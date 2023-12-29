I remember exactly where I was when I first watched it: the trailer for Challengers starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor. That was my Super Bowl. It had everything: besties, bisexuality, and Zendaya in that Blonde bob.

I had waited months to finally get a glimpse of Zendaya's collaboration with Luca Guadagnino. Ever since the film had been announced, we'd savored clips of Zendaya practicing her tennis game, Tomdaya strolling around Boston on location, and even her judgemental looks (and flawless courtside fashion) at Wimbledon and the US Open.

And just when we were on the precipice of a legendary press tour — that was supposed to include a stop at the Venice International Film Festival — it was taken away from us by the SAG strike.

Challengers was originally slated to premiere on September 15, 2023. Due to the strike, it was pushed back to April 26th, 2024. You can understand my devastation. Especially since Challengers was not the only casualty of the strike. Many films were pushed from late 2023 release dates and into 2024. Luckily, we had some bangers to close out the year. But we have been so brave and, in the new year, we are about to be rewarded.

2024 promises a slew of highly anticipated films. And not just delayed projects, but other cinematic delights that we've been waiting years for. And with the press circuit back and better than ever, we also have promotional interviews, red carpets, and more to look forward to. After Barbie put on a marketing masterclass, next year promises to take it up a notch. And I, quite frankly, cannot wait.

Here are some of our most anticipated titles in 2024:

Challengers, April 26 It goes without saying that I'll be first in line when tickets are finally released. Join me to watch Zendaya play a retired tennis star in the middle of a years-long love triangle. All directed by the man who made Call Me By Your Name.

Dune: Part II, March 15 Speaking of delayed Zendaya projects, Dune's long-awaited sequel is finally coming. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya will be joined by Austin Butler and Florence Pugh — which is enough for me.

Argylle, February 2 ​If you can't wait until the Spring, don't worry, Argylle will be out in February. It promises to be a hilarious take on the spy genre that subverts all the old tropes and cliches. It stars Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill. We're in for a delightfully ridiculous treat.

The Fall Guy, May 3 Another comedic action film, The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling as a stunt man who becomes the hero of the screen when he has to save his ex, Emily Blunt. If you liked Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City, you'll love this.

Spaceman, March 1 Based on the book Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař, Adam Sandler is returning to dramatic roles with a movie that promises to be his next Uncut Gems or Punch Drunk Love. He stars alongside Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, and Kunal Nayyar stars as an astronaut whose life unravels while he is on a mission.

Mean Girls: The Musical, January 12 While this might not be as giant as Barbie, this musical remake of the 2000s classic is already a hit. Starring Renee Rapp as Regina George, a role she has been playing on Broadway for years, I can't wait to relive all the iconic Mean Girls moments on the big screen.

The American Society of Magical Negroes, March 22 Black satire is back in a big way. After the success of 2023's American Fiction, I am excited to see another film that examines Black representation in pop culture. This satire stars Justice Smith as a man who enters a secret society of Black people who embody the "magical negro" trope.

Bob Marley: One Love, February 14 Biopics can be hit or miss, so fingers crossed that Kingsley Ben-Adir's turn as Jamaican singer and songwriter Bob Marley hits the right notes. Produced in partnership with the Marley family, the film spotlights his life and career, including his political activism and fight for peace.

Mickey 17, March 29 One thing about me? I love an unsettling film — hence my devotion to Saltburn. Bong Joon-ho's first movie after Parasite, Mickey 17, promises to fit the bill. It stars A-List weirdo Robert Pattinson in an adapted tale about a man who dies and is reborn with memories of his past life.

Deadpool 3, July 26 Deadpool 3 might be the last good Marvel movie we get because it's looking pretty bleak for the next generation. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds team up for this tale of Deadpool and Wolverine. The summer blockbuster we deserve.

Kraven: The Hunter, August 30 Hear me out: Aaron Taylor Johnson. Marvel is trying their best to replicate the success of Joker with their own villain origin story. Kraven is a Spiderman villain but, more than that, I would like to reiterate: Aaron Taylor Johnson.

Joker: Folie à Deux, October 4 Following the Oscar-winning success of the first Joker , DC is hoping this sequel will save them from the despair of 2023's The Flash. More than anything else, I'm curious to see Lady Gaga join Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn.

Wicked, November 27 While movie-musicals have a spotty history (think: Cats and Les Mis), Wicked is so iconic I want to believe in it. It stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. The cast has already made headlines for Slater's relationship with Grande — it's giving Don't Worry Darling presstour-levels of chaos already.

Gladiator 2, November 22 ​Will 2024 make me an action movie stan? If Paul Mescal has anything to do with it, it's more likely than you think. Gladiator, the 2000 film starring Russell Crowe, spawned a generation of men thinking about the Roman Empire. Ridley Scott returns with this long-awaited sequel to hope he can strike lightning twice.







