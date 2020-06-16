Pastor Louie Giglio is clearly a forward-thinking Christian man—or at least he tries to be.

Head of the Atlanta-based Passion City Church, he wanted to have a conversation that got to the root of societal ills that are coming to a head in the dramatic protests against police brutality taking place in the wake of George Floyd's murder. As an acclaimed public speaker who preaches to diverse audiences of thousands, Giglio was savvy enough to realize that he needed a Black voice to join him in this conversation if he wanted to be taken seriously.

That's where Christian rapper Lecrae came in—sitting across from Giglio and Chik-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy for an episode of Passion City Church's talk show, The Beloved Community and nodding along as the conversation went off the rails.