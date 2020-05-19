Even before Bong Joon-ho took Hollywood by storm with Parasite, fans of his work were already well-aware of his unparalleled knack for illustrating class warfare.



As a huge fan of violent action thrillers, and also anti-capitalist ideologies, Snowpiercer ranked among my favorite movies of the last decade. Parasite is inarguably more polished and subtle, but there's something refreshing about the blunt relentlessness of Snowpiercer's take on literal class warfare. Therein, Snowpiercer—a futuristic, high-speed train with cars corresponding to social class, carrying the last human survivors through an arctic, post-apocalyptic wasteland—is an outright metaphor for capitalism and the protagonist, played by Chris Evans, is an oppressed worker-turned-revolutionary who lives in the back of the train, where the working class are relegated, and decides to make his way to the front, where the social elite live in opulence. Finally, upon seeing the worst of humanity and reaching the engine, he realizes that the only moral choice, if he wants to end the class struggle, is to derail the train entirely.