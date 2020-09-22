15 Lesbian and Queer TikTok Creators for WLW to Follow
TikTok is basically Tinder for the gays.
After a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of the app, it seems that the United States government will not ban TikTok—for now.
This information may mean very little to you if you were born before 2000, but for the millions of zoomers who have found a place for their wide array of interests and identities on TikTok, this is pretty huge news. Everyone knows about the power of TikTok teens to interrupt political proceedings and influence culture (Charlie D'Amelio has a Dunkin' Donuts drink named after her...), but did you know that there are thriving communities of LGBTQ+ people who use TikTok as a safe place to express themselves?
If you're a WLW, it's time you swallow your pride and download TikTok. Otherwise you just might miss out on developments in your own community. Here are our 15 favorite lesbian and queer TickTokers to celebrate TikTok remaining in the app store–for at least a little longer.
kyhanpeppers
@kyhanpeppers
I love her so 🥺✨ ##lgbtq ##lesbian ##lesbiancouple ##couplegoals ##couplechallenge ##girlfriend ##challenge♬ Send Me on My Way - Guy Meets Girl
Kylie and Hannah are one of the cutest couples on TikTok. Not only do they post adorable and funny videos of their loving relationship, but they also use their platform to call out common misconceptions about WLW relationships. The above TikTok, which shows Kylie surprising Hannah in the outfit she wore on their first date, is just one of the many adorable moments the couple shares with their followers.
gabi_livin
@gabi_livin
again..? No way!!!!! ##readySETgo ##duet ##moodflip ##trending ##stepintolove ##superlativesmiles ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ Money trees - Jᴏʀᴅᴀɴᴀᴜᴅɪᴏᴢᴢ🦋
Gabriella Ovalles is a Michigan State University student with a huge following on TikTok. She looks shockingly like Timothee Chalamet, has an equally gorgeous twin sister, and posts a lot of entertaining videos of her daily life.
haileeandkendra
@haileeandkendra
Family dinner is always the best 😅 ##haileeandkendra ##foryou ##fyp ##funny ##pickupline ##fyp♬ original sound - Hailee and Kendra
Long-time couple Hailee and Kendra first rose to Tik ok fame when they began posting Kendra's hilarious reactions to Hailee's cringey pick up lines. Since then, they've gathered 2.9 million followers and counting.
averycyrus
@averycyrus
Tried a lil something new with the @vitaapp.official lmk if you wanna tutorial ##VITAapp 🥳🥳 ##Ad♬ original sound - ❗️Arkansas boy😁👋🏽
Avery Cyrus is among the most popular TikTokers on the platform with 3.7 million followers. The subject of her videos vary, but they often feature her adorable girlfriend, Sophie, and address LGBTQ+ culture. We also love her series "Avery Tries" that shows the young influencer trying new things for the first time.
kingprincessofficial69
@kingprincessoffical69
POV your girlfriend is very feminine and the way she does her makeup looks like rocket science to ur simple mind @quinnwilsonn ##ImAMusician ##fyp♬ Bella's Lullaby From the film TWILIGHT (Carter Burwell) - Dan Redfeld & Elizabeth Hedman
If you're a queer femme, you almost certainly listen to King Princess. If you've ever been to one of her concerts, you know she has a huge personality and a great sense of humor, all of which shine through on her TikTok account. Plus, you get to see her interact with her girlfriend, Quinn, like in the TikTok above.
itsalissaandsam
@itsalissaandsam
right? ##fyp ##foryourpage ##GetTheLook ##lgbtq♬ original sound - Dopee.Soundss
Another adorable WLW on the list, Alissa and Sam make cute couple's content, but also meet all your gay thirst trap needs (as seen above).
Oliviaboeyink
@oliviaboeyink
idgaf ab ur bf @avasage♬ original sound - hailey ✋🏽🖤
Olivia is dating fellow TikToker Ava Sage, and the two teenagers make an incredibly cute couple. There's something cathartic about watching 17-year-olds be unapologetically gay, especially if you're older and that wasn't really an option in your teenage years. And yes, the eyebrow slit is a gay thing now, apparently.
lipsticklesbian__
@lipsticklesbian__
Ig: @lipsticklesbian_🌈 ##fyp ##foryoupage ##wlw ##comphet ##comingout ##amigay ##queergirl ##gaygirl ##lgbt ##lesbian ##lesbi ##lesbia ##lesbianculture ##biwoman♬ i like girls bc im wlw - annabella
Ash Morgan is an interesting content creator for a lot of reasons, including that she married a man when she was very young, only to later figure out that she was a lesbian and subsequently divorce him and leave the Mormon faith. Now, she creates videos about being a femme lesbian, things she didn't realize until she came out, and details about how compulsory heterosexuality effects women.
cheyanneetaylorr
@cheyanneetaylorr
come to the back ##fyp ##lgbt ##ShowAndTell♬ original sound - Nat’Sarai <3
Cheyanne Taylor is one of the most positive people on social media. Cheyanne was previously dating Michelle Lundy, and together the pair were one of social media's most famous WLW couples. But now, after their dramatic breakup, Cheyanne's posts are even better.
vas.hal
@vas.hal
the 80s never left tho ??♬ Tainted Love - Soft Cell
Vas Halastaras first got famous on Instagram for her resemblance to the David by Michelangelo, and for her generally striking androgynous beauty. We love the vulnerable, funny, and informative content she's been posting.
comptonhannah
@comptonhannah
new look what we thinkin?♬ original sound - ✨𝔻.𝕏.ℕ.𝕀.ℂ.𝔸✨
Another example of the Gen-Z gay girl eyebrow slit trend, Hannah posts a lot of lip sync videos made specifically for WLW.
marthwubbles
@marthwubbles
I call this piece, 2 queers in a café that are too scared to approach eachother.💔 ##foryou ##foryoupage♬ When he looks at me - 💎 Mitternacht 💎
First of all, Marth is just ridiculously hot. A self-proclaimed masc bisexual, a lot of Marth's content deals with WLW culture and fashions. The rest of it is laugh out loud funny or completely drool-worthy.
callmelundy
@callmelundy
first it was hide ur bf then it was hide ur gf ##gayaftho ##fyp ##lgbt♬ HAHA - lil darkie
While we prefer her ex-girlfriend, there is no denying that Michelle Lundy is one of the hottest lesbians on TikTok. She mostly posts cringey thirst traps or desperate ploys for Cheyanne's attention, but it all manages to be entertaining (even if it kind of sad).
sophmosca
@sophmosca
When u friend zone each other back & forth for 6 months >>>♬ Lemonade Internet Money - joy:)
Soph, who is dating Avery Cyrus, has one million TikTok followers of her own, making them a bit of a TikTok power couple. Soph posts less long form videos than Avery, but her infectious smile and positivity makes all of her videos completely endearing.
hannah.raisor48
@hannah.raisor48
Ya like?♬ Calvin Harris - Outside - Natchez Cozart
With an impressive 2.4 million followers, Hannah Raisor is among the most popular WLW TikTokers. It all started with the above TikTok, which has a cool 3.1 million likes and counting. She also tends to post uplifting and encouraging content for her millions of followers.
- Only Issue with "The Rise of Skywalker" Is the Lesbian Kiss - Popdust ›
- Happy #LesbianVisibilityDay: 10 Queer Musicians Who Are ... ›
- The 10 Best Lesbian And Queer Movies Of All Time - Popdust ›
- 4 LGBTQ Indie Games to Check Out - Popdust ›
- JoJo Siwa and the Art and Artifice of the TikTok "Wipe" Trend - Popdust ›
- Can Trump Really Ban TikTok from the US? ›
HBO "Euphoria's" Makeup Won an Emmy (and Zendaya Is Better Than All of Us)
HBO's "Euphoria" was honored for making mental illness and queer identity literally shine in the spotlight.
At just 24 years old, Zendaya has become the youngest Emmy winner for best lead actress–further proving that Gen Z is better at getting sh*t done.
Beating her fellow nominees Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) and Laura Linney (Ozark), Zendaya was honored for her performance in HBO's glitter-and-hormone-soaked Euphoria and made history at last night's Emmy Awards. She beat the prior record held by Jodie Comer, who won for her work in Killing Eve just last year–at the ripe old age of 26.
Perhaps these respective icons of Zoomer ennui and homicidal Millennial burnout are symbols that younger generations are finally assuming their own positions of power and using their collective voice to highlight issues that have been historically shamed and marginalized, such as mental illness and queer identity. Or maybe their makeup's just really pretty.
Stop Turning Exclusively to White Movies for Comfort
Breaking down the bias of comfort films.
With the constant onslaught of complicated news that 2020 has brought, sometimes you just want to be able to shut off your brain, relax, and feel happy.
Enter comfort films. These are the feel-good movies that feel like a warm hug when you finish them, the ones that allow you to escape for a short while. We often turn to these types of films in times of trouble or extreme stress, and when we're not sure what films of this nature we should watch, we turn to the Internet for options.