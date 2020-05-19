Whether it be for class, a virtual happy hour, or reuniting the cast of a beloved TV sitcom, webcams have become the mode of communication du jour.

Universities and businesses nationwide have turned their lessons and meetings to Zoom, but the video-chatting app has also been used by high-profile actors who, like us plebs, are spending lots of time at home. We've seen the cast of Netflix's Big Mouth read an episode, and the folks of Parks and Recreation reunited after half a decade since the series finale. Now, it's time for a brief homecoming for the cast of Community, including an appearance from Donald Glover—who left halfway through the show's fifth season to work on Because the Internet, the second album under his Childish Gambino alias.