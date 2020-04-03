Music
We're now several weeks into self isolation, and if you're like us, you're probably running out of movies and TV shows to binge watch.

If you've already made your way through every halfway decent show on Netflix, don't worry, HBO has got your back. The streaming service just announced that they're making much of their content free to stream in order to encourage people to stay inside. You won't need a subscription or cable login to access the offer, and can stream the available series on HBO NOW and HBO GO, both on mobile and desktop.

Here is the full list of free content:

Series

Ballers

Barry

Silicon Valley

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood

Veep

The Wire


Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

The Inventor

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

I Love You, Now Die

McMillion$

True Justice

United Skates

We Are the Dream


Movies

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn't It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

 Brooke Ivey Johnson
