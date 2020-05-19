JoJo Siwa and the Art and Artifice of the TikTok "Wipe It Down" Challenge
What even are "lesbian vibes"?
If you've spent any time on TikTok lately, you've probably seen the "wipe it down" challenge, which appears to be one of the app's latest viral trends.
Like most things on TikTok, the trend is very simple—it just involves filming yourself cleaning a mirror and wearing a certain outfit, then suddenly cutting to new footage of you wearing a new outfit. It's become a popular refurbishment of the age-old "makeover" trope, made popular in rom-coms and in magical princess fairytales before that.
Watch Donald Glover Virtually Reunite with "Community" Cast
Glover and his co-stars did a virtual table read for charity.
Whether it be for class, a virtual happy hour, or reuniting the cast of a beloved TV sitcom, webcams have become the mode of communication du jour.
Universities and businesses nationwide have turned their lessons and meetings to Zoom, but the video-chatting app has also been used by high-profile actors who, like us plebs, are spending lots of time at home. We've seen the cast of Netflix's Big Mouth read an episode, and the folks of Parks and Recreation reunited after half a decade since the series finale. Now, it's time for a brief homecoming for the cast of Community, including an appearance from Donald Glover—who left halfway through the show's fifth season to work on Because the Internet, the second album under his Childish Gambino alias.
- [VIDEO] 'Community' Cast Reunion — Donald Glover Returning as ... ›
- 'Community' Reunion: Donald Glover Pitches His Idea for a Movie ... ›
- 'Community' Reunion: Donald Glover Pitches His Idea for a Movie ... ›
- The Community reunion with Donald Glover is happening - CNET ›
- Watch Donald Glover's Reunion With Community Cast | Pitchfork ›
- 'Community' Reunion: Donald Glover and the Entire Cast Want a ... ›
R3HAB and A R I Z O N A - "Feel Alive" from "Scoob!" Movie
A summertime anthem.
R3HAB teams up with NJ-based trio A R I Z O N A for their new single "Feel Alive," a breezy, feel-good anthem anticipating summer.
- R3HAB - I NEED R3HAB's stream on SoundCloud - Hear the world's ... ›
- R3HAB on Spotify ›
- R3HAB's stream on SoundCloud - Hear the world's sounds ›
- R3HAB (@R3HAB) | Twitter ›
- R3HAB - Home | Facebook ›
- R3HAB - YouTube ›
- R3hab - Wikipedia ›
- R3HAB - Fadil El Ghoul (@r3hab) • Instagram photos and videos ›
- R3HAB - 911 together with Timmy Trumpet - Available Now ›