10 of the Weirdest TV Shows Based on Movies
How could anyone think that turning Bad Teacher into a TV show was a good idea?
Not every movie is worth adapting into a TV series.
TNT's Snowpiercer is more than enough proof that even the best movies don't always translate well to the smaller screen. But while most movie-to-TV spin-offs feel like blatant cash crabs, every now and then you come across a real head-scratcher. These are the shows that you know in your gut were destined to fail: the shows that you're positive anyone in their right mind must have known would lose money. These are some of the weirdest movie spin-off TV shows ever made.
Attack of the Killer Tomatoes
Fox Kids
The Cosmic Kitsch of Netflix’s "The Midnight Gospel"
Spirituality meets absurdity in one of Netflix's best new series.
In The Midnight Gospel, Clancy, the doe-eyed hero of Netflix's strangest new show, travels to simulations of other universes by way of a half-functional "simulator."
By climbing into a machine that's visually reminiscent of a woman's private parts, Clancy can be transported to weird, occasionally sublime universes, where he inevitably finds a wise new friend to interview for his "spacecast" as the world burns around him.
The Vacant, Sparkly Capitalism of JoJo Siwa
Siwa recently babysat North West.
YouTube mogul and hair-bow-enthusiast, JoJo Siwa, has managed to create a sparkly, neon-colored empire at just 15 years old.
