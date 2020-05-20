Not every movie is worth adapting into a TV series.

TNT's Snowpiercer is more than enough proof that even the best movies don't always translate well to the smaller screen. But while most movie-to-TV spin-offs feel like blatant cash crabs, every now and then you come across a real head-scratcher. These are the shows that you know in your gut were destined to fail: the shows that you're positive anyone in their right mind must have known would lose money. These are some of the weirdest movie spin-off TV shows ever made.