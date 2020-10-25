Review: Ty Dolla $ign Gets Coy About His Success on "Featuring"
The 25-track project features 22 of hip-hop's most prominent musicians, and every track finds Ty cruising in his comfort zone merely because every zone is his comfort zone.
Ty Dolla $ign has always known his worth.
The R&B lothario frequently totes his cultural stance as a sex icon and never shies away from praise he's inevitably received over his decade-plus career. "Many people have said that when you see a song that says, "featuring Ty Dolla $ign," you know it's gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can't say I disagree," he wrote on Instagram when he announced the tongue-in-cheek title of his third studio record, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign.
Since his debut on YG's "Toot It And Boot It" back in 2009, Ty Dolla $ign has quickly amassed a reputation of being a creative polymath, talented multi-instrumentalist, sex symbol, and unrivaled hit-making machine. As the accolades accumulate with no end in sight, Featuring feels less like a profound creative effort and more a coy acknowledgment of his success, but that doesn't mean it's devoid of captivating moments.
The tongue-in-cheek nature of Featuring Ty Dolla $ign sprawls as long as its tracklist. The 25-track project features 22 of hip-hop's most prominent musicians, and every track finds Ty cruising in his comfort zone merely because every zone is his comfort zone.
Any double-record undoubtedly hits snags, but Ty's versatility as a musician makes him one of the only artists able to meander through 25 songs and still hold our attention. "Freak," "Double R" and "Expensive" offer interchangeable hooks and sleek club production that, in a pandemic-ridden world, offer as much buoyancy as a brick at the bottom of the ocean.
But moments of lag are forgiven with Ty's uncanny knack for pop melodies. Every hook on Featuring is impossible to remove from your brain. On "Spicy," Ty's slippery crooning of "who tryna, who tryna go?" serves as a perfect canvas for Posty's gravelly embellishments, and on "Powder Blue," Ty swerves comfortably alongside Gunna's crisp autotuned flow.
But the real highlights come when Ty steps away from his mainstream sound and into the role of a tried-and-true musician. "Track 6's" brief two-minutes are packed with funky west coast flavors, and the fluidity of the song somehow caters to all three of its high-profile guests. On "Your Turn," Ty pays homage to the R&B that shaped him with tight strums of guitar and nothing but good old fashion warbling.
As long-winded as Featuring is, its momentum rarely lets up, but its masterful sequencing eschews lethargy and really highlights the bloated project's brief moments of brevity. Ty's album isn't as thematically driven as Free TC, but it serves more as a milestone that Ty basks in throughout the project.
"Could this be everything that I dreamed of?" Ty reflects candidly in the opening moments of "Status." "Could this be beyond my wildest dreams?" The song then disintegrates into bouts of braggadocio, and the project kicks into its gear.
Little sprinklings of humility throughout the work do keep Ty's ego at bay. There are multiple phone calls with his still incarcerated brother, TC, sprinkled throughout the project. The calls center on TC sharing bouts of wisdom with his brother. "This life is short, you know," he says in the last call on the project. "You're here today, you're gone tomorrow. You gotta prepare your purpose."
It's clear that TC remains Ty's guiding light, and without his insight, Ty would no longer be grounded in reality. After all, the success Ty Dolla $ign has experienced is mind-boggling for any artist, and it remains impossible to accumulate such successes without developing an unprecedented amount of confidence, and maybe even vanity. To maintain humility takes active work–so much work, he might just have to put it in a song.
Indie Roundup: Five New Albums to Stream Right Now
Here's what to listen to this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
songs / instrumentals is a pair of new albums from singer-songwriter Adrianne Lenker, better known as the vocalist of beloved indie folk ensemble Big Thief. After Big Thief triumphed last year with not one, but two critically acclaimed full-length albums, songs / instrumentals offer a stunningly pared-down musical escape. Recovering from a heartbreak in early quarantine, Lenker holed up in a tiny Massachusetts cabin and recorded these songs directly to tape; a few of them were written on the spot. While songs features only Lenker's voice and guitar, instrumentals incorporates piano and the soothing twinkle of a windchime. The result is a breathtaking collection of music that flows like a direct line to Lenker's psyche.

For fans of Grouper, Sufjan Stevens, and Angelo De Augustine.
Hailing from Malmö and Gothenburg, Swedish rock band I Love Your Lifestyle are making waves across the pond with their contagious energy and massive hooks. Blending the twinkly guitars of midwest emo with the frenetic energy of pop-punk, their third album No Driver sees the five-piece band at their most polished sonically. Their lyrics present a more tongue-in-cheek twist on their genre's traditional tropes: "I'm so amazingly pathetic / I finally see how ironic it is," goes opening track "Stupid." "We are so easily read / And everything we've ever done has been nothing but stupid." Self-deprecation aside, I Love Your Lifestyle are a promising group gaining well-deserved international attention.

For fans of Oso Oso, Macseal, and Prince Daddy & the Hyena.
With Wilco's 2020 tour cancelled for obvious reasons, frontman Jeff Tweedy put together Love Is the King as a way to fill his free time, less than a year after releasing his last solo album Ode to Joy. While there are similarities between the two records, Love Is the King hits especially close to home, being a family affair in the truest sense of the phrase. Tweedy's sons, Spencer and Sammy, both co-wrote and performed on much of the album, after setting a quarantine goal of writing and recording one song per day until they had a full album on their hands. Love Is the King bears a familiar rootsiness that'll please Wilco fans, with an additional homespun charm.

For fans of Justin Townes Earle, Bonny "Prince" Billy, and the Felice Brothers.
Junglepussy is the stage name of Shayna McHayle, the New York City rapper best known for her grocery-loving TikTok hit "Trader Joe." Namechecking Erykah Badu and Missy Elliott as some of her biggest inspirations, Junglepussy takes cues from the melodies and textured depth of classic R&B and funk. On her new studio album, JP4, she levels up by pairing her laid-back flow with transfixing, layered beats. While there's blips of her trademark sense of cheeky humor, JP4 comes wrapped in a sense of relief, representing Junglepussy in her peak form. "I do this so nobody sleeps on the awkward black girl never ever again," she says.

For fans of Rico Nasty, Princess Nokia, and Le1f.
Bold of Magik Markers to name their new album after the most doomed year in recent history. Whatever connotations you associate with 2020, the year, 2020, the album, is tailor-made to drown out the terror. Though the trio became known for their rambunctious noise-rock earlier in their career, 2020 presents a softer side to Magik Markers. Tracks like "You Can Find Me" still maintain a walloping garage-rock flair, but it's juxtaposed with songs like "Born Dead" that recall the homey twang of '70s folk heroes. On both sides of the spectrum, 2020 still exemplifies what make Magik Markers great; often unpredictable, but predictably exhilarating.

For fans of No Age, Liars, and Lightning Bolt.
Slept On New Releases: Xavier Omär, Comethazine, Yak Gotti, and Q Da Fool
The latest albums you may have missed.
Ty Dolla $ign, The Gorillaz, and Bruce Springsteen have all returned.
Those scouring the internet for new music won't have far to look as a magnetic pop star, a genre-defying cartoon band, and a New Jersey rock icon have all released amazing (and long) projects today. But more in-depth inspection will always lead to rewarding results.
Xavier Omär - if You Feel<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="608fc70e99d0262f9197546f74d5c03c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0EAvO4hLVow?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>After the release of 2019's <em>Moments Spent Loving You</em>, San Antonio crooner Xavier Omar grew sick of being known as R&B's feminist savant. It's true that he was happily married, but he was first and foremost a man of God and spent years both pursuing his wife and reckoning with his faith in life-changing ways. "Every complaint people have against religious people was basically how I was living," he recently told<a href="https://www.popdust.com/xavier-omar-interview-2648133499.html" target="_self"><em> Popdust</em></a>. </p><p>On <em>If</em> <em>You Feel</em>, the R&B singer uses the album's ethereal production to journey inward. Throughout the project's succinct 11 tracks, he speaks candidly on the complicated emotional tug of wars that have come to shape his identity. "It's a weird dilemma to accept and live in," Omar admits. "We have to reckon with people's both good and bad choices in life."</p>
Q Da Fool - Dope On a Spoon<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9658898de8318ea2f6384f9f4d622f9e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/p2ktog75YGE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The young Roc Nation underdog has maintained a steady rise for the last five years, his gruff bravado energy at times all-consuming, but on <em>Dope on a Spoon</em>, the Maryland emcee seems to have simmered down a bit. His rhymes for the last few projects have remained gritty and the beats still rumble, but Q seems to have transformed his early mania into more productive energy. </p><p>He went to jail for attempted murder when he was just 15 years old, and when he finally got out at the age of 18, he admits that he started experimenting with drugs and just getting into even more trouble. "I was trippin," he told <em>No Jumper </em>back in February. </p><p>The trauma that followed changed him forever, and he has since distanced himself from that hysterical energy, instead striving to balance his menacing ego with his newfound wisdom. <em>On Dope on a Spoon</em>, he keeps the charismatic bars (on "Frozen," the rapper is pleasantly surprised to find that his gun is just as tall as he is), and he still raps flamboyantly and excitedly, but he relies more on his raw energy as an artist to drive each track forward, rather than on the heightened caricatures of his past self.</p>
Comethazine - Bawskee 4<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="63b31e265ca385a2a3352c5b7259b573"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ulQ_pcSuflQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The <em>XXL</em> freshman Comethazine has always sat happily in his madness. An unexpected highlight from 2019's<em> Bawskee 3.5</em> is an acapella track called "Stand," in which the 23-year-old emcee spits menacing bars over nothing but the reverb of his own voice. The track is dizzying and hallucinatory, and Comethazine's gruff murder raps sound more intimidating than ever due to the track's minimalist approach. </p><p>On <em>Bawskee 4</em>, the instrumentals seem to play off this idea. Tracks like "Jumpman 4's" and "Sip Lean" barely hold together and are so bass-heavy that they create a whirlwind of an experience. But as indicated by the project's ludicrous cover art, which finds Comethazine strapped up and surfing on lava, the rapper thrives when amongst carnage. </p><p>The grimier the instrumental, the more Comethazine's bars snap at you like the jaws of a rottweiler. "How the f*ck you expect me to act?" he raps rhetorically on "Air Max," before reminding listeners he used to sell crack in dirty Air Max. </p><p>On "Lame," which features a minimal piano chord that floats in and out alongside non-stop 808s, Comethazine brings a charming ear for melody and a serial killer sophistication that fits him like a glove. While most of the project dissolves into the fiery trap beats that Comethazine has called home for the past three years, there remain fleeting moments of stylish experimentation that show just how capable an artist Comethazine is when thrown an occasional curveball.</p>
Yak Gotti – Gotti Outta Here<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c2c0de6d38a4854f919221ec4bdcce80"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4KCtRNQ5WN0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another one of Young Thug's buzzing proteges, Yak Gotti has maintained a low profile for years while still featuring on massive releases like <em>Wunna</em> and <em>Slime Season 3</em>, but on his new album, <em>Gotti Outta Here</em>, his melodic raps bounce with refreshed energy. The vibe behind the project is celebratory in nature, as Gotti recently just beat a looming murder and rape charge that cost him a college education and a football scholarship. </p><p>Gotti's unhinged rapping style is wavier than Thugger, and tracks like "Friends With Benefits" weave in and out with a slurred, winding comfort.<em> Gotti Outta Here</em> finds Yak Gotti exploring his lane with no real sense of urgency, the legal pressures no longer pollute his brain, and it's clear from his sing-song raps that he's just here to have a good time. </p><p>"I was first in life, and I beat the odds," he croons on "Free the Goat," as if he still can't even believe it himself. He uses the project to flex his freedom, because right now all he has to do is feast in celebration. "Now I'm tryna feed the beat," he raps on "Finally Free," "No, I'm tryna eat the beat."</p>
