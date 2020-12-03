Normally, cuffing season would be just taking off around this time of year, and you'd be narrowing down your romantic roster to ensure you end up with someone to cuddle through the winter months. But as the weather gets colder and the pandemic rages on, the odds of finding a significant other get slimmer and slimmer.

Since there are only so many "I miss you" texts you can send to your ex just to feel something before they block your number, maybe it's time to start fixating on fictional romantic couples to fill that void in your heart. While you could certainly use this time to get really into romance novels, let's be honest: At this point in quarantine, the only thing you're reading is takeout menus.

Submit to 2020 and let the TV binges begin. Here are 10 TV couples so hot that watching them just may keep you warm through the long, cold winter.

Chuck and Blair, ​​Gossip Girl​​ Rewatching the original Gossip Girl series now is a pretty cringey experience if you came of age drooling over Chuck Bass and Nate Archibald. Turns out, every character in the iconic CW show is pretty deplorable. That being said, perhaps the only believable relationship in the series is the love affair between Blair and Chuck. Both are such deeply lost, broken, sociopathic people that it somehow works. It's also somehow....completely hot.

Fran and Maxwell, The Nanny If you can get past Fran Drescher's iconic, braying laugh, you will inevitably love The Nanny. There is no purer comedic force than Fran, and pair her with the dashing Maxwell (played by Charles Shaughnessy) and you have a genuinely magnetic couple.

Eve and Villanelle, Killing Eve While "couple" might not exactly describe Eve and Villanelle, they certainly have a lot of onscreen chemistry. Nothing like a "will they or won't they" plot for three seasons straight to make a truly compelling TV show. Oh, and plenty of murder.

Claire and Jamie, Outlander There is no show on TV with hotter love scenes than Outlander. Whether you're a fan of time travel shows full of enviable accents or not, you have to admit the chemistry between Claire and Jamie is completely steamy. From their wedding night on, few fictional couples are as believable as this unlikely duo.

Nick and Jess, New Girl While Nick and Jess are likely not the first couple that come to mind when you think "hot," you have to admit they're both adorable and even, sometimes, kind of hot. See the above scene for proof.

Fleabag And Hot Priest, Fleabag Andrew Scott telling Phoebe Waller Bridges to kneel. Need I say more? Once again, while Fleabag and the hot priest aren't exactly a couple, they have more than enough sexual chemistry to deserve a spot on this list.

Piper and Alex, Orange Is the New Black While this couple is one of the messiest on this list, they're also undeniably one of the hottest. They have a knack for landing each other in jail, but through four seasons of Orange Is the New Black, Piper and Alex simply couldn't keep their hands off each other. Must have been those orange jumpsuits.

Eric and Adam, Sex Education Sex Education is one of Netflix's best shows in recent years, and Eric is one of the best parts. While audiences undoubtedly hated Adam at the beginning of the show thanks to his bullying tendencies, the rough-around-the-edges principal's son grew on all of us as his romance with Eric bloomed. While they may be a toxic couple, they're undeniably magnetic.

Marianne and Connell, Normal People BBC's steamy Normal People got many of us through the lonely first days of quarantine. The show centers around Marianne and Connell, a mismatched Irish couple who just can't seem to get enough of each other. As we watch the pair mature through high school and college, one thing remains constant: their electric chemistry.

Rue and Jules, Euphoria Euphoria took the world by storm last year with its unflinching portrayal of adolescence. Both Zendaya and Hunter Schafer gave stand out performances as Rue and Jules, best friends who soon become something more. Watching the two beautiful young women fall in love is a genuinely delightful experience.



