Travis Scott has unveiled CACTI, a groundbreaking new agave-spiked seltzer.

CACTI will have a hefty 7% ABV, be made with 100% premium blue agave, and will be sold in Lime, Pineapple, and Strawberry. The Anheuser-Busch partnership is just the latest move made by the creative powerhouse over the last few years.

But from his ever fruitful Nike partnership to his McDonalds happy meal, Scott is one of the few people who's had a successful 2020. Let's reflect back on all the product endorsements and brand collaborations that have raked in millions of dollars for the Astroworld superstar.

The Cactus Jack Happy Meal The Cactus Jack happy meal was such a massive success that it stunted McDonald's lettuce, onion, bacon, and burger supplies. McDonald's stock was up nearly 14% come September, due at least partially to the success of Scott's collab. The happy meal– which multiple media outlets reviewed with a collective shrug– led to massive turnouts around the country and at least one riot in Downy, California after Scott himself showed up to a McDonald's in person. Scott walked away from the deal with a whopping $20 million.

A McNugget Body Pillow A McNugget Body Pillow Alongside the high-grossing Cactus Jack happy meal came an array of diverse McDonalds related merchandise. T-shirts, jorts, lunch trays, blankets, and even action figures were all created alongside the Quarter Pounder combo. While the diverse merch line all deserves a spot on this list, the McNugget Body Pillow is by far the most idiosyncratic piece of merch out of the entire bunch. Currently listed at a whopping $700, the body pillow debuted with a still relatively asinine price tag of $90 back in April. "I still have no idea why this exists," Complex said of the pillow. "I have no idea why you would want to own this." Out of all of Scott's thriving endorsements in 2020, the body pillow is probably the greatest testament to Scott's entrepreneurial power.

A PlayStation 5 Collaboration A mere month after the McDonald's reveal, Scott announced another massive partnership with PlayStation, a deal which raked him in an additional $1 million. The Scott partnership, unveiled in the form of an Instagram picture, then in the form of a vague trailer, was shrouded in mystery. PlayStation sneakers? A deluxe "Cactus Jack" PS5, perhaps? Speculation was rampant. It turned out to be neither. Instead, a PlayStation press release clarified that Scott had joined the company "as a strategic creative partner" to help the gaming console "produce innovative projects that we hope will delight." The release date of the PS5 has now come and gone, and it's still not clear what Scott could be working on. However, a source discreetly told Forbes that the deal could include a "co-branded console and perhaps even a game designed by Scott." Only time will tell, but either way, the collab is sure to rack up a fortune for the emcee.

Special Edition Reese's Puffs Cereal Back in the summer of 2019, Travis Scott announced a one-time collaboration with General Mills and soon after debuted a special edition line of Reese's Puffs cereal. The cereal itself remained peanut-butter corn puffs, but Scott got to design the box. Still, the design alone warranted a $50 asking price, and now a box can be found for well over $100 online. Again, the cereal itself is the same, the box just includes a sprinkle of Travis Scott drawings.

The Jordan 1 Retro High Travis Scott Nike In what remains one of his most profitable collaborations, Travis Scott's work with Nike makes him around $10 million a year. The most coveted of his collaborative sneakers, The Jordan 1 Retro High, averages at around a $1,100 resale value but goes as high as $22,500. Travis Scott, similar to Kanye, has maintained a suffocating death grip on the sneaker game.

The Fortnite Concert Travis Scott Fortnite Concert This past April it was clear that concerts were going to be put on hold for the foreseeable future. With Scott's riotous live shows a signature part of his brand, the rapper decided to bring his unique brand of mania to the world of Fortnite. The four-song, nine-minute set was already set for April long before COVID, but the pandemic increased attendance substantially. The end result garnered $20 million and was one of the most profitable concerts ever. To compare, Scott's 56-stop Astroworld tour from 2018 to 2019 brought in $53.5 million.