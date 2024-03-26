Over the past year, I’ve noticed a major shift in the trend-scape. Sure, we have major fashion trends like Sofia Richie-Grainge’s Old Money style or the consistent popularity of Y2K fashion. But there’s a more persistent trend that has wiggled its way into our fashion, our music, and even our dating choices.

Yes, America’s gone country. It started with the rise in popularity of country music: folk inspired, stomp-and-holler musicians like Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan skyrocketed to superstardom. Luke Combs’ version of “Fast Car” was #1 on the Billboard charts, Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time album dominated, and then there are artists like Tyler Childers who are quickly becoming go-to radio favorites.

But, lately, the extensive reach of country spreads far beyond music. It’s in our style: cowboy boots are no longer reserved for your yearly trip to a country concert or for the streets of Nashville. They’re now your go-to for your outfits, a staple in your shoe closet.

The Hills’ Kristin Cavallari recently broke the internet for dating one of TikTok’s famous Montana Boyz. Viral for their good looks and country lip syncing videos, the Montana Boyz are your classic truck-loving, boot-wearing country men. And for one of Los Angeles’ original It Girls, this dating choice seemed a bit unnatural.









Cavallari isn’t the only one who has saddled up and gone country…in fact, our resident It Girl, Bella Hadid is leading the pack. Bella’s always loved horseback riding, but these days we notice she’s been spending a lot of time in Fort Worth, Texas.





Who Is Bella Hadid Dating?

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Adan Banuelos Bella Hadid via Instagram Stories Yes, she’s dating Adan Banuelos, a famous professional horseback rider who is a bit of a star in the rodeo world himself. The couple were first spotted in October 2023 shopping, wearing coordinating cowboy boots and denim. From there, Bella Hadid has been a walking poster for all things country. She’s posted subtle Instagram nods to her relationship with Banuelos, which consists of a lot of equestrian posts. It makes sense, as Hadid was hitting professional horseback riding competitions until she was diagnosed with Lyme’s Disease. She’s remained passionate about horseback riding since, often posting about her horses on social media. And if Bella Hadid is one thing, it’s a trendsetter. She popularized the UGG platform slippers that sell out the second the weather drops below 60 degrees. She convinces us that we, too, can rock low rise jeans. So now the entire planet is enraptured by country. We’re all buying the cowboy boots, leaning into our all-denim Canadian tuxedo fits, and streaming Nashville’s finest. Want to go country just like Bella Hadid? Here’s how to do it.

Bella Hadid’s Country Fits We all want to dress like Bella Hadid. There’s countless Instagram accounts dedicated to the younger Hadid sister’s closet. The moment she’s photographed outside, the whole world’s trying to figure out what she’s wearing and if they can afford it. And if they can’t afford it, they’ll dupe it. So I’ve rounded up a few Bella Hadid-inspired country outfits that are just southern enough…but also endlessly versatile pieces that won’t end up in your donation bin a year from now.

Full Denim Fit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Hadid Outfits and Style (@bellahadidsoutfit)



I like this look because it’s a chill street style version of your classic all-denim outfit. The sweetheart styled top paired with low-rise baggy jeans is precisely what you need for a timeless look.

An Essential Jean Jacket

Bella Hadid wearing a Miss Sixty 'Denim Zipper Crop Moto Jacket' while out with her dog today in LA pic.twitter.com/B2EisSDaQS

— 𝐫. (@aemisias) March 15, 2024



Honestly, couldn’t come up with something better myself. A solid denim jacket is tough to come by. I always struggle with going too oversized and swimming in my coat, but this one is the epitome of a staple denim jacket.