Why TNT's "Snowpiercer" Marketing Is a Tone-Deaf Train Wreck
Or: Why I Won't Even Watch the First Episode of TNT's Snowpiercer
Even before Bong Joon-ho took Hollywood by storm with Parasite, fans of his work were already well-aware of his unparalleled knack for illustrating class warfare.
As a huge fan of violent action thrillers, and also anti-capitalist ideologies, Snowpiercer ranked among my favorite movies of the last decade. Parasite is inarguably more polished and subtle, but there's something refreshing about the blunt relentlessness of Snowpiercer's take on literal class warfare. Therein, Snowpiercer—a futuristic, high-speed train with cars corresponding to social class, carrying the last human survivors through an arctic, post-apocalyptic wasteland—is an outright metaphor for capitalism and the protagonist, played by Chris Evans, is an oppressed worker-turned-revolutionary who lives in the back of the train, where the working class are relegated, and decides to make his way to the front, where the social elite live in opulence. Finally, upon seeing the worst of humanity and reaching the engine, he realizes that the only moral choice, if he wants to end the class struggle, is to derail the train entirely.
- 'Snowpiercer' review: TNT takes off on a post-apocalyptic train, and ... ›
- 'Snowpiercer' Recap: Season 1 Episode 1 — TNT Drama Premiere ... ›
- TNT's 'Snowpiercer' TV Show Review - How 'Snowpiercer' Explores ... ›
- How 'Snowpiercer' TV show changes movie to create pulpy fun - Los ... ›
- 'Snowpiercer' on TNT is a bumpy ride, but its tried-and-true format ... ›
- Snowpiercer series review: Why TNT's TV adaptation fails where the ... ›
- TNT's 'Snowpiercer' Is Supertrain Of The Apocalypse 05/13/2020 ›
- TNT Debuts Snowpiercer Digital Design Campaign – Adweek ›
R3HAB and A R I Z O N A - "Feel Alive" from "Scoob!" Movie
A summertime anthem.
R3HAB teams up with NJ-based trio A R I Z O N A for their new single "Feel Alive," a breezy, feel-good anthem anticipating summer.
- R3HAB - I NEED R3HAB's stream on SoundCloud - Hear the world's ... ›
- R3HAB on Spotify ›
- R3HAB's stream on SoundCloud - Hear the world's sounds ›
- R3HAB (@R3HAB) | Twitter ›
- R3HAB - Home | Facebook ›
- R3HAB - YouTube ›
- R3hab - Wikipedia ›
- R3HAB - Fadil El Ghoul (@r3hab) • Instagram photos and videos ›
- R3HAB - 911 together with Timmy Trumpet - Available Now ›
Chris Wills Releases “L.A. on My Mind”
Bluesy rock with a driving rhythm and raw, rasping vocals
Indie-rock singer-songwriter Chris Wills releases retro-flavored "L.A. on My Mind."
- New Music Critiques: Chris Wills | Music Connection Magazine ›
- Chris Wills on Spotify ›
- Chris Wills (@chriswillsmusic) • Instagram photos and videos ›
- Chris Wills shares the idea behind his video premiere for 'Since You ... ›
- Singer/Songwriter Chris Wills to Release New EP This August ›
- Chris Wills - Pyro [Official Music Video] - YouTube ›
- Chris Wills - Since You Said Goodbye - YouTube ›
- Chris WillsHome ›