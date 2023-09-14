Fall Fashion 2023 Outlook
Denim, Deep Hues, and More!
I’ve always been the type of person who emphasizes the importance of a bomb outfit. Nothing impacts my confidence like what fit I’m rocking. It’s my duty to serve.
With New York Fashion Week in full swing, the streets of the city are flooded with luxury-clad off-duty models showing us the ropes. Fashion Weeks are a good indicator of what everyone else will be wearing soon enough.
The stylish cohorts walking the streets of FW are already sporting future trends - like when everyone was wearing the MSCHF Big Red Boots around. Before you know it, we’ll be ditching our linen sets and fluorescent colors for whatever Bella Hadid is wearing. It’s a never ending rollercoaster, but we prevail.
Fall fashion 2023 will have elements of the familiar, plus a few dark horses. There will be pieces that look like an old friend to you, buried deep in your closet from when they were last trending, and pieces that will soon flood fashion store floors in mass quantities.
If you’re feeling a little lost shopping for those fall fits, here’s what I’ve found:
Denim
Every season, it feels like I’ve included denim being a popular trend. And I haven’t been wrong, don’t get it twisted. But this season, there’s an emphasis on the popular jean fabric now more than ever. You’ll see denim take form in shoes, dresses, tops, skirts, really anything.
An all denim moment can be a fun way to switch up your normal arsenal of outfits. Here are my favorite denim pieces:
-Levi's x Emma Chamberlain 501 90's Jeans
-Free People Jayde Flare Jumpsuit
Cowboy Boots
We’ve seen a rise in Western-chic. No longer is it costume-y to wear your favorite pair of cowboy boots paired with a cute little vest. Going hand-in-hand with the all denim look, cowboy boots are everyone’s favorite going out shoe nowadays.
Luckily, I’ve held onto mine for over 10 years now. Resurrecting them every time it’s socially acceptable to wear them post-Halloween. But if you’re searching for a pair, here are my recs:
- Tecovas The Annie Boots- White
- Ariat Heritage R Toe StretchFit Western Boot- Red
Rich Colors
Normally, when Skims announces a new color drop on their website…it’s the trending color of the upcoming season. Think about the bubblegum pinks just in time for Barbie, Kim Kardashian doesn’t do things by accident.
This season, it’s an aubergine color that is great for your fading tan. Richer colors like reds and deep-hued purples will dominate the market because they’re great on your rapidly paling skin tone. Here are my picks:
- One Grey Day x REVOLVE Samantha Dress
-Banana Republic Lena Relaxed Linen-Blended Vest
- Show Me Your Mumu Major Blazer
Off The Shoulder
She’s baaaaack. We’ve seen a revival of peplum-esque shapes and asymmetrical hemlines, so why not bring out the off-the-shoulder look. What’s next? Keyhole shoulders circa 2016? I wouldn’t be shocked.
I actually like the off-the-shoulder vibe because it can give a certain classy elegance to a top. It’s a fun way to show off the elusive clavicle bone, what more can a woman want? My only qualm is that it always rides up, so hopefully someone’s fixed that by now.
Good for work or play, here are the off-the-shoulder pieces you don’t want to miss:
-Princess Polly Anya Mini Dress
-Free People Off The Shoulder Long-Sleeve
Conventional Chic
One of the main points I’ve gathered during my search is that brands have started to emphasize wearability. Ready-to-wear lines have become ever-popular, and comfort is emphasized. It’s a more relatable approach to fashion- that sometimes it isn’t flashy or avant-garde, but wearable and practical.
Here are my favorite conventional pieces for fall:
-Essentials Black Bonded Hoodie
-Annie Bing Black Lore Jumpsuit
-Essentials Black Drawstring Jacket