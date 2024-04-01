Once Fashion Week has come and gone, it’s time to start plotting our spring wardrobe. We’re in that weird transitional period when I never know if it’s going to feel like winter - or summer - when I step out the door. Thanks to global warming, spring no longer exists.

This weekend was filled with floods in the New York area. This had me scrolling through endless online fashion magazines and adding hundreds of dollars of clothing to my various shopping carts. I rarely hit purchase, but it’s nice to dream.

When it comes to spring 2024 fashion trends, I’d like to welcome back the 60s . Yes, Jackie O’s iconic style - hello tweed skirt suits - is trending. Shift dresses are on every rack and color blocking is back in a major way.

Much like the fashion trends of the 1960s, miniskirts are going to be huge spring and summer trends in 2024. Even better, skorts are going to be lifesavers as the weather heats up.

Fashion icons like Jacqueline Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn ruled the scene, and that’s pretty much cycling back. Mod styles like bright colors and minidresses will also reign this summer.

What I love about spring 2024 womenswear is that it’s hyper-feminine, well-tailored clothing. We’re straying from pants and denim in general, and more towards linens, tweeds, and lighter fabrics.

Let’s take a look at some of my favorite fashion trends for spring thus far:

Skirt Suit Sets

I’ve always wanted to feel presidential-adjacent like Jackie O in her smart skirt suit sets a la Chanel. Her incandescent style has inspired generations - Gucci even named a purse after her! Now, the skirt suit is back in action and I’m loving it. Abercrombie is currently killing the game with this one.

Miniskirts

Meet your new best friend: the miniskirt. Pair it with a denim jacket, a crop top, a turtleneck - however you want. Personally, the blazer-and-miniskirt corporate combo kills. This is going to be my go-to this spring.

Play With The Waist

I’ve noticed a lot of drop-waist dresses, or dresses with belts below the hip-line. The goal is to create the illusion of an elongated torso, and it also just gives a fun, sophisticated flare. I like Zara for these 60s inspired dresses with fun waist detailing:

Cowboy Boots

Like I’ve said, if Bella Hadid’s gone country, the world has gone country. All-denim fits are a trending moment, but I’d go with a pair of cowboy boots. Easy to dress up or dress down, these are super fashionable in any season.

The White Dress

White is the color of the season! A scary color to favor if you’re prone to spillage and stains like me. But you’ll see tons of white dresses in stores and online this spring, I prefer linen. The Free People Sunshine Mini Dress is my favorite.



Statement Trench Coat

If you’re looking for a go-to jacket, nothing gives sophistication quite like a long trench coat. You knew it was going to be a trend when Kylie Jenner launched Khy and created the statement leather trench coat.

Midlengths

Toward the end of the 1960s, the world switched from miniskirts to midis and maxis. History sure repeats itself - as does fashion. We’re seeing the rise of midi skirts alongside the mini, because who said we can’t do both?

Messy Boho Chic

The style that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olson popularized - the grunge messy look is back - baby. Think oversized button downs, leather boho bags, rocker tees and basics. They will reign supreme this spring.

Cheetah Girls Hailey and Justin Bieber BACKGRID Yes, the mob wife aesthetic will remain a popular trend for the time being. That includes animal prints of all sorts: cheetah, leopard, you name it.

Belts Are Back

Not so long ago it didn’t matter whether or not you were sporting a belt. Now, it’s yet again a fashion staple. No, we aren’t bringing back the classic Gucci double G belt that was all the rage in 2017. It’s more about statement belts, or just your average leather belt to pull together your outfit.