Lady Gaga x Oreo and Other Odd Celebrity Food Collaborations
It's an unprecedented time for brand deals and nonsensical collaborations
I'm convinced that the Supreme Oreos that terrorized the internet (and which I haven't stopped thinking about since) were the cultural reset.
Released in February 2020, right as everything started to go wrong, these bright red Supreme Oreos were met with equally visceral confusion and anticipation. Despite many on the internet claiming that Supreme and Oreo had gone too far, the 3-pack of Oreos inevitably sold out in minutes online.
But the chaos didn't end here. Bidding sites were on fire, with one auction reaching almost $92,000 before being taken down. And apparently, they just tasted like regular Oreos.
It seems Oreo have not learned their lesson. Just announced: their collaboration with Lady Gaga
The limited edition Chromatica cookies are inspired by Gaga's recent dance pop album and aim to "spread musical messages of kindness throughout the country," according to the Oreo website. To promote the launch, Gaga and Oreo also announced a "Sing it with Oreo" campaign in which fans can send their loved ones "Oreograms" — personalized messages that get turned into songs. No doubt these were inspired by the TikTok craze that has brands clamoring to create short form, music-based content on or off the platform
The Chromatica Oreos themselves are bright pink with green filling, though apparently they're just vanilla flavored.
Of all the strange things birthed by the hellscape of 2020 (the recent Match.Com ad might have made some points), food collaborations are amongst the strangest. While celebrities are no strangers to brand endorsements, especially with product ads ubiquitous on social media, this year has seen an increase in big names becoming spokespeople for household items over luxury goods.
With limited capacity for filming, many Hollywood stars have turned to high profile brand endorsement deals. Gaga is one of many who have found themselves collaborating with household brands. Celebs, they're just like us!
So with everyone doing it, brands are coming up with wilder and flashier concepts to compete for consumer attention. And though not all of them make total sense, the list of food collabs is long and somewhat iconic.
Travis Scott and McDonalds
In the middle of the summer, all the hip-hop loving teens flocked to McDonalds in droves. Cactus Jack devotees garnered many a sigh from retail employees and many a meme from the internet in search of the ultimate grail: the Travis Scott Burger.
For what was essentially just a McDonald's Quarter Pounder with pickles, the Travis Scott Burger was released alongside a huge marketing effort which included merchandise that sold out immediately and found itself reselling for egregious mark ups.
Nowhere near done with his Covid-era collaborations, Scott is working on a perfume with the cult favorite label Byredo. Head of Byredo, Ben Goram, teamed up with Travis to create a scent that supposedly smells like space — or at least what they imagine. Considering Scott's most successful album, Astroworld, is tangentially space themed, this collaboration makes more sense than the McDonald's one and will inevitably draw a different crowd.
After all, there's a difference between who is willing to buy their favorite rapper's burger and who is willing to spend upwards of $200 on a cologne.
Charli D'amelio x Dunkin Donuts
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio went one step further than most of her social media peers when it came to her Dunkin collaboration. Instead of promoting the company on her Instagram or TikTok, she collaborated with Dunkin to create the "The Charli" — an eponymous order of her signature drink.
Like the Travis Burger, it's not the product itself that matters, it's the clout. "The Charli" isn't a complex order, it's just a Dunkin' Cold Brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl. However, the power of seeing the TikTok dancer recreate viral dances, then sip some Dunkin in her downtime cannot be underestimated.
The marketing roll out for this collab took advantage of the star's social media fame by promising fans a chance to not just hang out with Charli, but to create content with her. Essentially, the chance to go viral which … is hard to pass up.
However, there was some controversy at the fact that a coffee drink was being so explicitly marketed to young teens. While excess caffeine isn't great for anyone, it especially isn;t good for younger consumers. With the cold brew, which offers more concentrated caffeine than most coffees, diluted by the generous caramel swirl, "The Charli" might just be a set up for a both a sugar and caffeine crash.
Ariana Grande x Starbucks
But let it be known, Charli is not the first star to collaborate with a nationwide coffee chain.
In 2018, Ariana Grande collaborated with Pringles to celebrate the release of her massive single, "God is a Woman." The video, filled with ethereal energy, features Grande floating on clouds so the drink was aptly named the "Cloud Macchiato."
After tweeting the cloud emoji over 98 times, Grande announced the drink: an iced cinnamon or caramel macchiato with signature Starbucks cloud foam. Immediately, fans rushed to get their orders but a few were disappointed to find out the truth: it wans't vegan.
Vocal about her veganism, Grande had urged her fans to try the drink with Soy milk. However, she left out that the Starbucks Cloud Foam contains egg whites. And unfortunately for many fans, they only found out after it was too late...yikes.
Tyler the Creator x Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream
Tyler, the Creator is well known to his fans for his epic collaborations.
Even in his younger days, before reaching his current heights of commercial success and superstardom, he was synonymous to his fans with brands such as Vans and Supreme.
Tyler has always used his merch collaborations to further define his personal brand, often choosing collaborations which feel true to his music and his art at the time. So when he was the patron saint of skater boys, it made sense for him to collaborate with Vans. As he transitioned towards becoming a more alternative artist, he switched shoe loyalties to Converse with his highly successful GOLF le FLEUR collection of shoes and clothes.
His GOLF le FLEUR brand recently crossed over to the food realm with Ohio based ice cream brand, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. The performer visited the company's headquarters during his Igor tour, already a fan of the brand having frequented their stores in LA.
The collaboration released two flavors: "Pluto Bleu," a blood orange and blueberry mix, and "Snowflake," a mint and white chocolate ice cream flavor.
The limited collaborations sold over 4,000 pints on the first day of its launch and over 20,000 scoops during its first week and has since been rereleased.
Selena Gomez x BLACKPINK
To celebrate her single with the K-Pop mega girl group BLACKPINK, "Ice Cream," Selena Gomez released some ice cream.
The flavor took its inspiration from the group's name, a pink vanilla ice cream made with cookie bites and fudge. The video features retro ice-cream shop aesthetics and lots of bubblegum pink aesthetic fodder to match.
Selena's pints of ice cream were made in collaboration with the iconic New York City restaurant Serendipity, which is a tourist and celebrity destination which has been the subject of a movie and featured in many others — especially for their desserts and frozen hot chocolate, so this collaboration is welcome to fans of both the singers and the classic desserts.
- Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK Share New Song "Sour Candy" - Popdust ›
- Lady Gaga Releases "Chromatica" Album Cover, Raises $35 Million ... ›
- Lady Gaga Reclaims Her Dance Floor On "Chromatica" - Popdust ›
Snoop Dogg Starts a Fight Club
Snoop Dogg, Triller, and Fight Club sounds like a strange mad libs combo, but it's real life.
When the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. boxing match aired, fans were treated to hearing Snoop Dogg on the commentary team. Drawing in over a million viewers on pay-per-view, the boxing match was fodder for many a meme and much internet commentary — from Nate Robinson's knockout at the hands of Jake Paul to Mike Tyson's cannabis company.
But the star of the show was Snoop Dogg's commentary.
The rapper kept up a steady stream of jokes throughout the fight, even singing hymns for Nate Robinson, in what fans are calling the best sports commentary they've heard in years — maybe ever.
- Celebrities Who Hate Each Other.... - Popdust ›
- Snoop Dogg Needs to Delete Posts About Gayle King and Cosby ... ›
The 8 Worst Sex Scenes in Movie History
Sometimes, love scenes aren't so hot.
You would think trained actors would be able to have good sex on camera.
But a good sex scene is hard to film well, and when it doesn't go well the end result can easily make stomachs churn. There are some films that just stick with you for all the wrong reasons, and these eight films take the cake for the most gut-wrenching and cringe-worthy sex scenes in cinema.
Antichrist<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="846ef16b063ff84f07a8e12c000d052a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5vrY1UL5lYs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the most brutal art house horror films ever made, 2009's <em>Antichrist</em> consists of some of the most disturbing sex scenes in cinema. The story revolves around He (Willem Dafoe) and She (Charlotte Gainsbourg), a traumatized married couple who head to a cabin in the woods after She experiences debilitating depressive episodes following a family tragedy. </p><p>Once at the cabin, Gainsbourg's character slowly becomes unhinged and sexually violent. <em>Antichrist</em>'s graphic violence and combination of real and simulated sex scenes make for a bruising mental ride. In one of the film's climactic scenes, Willem Dafoe's testicles are crushed into an extremely graphic bloody pulp...and that's not even the worst part of the scene, let alone the whole movie.</p>
Gigli<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1e9b983fd0e0c24f864cfbe1258d0b68"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PNvCiCbbXgQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"It's turkey time! Gobble, gobble!" Gigli was so abhorrently terrible that it still serves as a shock that J Lo agreed to it. The film was an abysmal disappointment from its release. Shot on a $75 million budget, the <a href="https://entertainment.time.com/2009/08/28/top-10-disappointing-blockbusters/slide/gigli/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">film grossed a measly $7 million</a>. </p><p>Critical chatter quickly placed it as one of the worst films of all time, and the box office bomb sent director Martin Brest fleeing into the shadows. As of 2020,<em> Gigli</em> still remains the last film he's directed.</p><p>Jennifer Lopez, a lesbian assassin, finds herself unable to resist the hyper-masculine toxic musk of Ben Affleck, who plays a braggadocios Italian so-and-so. It features one of the most cringe sex scenes in cinema, and the overall tone of the project is just nausea-inducing. </p><p>"You know why I'm f***ing sad?" cries out Affleck at one point in the film. "Because I got this f***ing beautiful-sexy-gorgeous-heartthrob-o-rama-f***ing-smart-amazing-bombshell-seventeen-on-a-f***ing ten scale girl sleeping in my bed right next to me. And you know what? She's a stone cold dyke...dyke-a-saurus rexi." </p><p><em>Gigli</em> strives to sympathize with the hyper-masculine ideology of Italian conservatives, a strange stance even in 2003.</p>
Bad Teacher<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9fafa850ac34f75126058e73a1d41932"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/noJyDnEbT0k?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While it's actually meant to be ludicrous and hilarious, there is still something so painfully uncomfortable about watching two grown adults dry hump their jeans together, and Justin Timberlake's ejaculate stain afterward still activates my gag reflex to this day. It's definitely an image that we'd all like to unsee.</p>
Splice<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg2MTg4Mi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTM1NDc2Nn0.9FLiAg84KOD9ciHcuF56_9FXrKNpK6Sz-8YqLlbWJOQ/img.png?width=980" id="a8144" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7c17e9ff2ee4d9cb83d422c9c1a362d6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Splice sex scene" /><p>This 2009 science horror film is disturbing for many reasons and actually received a lot of critical praise, but the whole hybrid alien-human incest sex scene between Adrian Brody and a genetically mutated experiment takes the cake in terms of the weirdest sex scene in film. </p><p>The alien, Dren, who is basically Adrian Brody and Sarah Polley's own daughter, does eventually get to turn into a man and kill Brody for essentially assaulting her, so, I guess, in that case, justice is served? <em>Splice</em> overall is just an unsettling piece of work.</p>
300: Rise of an Empire<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b72945617cb367d0287975fbb580555c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_0QCP4HTWcI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>300</em>'s highly anticipated sequel quickly fizzled out like a day-old bottle of seltzer; and judging from the insanely weird sex scene between Artemisia and Themistocles, it's easy to see why. There is something strangely humorous about a hyper testosterone-heavy sex scene like this one, which involves aggressive hair pulling and crashing around the room all in the name of pride.</p>
Fifty Shades of Grey<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7a3f336fb83d5d119f33eb9f40ac4ed1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K2NqKAgXvZI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Fifty Shades of Grey </em>fails so gloriously and results in some strangely PG sexual exploits for a movie hyper-focused on unhealthy sex. On one hand, the writing is comically terrible, ("Because I'm fifty shades of f***ed up, Anastasia!"), but the film truly falters thanks to the severe lack of chemistry between leads, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. </p><p>Take for example the "Biting Your Lip" scene above, in which the sex fades in and out like a poorly crafted video-game cutscene, with mild moans being heard and not much else. The film's <a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2015/02/consent-isnt-enough-in-fifty-shades-of-grey/385267/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">countless controversies</a> and inaccurate, toxic depiction of BDSM aside, it's all presented via a surprisingly vanilla execution considering the subject matter at hand.</p>
Showgirls<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDg2MTkwMy9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0OTE4NDg2Mn0.7Oads1guStb0Bsk--4-r-NxxyZ5mzYKHeWiKUyS1ph8/img.gif?width=980" id="06d82" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c50a775125dbca74c86a3c8e9b359040" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Showgirls" /><p>Probably the most hilarious sex scene on this list is the pool scene in <em>Showgirls</em>. The film follows Nomi Malone as she arrives broke in Las Vegas with a dream of becoming one of the town's top showgirls and eventually achieves that goal. </p><p>The film itself is fairly bland, but it turns out nothing is less sexy than watching Elizabeth Berkley wriggle around in the water like a fish gasping for air. It also doesn't even seem like her partner (Kyle MacLachlan) is really into it. Regardless, the scene is quite memeable.</p>
The Room<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b4768e49ffe27d89aed64c42e1111cd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xU70clfBWwI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While its horrendous quality made it a cult classic (and the premise of 2017's <em>The Disaster Artist) The Room</em> is best known for its horrendous sex scenes involving Tommy Wisseau's member and Juliette Danielle's naval; and while it's not <em>that </em>graphic, the thought alone twists even the strongest stomachs into knots. Luckily, <em>The Room</em> in all its glory is all hilariously terrible and impossible to take seriously.</p>
This Haunts Me: "Jen from Appleton" and the Epic Bath and Body Works Rant
Sometimes you've just got to get yourself that Winter Candy Apple and Iced Gingerbread.
I hope Jen from Appleton, Wisconsin is doing well these days.
As for Angela, the star of the best Bath & Body Works rant of all time (and there are surprisingly many on YouTube), I hope she's living a Winter Candy Apple-scented life to the fullest.
In 2012, the aspiring vlogger posted a rant about her dire mission to acquire two coveted candles from Bath & Body Works: Winter Candy Apple and Iced Gingerbread. The outstanding 11-minute video recounts her harrowing journey to the store in APPLETON, WISCONSIN (it's very important the store is called out for their heinous treatment of Angela).
After the video was discovered and spread across Tumblr, it was recognized as a cultural masterpiece of our time, a treatise on the frailty of the human condition and our undying perseverance to end our own suffering at any cost.
- CANDLE DAY - December 5, 2020 | National Today ›
- This Woman is So, So Angry at Bath & Body Works ›
- Insane Bath & Bodyworks Candle Rant Gets the Reenactment It ... ›
- Here's a Reenactment of the Best Bath & Body Works Rant of All Time ›
- Jen From Appleton Bath And Body Works Review ›
- Jen From The Appleton Bath & Body Works ›
Jay-Z's 7 Best Albums
On his 51st birthday, we take a look at Jay-Z's best albums.
Shawn Carter, AKA Jay-Z, was born December 4, 1969. He was raised in Marcy Houses, a housing project in Brooklyn, NY. He discovered a passion for music at a young age but became heavily involved in the streets as a crack cocaine dealer.
Reasonable Doubt<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc3NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODA4MzAyMn0.pJuJC1ctgkTK8VMS4cc64WjNgzWi47itT0_azWhNlOk/img.jpg?width=980" id="fd083" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7daa4d3d010a30df69a3b488ac94102a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z Reasonable Doubt" /><p>Jay-Z's debut album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3YPK0bNOuayhmSrs0sIIBR" target="_blank"><em>Reasonable Doubt</em></a><em>. </em>was supposed to be his only album. The original plan was for him to release an album and act as an executive of <a href="https://www.discogs.com/label/9433-Roc-A-Fella-Records" target="_blank">Rocafella Records</a> alongside friends and business partners <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0201965/" target="_blank">Damon "Dame" Dash</a> and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1974675/" target="_blank"> Kareem "Biggs" Burke</a>.</p> <p>Released in June of 1996, <em>Reasonable Doubt</em> is a 15 track dissection of street life through the eyes of a man with vivid insight. To this day, it is one of the genre's most critically acclaimed debuts, with features from <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0004763/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Mary J. Blige</a>, Jay-Z's proteges <a href="https://www.instagram.com/foxybrown/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Foxy Brown</a> and<a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/126064-Memphis-Bleek" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Memphis Bleek</a>, and friend and fellow Brooklyn emcee, <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/biggie-smalls" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Notorious B.I.G</a>.</p>
Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc3Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjA0NTM3NH0.jkGaFqmqJXtfwF0bbqs8eGbPCafGKDJy7GitpMivKlU/img.jpg?width=980" id="9a4c3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45079d27f3c4cb664bfb62917dacf449" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z Hard Knock Life" /><p>Jay's <em>Volume</em> series saw him transition from Brooklyn street rapper to Hip-Hop superstar. Jay managed to maintain his insightful wordplay when rapping about growing up in Marcy Projects. However, he combined his narratives from his hustling days with Top 40s production, making his songs more radio-friendly.</p> <p>As a result, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3j1xCJdBMCl6wYQXurz2tb?autoplay=true" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life</em></a> became Jay's most successful commercial album. Released in September of 1998, <em>Vol. 2 </em>was Jay-Z's first number one album and sold over 5 million copies. The album even won Best Rap Album at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards. </p>
The Blueprint<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDM3OTgwOH0.XuNAwpJOn3ahw_qSzyBw3xlf_UVXaeZtxGzADXkHeio/img.jpg?width=980" id="671eb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45a31c88f0f50092ae7ae0225b93e5ae" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z The Blueprint" /><p>By the 2000s, Jay-Z had solidified himself as one of rap's top acts. Hip-Hop had become more visible than ever before, and Jay-Z and Rocafella Records were leading the charge in music and fashion with the launch of the clothing line,<a href="https://www.rocawear.com/" target="_blank"> Rocawear</a>.</p><p>But in 2001, Jay-Z would set the standard yet again with his sixth studio album, <em>The Blueprint. </em>Unfortunately, the album's release would coincide with the tragic events of <a href="https://www.history.com/topics/21st-century/9-11-attacks" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">September 11</a>. Still, <em>The Blueprint </em>debuted at number one, and in 2019 the album was selected by the <a href="https://www.loc.gov/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Library of Congress</a> for preservation in the <a href="https://www.loc.gov/search/?in=&q=The+Blueprint+Jay-Z&new=true" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">National Recording Registry</a>. </p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Jay-Z: Unplugged.<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc4MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1Nzk3MjIwM30.zp36yjr9ThEDgT0YXnNzVYLDj-jDHjvM1Q0Mg6jGmpg/img.jpg?width=980" id="0d43a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b5e6b07189e169d684480ed90b317890" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z Unplugged" /><p>From 1989 to 1999, <a href="https://www.mtv.com/" target="_blank">MTV </a>ran its series<em> MTV Unplugged</em>, a show where music's biggest stars would perform stripped-down versions of their catalog. In 2000, the network announced the series was returning under the name<em> MTV Unplugged No. 2.0</em>.</p> <p>In 2001, Jay-Z would appear on the fifth episode of the reboot. Backed by legendary Hip-Hop band <a href="https://twitter.com/theroots?lang=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Roots</a>, Hov performed acoustic versions of some of his biggest songs.<a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/6ixqbuaVT6GB0v6TBVwTea" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <em>Jay-Z Unplugged</em></a> released in December of 2001. <em>Unplugged</em> only sold a modest 600,000 copies, but The Roots' fresh take on classic Jay songs makes it a gem in his discography. </p>
The Black Album<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzgxNjU2NH0.9lMdYBcwluayz8t5n2GbpFdiQkD_Gc0z7OkTeerwA8U/img.jpg?width=980" id="adc31" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3939be2e2b8023ea683865138856f367" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z The Black Album" /><p>Much like how <em>Reasonable Doubt </em>was supposed to be his only album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/6vT81iUtDPLkfHDAwoRNpu" target="_blank"><em>The Black Album</em></a> was supposed to be Jay-Z's swan song.</p><p>In 2003, Jay announced that he was retiring from rap and <em>The Black Album </em>would be his last album. The album's creation and "farewell" performances at <a href="https://www.msg.com/madison-square-garden" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Madison Square Garden</a> were filmed and turned into the documentary <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0428518/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Fade to Black</em></a><em>.</em></p><p><em>The Black Album </em>is one of Jay-Z's best albums, not because it was supposed to be his final one but because of its level of perfection. The album was produced by those who were the most influential in shaping Jay-Z's sound, including, <a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/17110-The-Neptunes" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Neptunes</a>,<a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/153456-Just-Blaze" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Just Blaze</a>, and<a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/137880-Kanye-West" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Kanye West</a>. If this was going to be his last album, Jay made sure it was going to be his best.</p>
American Gangster<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc4NS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDk2NzE3MH0.B_SMXK61MWY7se0VW743QmW4nxMGoKEHxHNHiyKmUto/img.png?width=980" id="e7893" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5cfdb49e82e3e07e3823c8eec630986c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z American Gangster" /><p>The inspiration for Jay-Z's tenth album came from an early screening of a <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000243/" target="_blank">Denzel Washington </a>movie with the same name.<a href="https://www.popdust.com/jay-z-2648654085.html" target="_self"> <em>American Gangster</em></a> was a biopic about the life of a Harlem drug dealer named Frank Lucas. Washington's portrayal of Lucas reminded Jay of himself back when he was a drug dealer.</p> <p><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5KiQUIfCpu05tCLYBv0pdr" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>American Gangster</em></a> was released in November of 2007. It wasn't Jay's best outing in regards to sales and chart performance, but fans and critics compared the album to Jay's debut in terms of its cohesive sound and innovative storytelling.</p>
4:44<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzc4Ny9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDg2MjEwOX0.6-aEonkvF8wA0wcsJAio9oIAX9VgzYfbGuhMMEXIdmU/img.png?width=980" id="5cb6b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="68eeebe920b899e477dcb8f2be00732a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jay-Z 4:44" /><p>This album showcased Jay-Z's growth not so much as an artist but as a man. Released in June of 2017, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/7GoZNNb7Yl74fpk8Z6I2cv" target="_blank"><em>4:44</em></a> is a look at who Shawn Carter — not Jay-Z — is. Jay-Z addresses Black people's need to secure financial freedom, his battle to uphold fidelity, and his overall legacy in Hip-Hop.</p> <p>Up until this point, Jay was very guarded when it came to certain aspects of his personal life. To see him be so transparent was refreshing and proof of his ability to adapt to rap's changing climate without compromising his artistic integrity. </p>
- The Best Moments from Jay-Z's Epic "Facts Only" Twitter Spree ... ›
- Kim Kardashian West, Jay-Z, and the Prison Industrial Complex ... ›
- On This Day: Jay-Z Releases “American Gangster” - Popdust ›
Rudy Giuliani Debuts His Funniest Bit Yet: Melissa Carone
A comedy legend passes the torch to the next generation.
2020 has been a huge year in the career of comedy veteran Rudy Giuliani.
He began his career in comedy back in 1997, when he supplemented his part-time gig as mayor of New York City with hosting duties at Saturday Night Live. Unfortunately, he hadn't yet refined his craft to become the hilarious avant-garde performance artist we know today.
- Borat's Daughter's Feminist Awakening Is the Best Part of “Borat ... ›
- Rudy Giuliani Reminds Us of four Best Scenes from "My Cousin ... ›