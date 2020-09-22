After a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of the app, it seems that the United States government will not ban TikTok—for now.

This information may mean very little to you if you were born before 2000, but for the millions of zoomers who have found a place for their wide array of interests and identities on TikTok, this is pretty huge news. Everyone knows about the power of TikTok teens to interrupt political proceedings and influence culture (Charlie D'Amelio has a Dunkin' Donuts drink named after her...), but did you know that there are thriving communities of LGBTQ+ people who use TikTok as a safe place to express themselves?

If you're a WLW, it's time you swallow your pride and download TikTok. Otherwise you just might miss out on developments in your own community. Here are our 15 favorite lesbian and queer TickTokers to celebrate TikTok remaining in the app store–for at least a little longer.

averycyrus @averycyrus Tried a lil something new with the @vitaapp.official lmk if you wanna tutorial ##VITAapp 🥳🥳 ##Ad ♬ original sound - ❗️Arkansas boy😁👋🏽 Avery Cyrus is among the most popular TikTokers on the platform with 3.7 million followers. The subject of her videos vary, but they often feature her adorable girlfriend, Sophie, and address LGBTQ+ culture. We also love her series "Avery Tries" that shows the young influencer trying new things for the first time. Follow her TikTok here.

Oliviaboeyink @oliviaboeyink idgaf ab ur bf @avasage ♬ original sound - hailey ✋🏽🖤 Olivia is dating fellow TikToker Ava Sage, and the two teenagers make an incredibly cute couple. There's something cathartic about watching 17-year-olds be unapologetically gay, especially if you're older and that wasn't really an option in your teenage years. And yes, the eyebrow slit is a gay thing now, apparently. Check out her TikTok here.

vas.hal @vas.hal the 80s never left tho ?? ♬ Tainted Love - Soft Cell Vas Halastaras first got famous on Instagram for her resemblance to the David by Michelangelo, and for her generally striking androgynous beauty. We love the vulnerable, funny, and informative content she's been posting. Check out her account here.

comptonhannah @comptonhannah new look what we thinkin? ♬ original sound - ✨𝔻.𝕏.ℕ.𝕀.ℂ.𝔸✨ Another example of the Gen-Z gay girl eyebrow slit trend, Hannah posts a lot of lip sync videos made specifically for WLW. Check out her TikTok here.

callmelundy @callmelundy first it was hide ur bf then it was hide ur gf ##gayaftho ##fyp ##lgbt ♬ HAHA - lil darkie While we prefer her ex-girlfriend, there is no denying that Michelle Lundy is one of the hottest lesbians on TikTok. She mostly posts cringey thirst traps or desperate ploys for Cheyanne's attention, but it all manages to be entertaining (even if it kind of sad). Follow her TikTok here.

sophmosca @sophmosca When u friend zone each other back & forth for 6 months >>> ♬ Lemonade Internet Money - joy:) Soph, who is dating Avery Cyrus, has one million TikTok followers of her own, making them a bit of a TikTok power couple. Soph posts less long form videos than Avery, but her infectious smile and positivity makes all of her videos completely endearing. Check out her TikTok here.