjE2MTQ5Nn0.3nypVLh0VW_DVOXrjHgr2kIlC5d8CnIXjYPTdJe2Avg/img.jpg?width=980" id="df027" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="63c8e301f7fac79c38495a4ac494d7e0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Burnstile" />
Burnstile<p>As frustrating as it may be, the "Burnstile" mini game from <em>Mario Party 6</em> is the easiest way to humble an overly-confident <em>Party</em> player. As a spiked arm begins to twist and turn at a rapid rate, you and your partner must time your jumps perfectly and make sure not to fall off the platform into molten lava.</p><p>The tricky 2-v-2 methodology of this mini-game means you and your partner need to give each other space so you don't cause the other to get hit. It's a fast and frenzied mini-game that quickly determines its victor.</p>
Sizzling Stakes – Super Mario Party<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzU4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODIwNTc5NX0.Dpu4AYdvsp2klMgFXNDvHO69UTuKVVmzAwH5YLvIkrE/img.jpg?width=980" id="9b99f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fdfa61118fb5d710be98549f10a6b753" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Sizzling Stakes" />
Sizzling Stakes Mario Party<p>While <em>Super Mario Party</em> itself was one of the least successful entries in the franchise, partially due to the wonky Switch schematics, Sizzling Stakes was a fun moment in an otherwise tepid <em>Mario Party</em> game. Fighting against four other players, you must successfully cook a slab of steak before your foes can. The Switch's Joy-Cons were actually perfect for this mini-game and offered quick and snappy control responses that made it easy and fun to flip the beef and sizzle that steak.</p>
Whomp Stomp – Mario Party 9<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzU4Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTg2ODA2MH0.RoPBGrM3h6vZRHRXI0GP0D4b6LBHORABmhrOuDqJ57g/img.jpg?width=980" id="6a4c3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="44ec162566f8294725e5929cd404be68" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Whomp Stomp" />
Whomp Stomp<p>A few stylistic changes made <em>Mario Party 9</em> a contentious entry among longtime fans, but the series' 9th offering still had a great handful of mini-games, one of the best being Whomp Stomp. Each player stands on opposite ends of a rotating platform as a gargantuan Whomp lingers closely behind. </p><p>For each round, a player selects either a 1 or a 0, and for every 1 selected, the Whomp rotates about 90 degrees and falls on whoever finds themselves in front of it. It's a gamble of a game that will keep tensions very high.</p>
Chump Rope – Mario Party 8<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzU5MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTQxNzg3OH0.aJwiapABPw81h0LX2cnvm8olq9XleEGdtA5SSS1-MjQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="3d606" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab7e3cf5bb734efc01214995742520b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Chump Rope" />
Chump Rope Mario Party 8<p>While the Wiimote for <em>Mario Party 8 </em>bred some strange control mechanics, the motion-controlled remote actually came in handy when trying to trip your foes in "Chump Rope." Similar in concept to <em>Mario Party 2</em>'s "Hot Rope Jump," the party game's eighth outing actually lets the player control how fast the rope moves, which adds a deceptive element to the mini-game and keeps the jumpers on their toes. Allowing for far more unpredictable results, "Chump Rope" is a thrill.</p>
Bob-Omb Bogey – Mario Party 10<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzU5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDA3ODM0Mn0.EgMy5ubFF3_ggHQFlMmokySiSvNchsa-lOb_NduTGJU/img.jpg?width=980" id="0c2cb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4b9ebfc0d6258be8af7b07a733836b39" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Bob-Omb Bogey" />
Bob-Omg Bogey<p>One of the series' best reaction-focused mini-games, Bob-Omb Bogey from <em>Mario Party 10</em> places players in front of a hole with a golf club. Each player is then randomly fed either a Bob-Omb or a golf ball. Using your trusty Wiimote, you need to swing if it's the latter and hold off if it's the former, or face total annihilation. With 10 balls in total, it's a race to the finish to see who can hit more balls first.</p>
Log Jam – Mario Party 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzU5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTYxNTI1N30.zXwSruHwELcMjcWbwI7tN6dz8B77NN18lcIzH4A3mwk/img.jpg?width=980" id="8843f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0857aa89a30a6fea63233e2dbbb5aebc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Log Jam" />
Log Jam Mario Party 3<p>Another great reflex-based mini-game, "Log Jam" is pretty self-explanatory. Your partner places a block of wood in front of you as you hover an axe over it. The wood has a corresponding button painted on it, and you must quickly mash the requested button in order to chop the wood. </p><p>The player who cuts more wood is deemed the victor, but make sure you're paying attention, as it's easy to get ahead of yourself and hit the wrong button, which causes your axe to get stuck, and places you at a significant disadvantage. </p>
Defuse or Lose – Mario Party 5<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzYwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTkxNzA5M30.reKthPReS5ru-xT2gXioK7sYlptm1yIp1ky_pSVS4U8/img.jpg?width=980" id="739b5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c3b4c68e7927a036fec33ca153578595" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Defuse or Lose" />
Defuse or Lose Mario Party 5<p>For those who enjoyed <em>Mario Party</em>'s sillier and less stressful offerings, "Defuse or Lose" from <em>Mario Party 5</em> was likely a childhood favorite. Split into teams of two, "Defuse or Lose" was about keeping calm and working as a team as you fought to diminish three lit fuses before they set off the Bob-Omb. </p><p>How do you diffuse them? Obviously, with your butt. The silly mini-game does get slightly more stressful if you and your teammate aren't communicative enough, but overall it's an enjoyable romp in an otherwise mediocre <em>Mario Party </em>entry.</p>
Apes of Wrath – Mario Party 7<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzYwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTQwNDI0NX0.xLjeVwqc08QAy-gqkDQRk_E5D8HXafcQeQVJUCFDnQM/img.jpg?width=980" id="0063d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="41ad7db0331c8ec1fee3f7aef05d6a64" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Apes of Wrath" />
Apes of Wrath<p>A fantastic duel mini-game, three furious monkeys pursue you around a small arena, trying to beat you up. The game is already tense, as you and your enemy run and jump around the map, but the mini-game continues to add more monkeys, making survival more difficult but adding to the mini game's frenzied enjoyment.</p>
Booksquirm – Mario Party 4<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzYwNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTU0MTgyOX0.BOPNHSC_jB157uwczwpVbJgEnYPo0P3G_wDJl7OuOw0/img.jpg?width=980" id="92b91" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="37880cb0a3ef5b018507f274ee9abb1a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Booksquirm" />
Booksquirm Mario Party 4<p><em>Mario Party 4 </em>had one of the strongest collections of mini-games since the series' initial release back in 1998. While "Trace Race" and "Dungeon Duos" each deserve a spot on this list, the most enjoyable mini-game by far was "Booksquirm."</p><p>Players are shrunk down and placed on an open book whose pages are constantly turning. Each page has a different shaped hole cut out of place, and your job is to run around and make sure you find your way to the cut-out gaps and not let the pages crush you. The game is slightly sinister because you can nudge your enemies as you run around, setting them up for failure. </p>
Mushroom Mix Up – Mario Party<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzYxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDQ0Mjk3NX0.OuddExGkHUdjEtmG0fNjRZFV6XRm-eZ6plaecMW9weQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="bddaf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d9457ae8ca680c35558ce43490418fb5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mushroom Mix Up Mario Party" />
Mushroom Mix Up Mario Party<p>One of the most iconic mini-games in the series, the original "Mushroom Mix Up" still reigns supreme as one of the most enjoyable outings in the<em> Mario Party </em>universe. A simple but compelling premise, the game merely requires you to stay above water and get to the "Safe Mushroom" indicated by Toad. But there usually isn't enough room for all four of you, which makes for some joyful little conflicts along the way.</p>
Bumper Balls – Mario Party 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NzYyMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjEwNzY3OH0.meXLCAgCU7iBBUwISHLDGSLU7n6Cwt6-z4Bh9wowtOc/img.jpg?width=980" id="f11cf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="41f80dc8633f2f7a1675d32129802bea" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Bumper Balls" />
Bumper Balls Mario Party 2<p>The reigning champ of <em>Mario Party</em> mini-games, "Bumper Balls" is a blast to play to this day. The premise is simple: You and your three other rivals ride bright balls around a small map like bumper cars, trying to knock each other off the stage.</p> <p>While it appeared in the original <em>Mario Party</em>, the mini-games sequel offers a variety of new stages that make for more unexpected moments and, in turn, some of the best moments of our childhood.</p>
Chadwick Boseman's Final Performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Hits All the Right Notes
When news of Chadwick Boseman's death was announced back in August, the world grieved the loss of a true artist. This loss was made more apparent with his final role in Netflix's original film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis and produced by Denzel Washington.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is a film adaptation of August Wilson's 1980 stage play of the same name. The story focuses on a fictional recording session in 1927 with legendary blues singer Ma Rainey (Davis) and her band in Chicago. Boseman plays the talented but arrogant trumpeter Levee Green.
- The VMAs Were a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman - Popdust ›
- Chadwick Boseman Announces New Film - Popdust ›
- Grieving Chadwick Boseman and Imagining Black Futures - Popdust ›