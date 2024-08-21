I can’t believe I’m saying this either: but it’s time to start shopping for your fall clothes. You’ve probably seen a few fall fashion-focused TikToks…and stores have even started rolling out Halloween candy.

So yes, we’re looking ahead, but for good reason. First, I’m all about getting ahead of the trends. It’s why people buy UGGs in the summer: you can nab all of the good sizes and colors before the latest UGGs are even a gleam in everyone else’s eye.

If you wait until the last minute, chances are that stores are already stocking their shelves for winter…and we don’t have time for that.

This fall’s biggest trend ? Skorts. Everywhere I go, I see at least one person sporting a skort. And while I love a good skort, I truly wasn’t expecting it. You can also expect brown — especially orange tones — to be this year’s color of the season.

We’re moving towards menswear again, emphasizing blazers and plaid tweed trousers. The fashion world is partial to softer, more professional-looking clothing after a summer-long soiree of florals and prints.

Even more interesting is the return of the polka dot. Not my favorite trend resurfacing, but a trend nonetheless. Move over garden party florals, here come unironic polka dots! In all forms.

So, if you’re looking to start your shopping a little early but want to avoid scrolling through TikTok to find the answers…here are our fall fashion trends for 2024!

Neutrals

Emma Chamberlain via Instagram

While summer 2024 was all about bright colors and fun prints, fall is more focused on neutrals. Since we’re already losing our tans, it can be easy to feel washed out in vibrant pinks and oranges…which is exactly why we’re leaning towards tans and browns.

Whether it’s a top or bottom, basics are essential for a successful wardrobe. If you’ve already built your capsule closet thanks to Hailey Bieber’s advice, or you’re looking to stock up on your favorite tee, make sure you pack in the neutrals so you’ll always have an acceptable outfit. Looking for fun neutrals? Here are my picks:

Norma Kamali Drop Shoulder Shirt

GAP Modern Rib Cardigan

Hollister Livvy Ultra High Rise Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants

SNDYS x Revolve Cassis Skirt





Chunky Sweaters

Matilda Djerf via Instagram

Think oversized cable knits and sailor sweaters. There’s nothing that screams fall more than a sweater you’re basically swimming in. Even though it’s still summer through most of September (and the weather reflects this), I start building my sweater collection early.

This year, I’m loving the retro bell sleeve style to truly get the most comfort out of your sweater style. Look out for notch neck collars and rugby-style sweaters as well. I love a good chunky sweater, here are my faves:

Everlane The Cocoon Crew

PISTOLA Alpine Cozy Crew Neck Sweater

Free People Easy Street Tunic

Tuckernuck Beechwood Crewneck Sweater





Polka Dots

Kendall Jenner Vogue ITALIA - Mert Alas

As I mentioned earlier, this one’s a bit weird for me to bring up. Definitely not my favorite trend. In fact, it’s one I think we’ll regret. But I digress, to each their own.

Expect to see a plethora of polka dots on dresses, shirts, pants, skirts — even sweaters! — this year. To my eyes, they’re not flattering and a bit childish. And reminiscent of my kindergarten teacher or a nasty matriarchal nanny in movies. Regardless, some influencer will somehow convince everyone to wear polka dots soon enough, I fear. If I had to wear polka dots, I'd wear these:

Jenni Kayne Sawyer Blouse

RIXO Ardith Skirt

SNDYS x Revolve Chloe Dress

English Prep School

Paige Desorbo via Instagram

With trends like Quiet Luxury and Old Money aesthetics continuing to surge — thanks to the likes of Sofia Richie — may I introduce the English prep school style? It’s exactly what you’d imagine: blazers, corduroy, tweed, ties, button-downs, equestrian style.

Think of Bella Hadid ’s recent equestrian outfits or Sofia Richie’s preppy looks. The idea is to look polished, a tad collegiate, and super studious. Almost as if you have a library date, or you spend your weekends reading Jane Austen. My favorite British boarding school pieces are:

SNDYS Hills Blazer

SNDYS x Revolve Emiliana Top

Camila Coelho Mireia Tailored Jacket

Sheer and Lace

Kylie Jenner via Instagram

Another trend I’ve seen a lot is a dark, romantic vibe. Textures like lace will be popular, or darker floral patterns. Gobs of gothic inspiration, yet with hyper-feminine features that help the piece pop.

Lace bodysuits, appliqued dresses, and more will be popular this fall. You’ll see lots of sheer layering, some rich jewel tones like emerald and ruby, and a touch of velvet. The dark romance theme is akin to royalty: luxurious fabrics, intentional draping, and deep hues. If you want some sheer style this fall, here are easy options:

Majorelle Ann Mini Dress

NIA Lace Madrid Tank

Topshop Lace Tiered Maxi Skirt

That’s A Wrap!



Hailey Bieber via Instagram

No, the article isn’t over…I’m talking about the return of the wrap. Whether it’s a wrap poncho, coat, dress, or scarf, the wrap is back. And I’m here for it!

There’s nothing more chic or sassy than draping a simply gorgeous scarf around your head and shoulders when the temperature drops. I’m also loving the poncho style this fall, expect to see many more of these to pop up in stores. Here are my picks:

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Diamond Weave Blanket Scarf

White and Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap