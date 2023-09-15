Sofia Richie-Grainge is the biggest style star of the year. After her internet-breaking wedding, she single-handedly put #OldMoney, #QuietLuxury style on the map — never mind that, as our favorite nepo baby, her wealth only goes back one generation to her father, Lionel Richie.



What makes Sofia Richie’s style so compelling is that it’s timeless. Her outfits aren’t ruled by what everyone else is wearing. In a sea of identical-looking influencers, Sofia’s looks transcend trends. She creates trends.

Her looks also feel accessible. Sure, not her full Chanel couture outfits, but many of her outfits revolve around simple formulas and tailored silhouettes with good materials. Like any of us, she likes a good designer brand. But she’s grown out of her logomania phases (we all had one) and favors looks that are more understated.

The combination of all of this makes her the perfect aspirational fashion inspiration. Take it from me — someone who has been following Sofia’s style journey since her Tumblr 2013 era which was marked by Doc Martens and high-waisted shorts. Oh, how far we’ve all come.

Now, a decade later, Sofia’s style has been making waves at New York Fashion Week. After hosting a private dinner to celebrate David Yurman’s new collection to open her Fashion Week schedule, she has been seen all around the city and on front rows making headlines.

Of course, Fashion Week provides a wealth of sartorial inspiration. But Sofia’s consistent bangers are putting her head and shoulders above everyone else.

Even if you can’t replicate the exact brands Sofia wears, here’s how to recreate some of her best transitional outfits to close out summer and ring in the fall.

All products featured are independently selected by our editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

White Tee, Big Pants @sofiarichiegrainge This will never feel real @David Yurman They say there are four outfit combos: tiny top with tiny pants; tiny top with big pants; big top with tiny pants; and big top with big pants. In this look, Sofia is making a case for the latter. With an oversized silhouette and a classic black and white palette, Sofia makes a classic look feel fresh and polished. Plus, I can’t get enough of that studded bag (hers is from Khaite). COS Oversized white tee

DISSH Slouchy Wide Leg Pant

Studded bag

Nightgown as Outerwear See on Instagram I always say 90% of my wardrobe is literal boy's clothes — hoodies and vintage jeans from the men’s section — and the other 10% is vintage sleepwear I wear as outerwear. From slip dresses to silk camis, I am always down for wearing nightwear outside. And now, in this Prada nightgown, the look is Sofia Richie-approved. She’s also making a case for the red accessories trend we’ve been seeing all fall. Frankie’s Bikinis Nightgown

Gannie Buckle Red Ballet flats

Marge Sherwood Red bag