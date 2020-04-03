We're now several weeks into self isolation, and if you're like us, you're probably running out of movies and TV shows to binge watch.
If you've already made your way through every halfway decent show on Netflix, don't worry, HBO has got your back. The streaming service just announced that they're making much of their content free to stream in order to encourage people to stay inside. You won't need a subscription or cable login to access the offer, and can stream the available series on HBO NOW and HBO GO, both on mobile and desktop.
Here is the full list of free content:
Series
Ballers
Barry
Silicon Valley
Six Feet Under
The Sopranos
Succession
True Blood
Veep
The Wire
Documentaries
The Apollo
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
The Inventor
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
I Love You, Now Die
McMillion$
True Justice
United Skates
We Are the Dream
Movies
Arthur
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
Blinded By the Light
The Bridges of Madison County
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Empire of the Sun
Forget Paris
Happy Feet Two
Isn't It Romantic?
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Midnight Special
My Dog Skip
Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
Pan
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Red Riding Hood
Smallfoot
Storks
Sucker Punch
Unknown