We are entering day 73 of the Writer's Guild strike, where writers for all your favorite TV shows have stopped writing altogether in the midst of contract negotiations. Yes, that indeed means your fave shows are being delayed...you may as well say goodbye to Euphoria, which now is projected to be released in 2026 due to the strike. (Safe to say they could cancel it at this point.)

And if you thought, That's okay! We still have movies! You're wrong, dead wrong. Enjoy these last few blissful moments of Barbie press tours featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling still in character and new red carpet outfits. The Screen Actor's Guild has been in talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in an effort to re-negotiate contracts. As per usual, Hollywood needs more money and the studios won't budge.









Things are getting serious, quickly. The members of SAG-AFTRA agreed to strike if the two entities couldn't reach a fair agreement...and after a mediator was brought in as a "last ditch effort", it's not looking good. Christopher Nolan even informed the attendees of the Oppenheimer screening that the stars left in solidarity of the looming strike.

The Oppenheimer viewing was even moved up in anticipation for the strike, as all actors in the film agreed they would participate alongside the SAG members. They agreed that the minute the strike was called, they were going home to picket. So when we're streaming Disney Plus, or any of those big platforms, remember what they're taking from us right now.

SAG-AFTRA's President, Fran Drescher said in a statement,

"SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision.”









As I write this article, it has been reported that for the first time since 1960, both the SAG and Writer's Guild are on strike at the same time. So say goodbye for now to your favorite shows and movies and get ready to say hello to re-runs and YouTube clips. Enjoy the Barbenheimer double feature on July 21 and buckle up...This could take a while.

And honestly, it's always appalling to me that people even have to consider paying writers more money. It's not because I'm biased, but because I've learned that they are the backbone of media. But the financial catastrophe this will eventually cause for these big corporations will show them in due time why writers need to be paid more.