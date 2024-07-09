Finally, a movie that will unite all genders. It’s like Barbie and Oppenheimer in one: Gladiator II. One of the most anticipated films of the past few years, Gladiator II is a sequel to the 2000 smash hit Gladiator. The original box-office hit was a cultural phenomenon that still resonates in our film landscape today.

Written by David Franzoni, John Logan, and William Nicholson, Gladiator starred Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Tomas Arana, Ralf Möller, Oliver Reed, and more. Who amongst us doesn’t remember Russell Crowe’s epic performance, which arguably formed the basis of the modern action hero?

Ridley Scott returns as director with an entirely fresh cast and the ambitious goal to make an equally iconic film — and I can’t lie, the first look is promising. The film is coming to theaters on November 22, 2024 — I’ve marked the date on my calendar already. The countdown’s already begun, and I feel like I’m watching water boil as I wait for each new morsel of information and each thrilling image. Well, we’ve finally got the first look at Gladiator II, and it’s only made me hungry for more.









Here are our thoughts on all things Gladiator II and why we can't wait to return to the Colosseum:

The Sequel To End All Sequels

Gladiator II is not just a sequel; it's a cultural phenomenon in the making. The original Gladiator won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for its lead, Russell Crowe. Its sequel promises to deliver an equally impactful cinematic experience by retaining the core of what initially made the film successful: historical accuracy buoyed by exciting action.

Scott may be returning for another round in the Colosseum, but he’s not merely doing a victory lap. The stakes are high, especially considering the mixed reviews of his last effort, Napoleon. One of the biggest flops of the last year, Napoleon attempted to do a lot of what Gladiator II is aiming to achieve. They’re both action dramas based on historical figures. However, where Napoleon dragged, Gladiator II needs to soar. The upcoming Scott effort has got to be fast, furious, and, let’s face it, hot. Napoleon wasn’t necessarily full of heartthrobs, but Gladiator II is. Thank goodness for us. If anything, this fact alone will get people in seats when it opens in theaters — just look at the crowds that The Iron Claw brought in despite its depressing subject matter.

The long-awaited sequel is, in many ways, a true follow-up to its predecessor. The film picks up decades after the events of the original. As Maximus dies, he thinks of his wife and son, Lucius. Now, this seems like a hint at a sequel, which focuses on Lucius who’s now living in Numidia, an ancient kingdom in Africa. However, Roman soldiers invade his new home and Lucius is forced to become a gladiator.

Ridley Scott's direction is known for its grandeur and meticulous attention to detail, and "Gladiator II" is no exception. The story draws from real-life historical events to explore not only the physical battles but also the political and emotional struggles that define the era. The film promises breathtaking visuals, intense battle sequences, and the epic cinematic experiences that Scott is famous for.

Here’s what we know so far about the ins and outs of Gladiator II.

What We Know About Gladiator II

Each new day brings fresh information. And the new images in the first look are the most revealing tidbits we’ve received yet.

The cast is one of the most intriguing parts of the movie. Paul Mescal is obviously the most impressive cast member in the lead role, partly because he’s such an unexpected choice — but we’ll get to that. The other cast members are equally exciting. From the returning cast to new additions, every single name on the Gladiator II bill is super.

Denzel Washington is set to play Macrinus, a former slave turned wealthy powerbroker in Rome. Returning to her central role as Lucilla, Connie Nielsen is back. Djimon Hounsou is also back as Juba. Man of the moment, Barry Keoghan , is also in the film, although it’s unclear what his role is. Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger play alongside each other as the twin emperors of Rome, while Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius, a former Roman general who becomes a gladiator as punishment for insubordination.

Pascal, known for his roles in The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones, has become famed on the internet for being a gentle giant. But in this role, his gentleness is replaced by ferociousness as he takes on the role of a fighter who has learned from the best. “He’s a very, very good general, which can mean a very good killer,” Pascal told Vanity Fair . Yet, he admits he was still afraid to spar with Mescal. “He got so strong. I would rather be thrown from a building than have to fight him again.”









Which brings us back to Paul.

The Paul Mescal of it all: Aftersun, Normal People … Gladiator?

It’s surprising how famous Paul Mescal has become for someone with relatively few credits. But his breakthrough role as Connell in Sally Rooney’s Normal People alongside Daisy Edgar Jones made him an instant heartthrob and one of the internet’s boyfriends . Following it up with Oscar-bait Aftersun cemented him as one of the greatest actors of our generation. And he can do it all, which he proved in his role in the recent theatre production of A Streetcar Named Desire in London — which he was appearing in when he got the Gladiator role. But just like the other dramatic virtuoso of our time, Timothee Chalamet, he made a choice that no one would expect for his first major blockbuster: an action movie. And unlike my dear Timmy, he has the body for it.

Gladiator isn’t a superhero film. It’s not just muscle, Marvel body, and special effects. On the contrary, part of what makes the original stand out from the souped-up action mega-movies that followed it was its core. At the center of this story isn’t merely history but also an emotionally-driven narrative. Dune is the same, which is why it worked. Also, such a project requires a lead actor who can handle the pathos as well as the physicality. Paul Mescal, who was a Gaelic football player before becoming an actor, is a rare specimen who can do both.

“I’m used to being physical in my body,” he told Vanity Fair in a tell-all interview about getting the role and the grueling process of training and filming. Mescal also spoke about how balancing the physical and emotional elements of the film contributed to his excitement to take on the challenge of this role. “[It’s about] what human beings will do to survive, but also what human beings will do to win. We see that in the arena, but also in the political struggle that’s going on outside of my character’s storyline, where you see there are other characters striving and pulling for power. Where’s the space for humanity? Where’s the space for love, familial connection? And ultimately, will those things overcome this kind of greed and power? Those things are oftentimes directly in conflict with each other.”





But don’t worry, he’s taking the physical aspects just as seriously. “I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage,” he said. “Muscles start to grow, and that can be deemed aesthetic in certain capacities, but there is something about feeling strong in your body that elicits just a different feeling. You carry yourself differently … It has an impact on you psychologically in a way that is useful for the film.”

Although Mescal insists that the physicality isn’t merely aesthetic, we can’t deny that it’s part of why we’re rushing to see the movie — I told you it was going to unite moviegoers of all genders and sexual orientations. While all straight men love any excuse to ponder the Roman Empire (check), the rest of us aren’t dismayed by Paul Mescal’s thighs (double check, one for each leg). Infamous for gallivanting around in short shorts, Mescal’s physicality is part of his draw, but never has it been put to such good use. This is our Brad Pitt in Troy. Our Kellan Lutz in that awful Hercules film … and that awful Tarzan remake. Our Brendan Fraser in the less-bad 1997 Tarzan. Except with an actor whose acting is as good as his looks.









The press tour we’re all waiting for





Needless to say, with a cast this good, I can’t wait for the press tour. We’re in an era when the marketing magic behind the movies we love is more transparent than ever — but also more entertaining. After press tours like Barbie , Dune 2 , and Challengers , big-budget movies these days have to come with big-budget press tours.

So this fall, we’re in for a parade of our favorite, great actors. I can’t wait to see them bantering on red-carpets, playing with puppies, and revealing more about life on set. But most of all, I’m hungry for each glimpse of the movie we’re going to get from here on out.