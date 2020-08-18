What's Going On with the USPS?
#SaveTheUSPS? Budget cuts and reforms have made it difficult for the Post Office, a beloved American institution to do its job.
The United States Post Office is under attack.
Direct attacks from the president, COVID-19, government failure to provide aid, and a radical new postmaster general have all contributed to what's shaping up to be a veritable disaster for American mail—one that might have consequences for the upcoming November election.
The Postal Service's Opponents: COVID-19, Trump, DeJoy, and Money
2020 has been extremely difficult for most people and businesses, and the USPS, which reported a $3 billion loss in the last three months, is no difference. Democrats proposed giving the postal service $25 billion in aid as part of their latest coronavirus stimulus package, which stalled to a standstill in Congress due to partisan divides. Without significant aid, the USPS has suffered intensely during the COVID-19 pandemic—and so have its customers.
Is Rush Limbaugh America's Most Successful Ho?
After calling attention to empty accusations against Kamala Harris, it's become clear that Rush Limbaugh is the actual ho.
On Monday morning, radio loud mouth and Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh shared two stories about vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in which she was referred to as a "hoe [sic]" and a "mattress."
The first story was about a photographer who was fired from the NBA for labelling an image of Democratic running mates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as "Joe and the Hoe [sic]." The second story that Limbaugh thought worthy of his audience's attention was a story in The American Spectator accusing Harris of having "slept her way up" as former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown's "mattress."
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show": Sexual Misconduct and Ellen's Full Apology
Ellen DeGeneres' apology comes as allegations of sexual misconduct are being leveled against the show's top executives.
Update 8/18/2020: In an announcement from Warner Bros. on Monday two more executives were said to have "parted ways" with the Ellen DeGeneres Show.
In addition to Ed Glavin, executive producer Kevin Leman has now been ousted as well as co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, who is accused of having "groomed" an employee by taking him to various concerts and events that were loosely work-related before attempting to perform oral sex on him.
Remaining on as the show's executives are veterans Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly, and Derek Westervelt, along with DeGeneres herself.
It seems that every week there's a new story that casts Ellen DeGeneres in an unflattering light.
It started with her problematic friendship with George W. Bush, and has more recently included reports of her cruelty toward strangers, the way her show's staff was left feeling abandoned during the lockdown, and the generally toxic work environment that current and former crew members have reported.