Who Is Bad Bunny's Very Normal Girlfriend?

Bad Bunny is still riding the high from performing alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at this year's Super Bowl, as well as releasing his fantastic sophomore album, YHLQMDLG.
The Puerto Rican reggaeton star's career has been wildly successful lately, so naturally, his personal life has become a point of interest, too. Photos recently surfaced on Twitter of Bad Bunny at a sporting event with his girlfriend, and fans had thoughts!
The pair seem unlikely only because the alleged girlfriend, who is apparently named Gabriela Berlingeri López, looks incredibly normal compared to her star partner. Bad Bunny is rarely spotted without bold glasses, manicured nails, and elaborate jewelry; López, however, has a girl-next-door charm, which is to say it doesn't look like she's had any cosmetic surgery done and normally sports low-key makeup and outfits. Evidently, she's an occasional model. She's super cute! Of course, women are free to get as much work done and wear as many extravagant outfits as they please, but for someone of Bad Bunny's caliber to be dating a sort of everywoman is very refreshing.
López and Bad Bunny aren't a new couple, either. They've been dating as early as last summer, when a very curious Twitter user created a thread divulging all the info they could find on Lopez. They are rumored to have met in 2017, though López had already been a fan, and began dating sometime in mid-2018.
Last year, fans speculated that Bad Bunny was dating Catalan singer Rosalía, who's had a similarly meteoric rise in the world of Latin music that's been popularized in the States. The two dismissed the rumors and clarified that they were just good friends. But we're thankful for López, who's giving us all hope for dating our favorite pop stars.