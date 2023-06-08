Summer is fast approaching. Before you know it I’ll be writing one of these articles about men’s fall fashion. Don’t let me get too ahead of myself here, I write this adjacent to the beach slightly sunburnt. But the easiest way to get a sense of what people are wearing when they’re out and about on their summer trips.

Whether you’re out on weekends sitting on a rooftop somewhere in New York City, or you’re at the beach somewhere admiring the waves, the summer is a great time to sit outside and admire fashion. The summer is when people feel more comfortable taking bigger risks with their fits.

Maybe it’s because there’s so much vacationing going on…you’ll never see half of these people again, so why not wear that crochet button-down you’ve had in your closet for a special occasion?









If you’re lost on what’s going on in men’s fashion right now and need to refresh your closet this summer…or you just want to get some hot new pieces for the season…I’ve got you. I’ve compiled celeb styles, scoured GQ, and found the best men’s fashion for summer 2023.

The Basics

You’re going to need a few basic items to use as layering tools for your best summer fits. Think plain loose tanks and tees in neutral colors like white, black, and taupe to wear under button-downs or by themself. I always say that if you have a few basic shirts, you can make a billion outfits.

The key to these basics is that they are looser fit, which can complement any body type and gives your outfit a more fashionable touch.









The Materials

In these warmer months, don’t be afraid to play around with cooling materials such as linen, mesh, and crochet. Ironically, these are the top three materials that are popular in men’s fashion this summer. In fact, it’s all about crochet.

Looser knit shirts will help you stay cool while looking even cooler. Fabrics like mesh and crochet give your outfit a ’70s vibe that has been ever prevalent and popular in the fashion world for the past few years.

An easy outfit idea is to pair one short-sleeved button-down shirt of any fun material like linen with a loose-fit tank underneath, and a pair of tailored pants. It’s fun and casual, but stylish nonetheless. It looks classic on every man and is super easy to play around with and accessorize with a bucket hat or cool sneakers.

The Bottoms

One of my favorite male everyday style icons is Jacob Elordi, who simply knows how to dress himself on all occasions. If you haven’t noticed, he’s become a fan of a looser fitting tailored bottom, which is also popular among male celebrities like Harry Styles, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Justin Bieber, and more.

A loose-fit linen pant or chino has become the summer staple for men everywhere. Sure, the classic fitted pants are still acceptable, but get more playful with the fit of your pants! It could be fun (and more comfortable).

Another popular summer bottom for men are shorts that can double as swim trunks . They don’t necessarily have to look like they’re designed for swimming, but they can be super functional and quick-drying, which means they cool you down from the heat as well.

The Tops

You’ve heard me mention basic tees and tanks as layering tools…and of course the popular short-sleeve button-down. Polo-esque shirts are (and always will be) a summer staple because of how multi-functional they are. A notched neck or a collared shirt can make you look more polished without having to try so hard.

Get playful with your shirts by taking the classics with a twist. A terry cloth or sweater material automatically makes your outfit more interesting. Keep it neutral and include pops of color in your accessories or shoes and you have an instant outfit.









The Favorites

If you’re still feeling a little lost on what to buy for yourself, here are a few of my favorite men’s fashion pieces for summer 2023:

Short-Sleeved Button Down- Urban Outfitters BDG Eli Cotton Lace Shirt

Polo Shirt- UO Director Popover Polo Shirt

Swim Shorts- Standard Cloth Oliver Nylon Short

Pants- OBEY Big Timer Embroidered Pants

Basic Tank- BDG Calabasas Tank Top

Mesh Top- OBEY Rolling Mesh Zip Polo