Is Playboi Carti's “Whole Lotta Red” Really That Bad?
Playboi Carti has always been a trendsetter, an explorer of new worlds, and Whole Lotta Red finds him further pushing the boundaries.
"Damn my sh*t so radical," Playboi Carti caws over giddy synths and meticulous high hats on his 2017 debut mixtape.
To be fair, to call Playboi Carti's discography anything other than progressive is to do the emcee a disservice. From the guileful braggadocio of his self-titled mixtape to the unhinged, animated mania of 2018's Die Lit, Playboi Carti has always walked the line between groundbreaking art and nonsensical absurdity.
His biggest chart-topper, "Shoota," featuring an equally cartoonish Lil Uzi Vert, is as rambunctious as a sugar-high toddler, while tracks like "R.I.P." are gut-wrenching and exhausting in their hyped aggression. It all just shouldn't work, and rap traditionalists have forever scoffed at Carti's immature candor ("she wanna suck on my lil peepee") and his die-hard legion of angsty teen fans. But Carti's undeniable charisma on the microphone, combined with Pi'erre Bourne's inventive instrumentals that have become his calling card, somehow make it all click together.
Those same fans, who have tweeted and pleaded for Whole Lotta Red to drop for over two years, finally got their wish on Christmas Day. Still, in the days that followed, hashtags like #WholeLottaSkips and #WholeLottaTrash have polluted Twitter, with many calling the project 2020's biggest disappointment. Some felt it was the final nail in the coffin of an already disastrous year.
In many respects, fans are correct in criticizing the project. None of the well-received leaked singles over the last two years or even the project's official lead single "@MEH" made it onto the album. In its stead remained 24 gumby and disorienting throwaways, all cranked up to 110% with no rhyme or reason to any of it.
"JumpOutTheHouse" is Carti just repeating the song title over and over again as growls and unrestrained synths assault the eardrums. "On That Time" takes "R.I.P's" delirium and gives it a steroid shot, making the track's brief runtime still almost too long, and "Go2DaMoon" is merely a platform for more of Kanye's incessant ramblings. Carti's demonic energy remains present, but Whole Lotta Red's reckless pacing makes Die Lit feel and sound almost conservative.
But is it really all that disastrous? Carti has always been a trendsetter, an explorer of new worlds, and Whole Lotta Red finds him further pushing the boundaries already expanded by Die Lit. The instrumentals are harrowing in their hysteria, and Whole Lotta Red admittedly feels and sounds unlike anything that's been released this year.
Let's remember this is the same rapper who rapped about "sexing thick white girls" for 4 minutes and 31 seconds. This is the same rapper who confused a frisbee for a boomerang and didn't correct himself. This is the same rapper who recycled the verse: "She sucked my d*ck like a tick" over and over again.
But no one questioned any of it, and it was all somehow perceived as cutting-edge. While Whole Lotta Red is far too long, sprinkled along the way are tracks like "Vamp Anthem," which playfully experiments with vampirical organs, and "Slay3r," whose "whole lotta mob sh*t" hook is an earworm.
Other tracks like "Place" find Carti reunited with the swollen intergalactic production of P'ierre Bourne, and while it takes a while to get there, the album's closer, "F33l Like Dyin," is a fun and inventive use of a Bon Iver sample, with Carti traversing sing-song lyrics in a way he hasn't before.
Before we completely trash the project, it's important to remember that Carti has always pushed the boundaries of what is kosher in rap music. It's what made him so punk rock in the first place. The power of Whole Lotta Red is in the question that swirls around it as you listen: Is this actually bad, or have I just not caught on yet?
Best of Black Culture in 2020
I'll be calling everything an "entanglement" for the rest of my days
There's no need to say it: 2020 was a rough year for everyone. But amidst the bounty of badness, there were small gems.
Black culture especially took some major losses — Rappers endorsing Trump, the death of major icons like Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman, and constant political and social unrest reminding us of the persistence of structural racism.
And yet, it managed to be a really good year for Black culture. From music to film and some of the little good quarantine content that emerged from the pandemic, the best, small joys were the products of Black joy.
The 20 Best Overlooked Albums of 2020
Most things about 2020 sucked, but not the music.
With the live music world at a complete standstill, musicians had a lot of free time on their hands in 2020.
A terrible year brought forth great albums by many of pop's biggest names; Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, and Lady Gaga each put out a record (or two!) this year, just to name a few. But in the shadows of all those major-label releases, there was a quiet storm of independent bands, singer-songwriters, and rappers, all coping with 2020's terrors by doing what they do best: making some music.
KeiyaA, Forever, Ya Girl<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjMzOTA2MX0.Nweg34ITPg2hEcZLsaezbOBxBI1XVZhnYi6XHjokq7Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="02cb5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7a5bd8d4e29bba4768f28f67aded95a8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="KeiyaA, Forever, Ya Girl" /><p>On her debut album <em>Forever, Ya Girl, </em>Brooklyn-via-Chicago upstart KeiyaA offers her own inventive take on R&B. Mixing elements of experimental hip-hop with flourishes of psychedelic funk, KeyiaA meditates on loneliness, inviting you to make sense of your own self-reflections in the process.</p>
Short Fictions, Fates Worse Than Death<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE4OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTMyNjgyN30.o_lzhWL3jDtEvfB9brXSgE3Us9YQ7nyNSh6jLJ3TP6Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="b8aa6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="edecc0fe3f9c3201f45b077f98ced5c6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Short Fictions, Fates Worse Than Death" /><p>Released at the very end of 2019, <em>Fates Worse Than Death </em>seemed to forebode one of the darkest times in modern history. But Pittsburgh indie band Short Fictions used their debut record to highlight topics like climate change and gentrification—issues that, like pandemics, impact marginalized communities most severely. Over twinkly guitar riffs, <em>Fates Worse Than Death </em>is a soundtrack for a harsh reality.</p>
Hook, Crashed My Car<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDc1MjI2MH0.0wbjsiEtBPkI-q6OFhosIK7Sg_Q7rheEcZPbHUuCNLM/img.jpg?width=980" id="596a2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="12183932d80492a7ab7560d55ef29f08" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hook, Crashed My Car" /><p>Hook's <em>Crashed My Car </em>is tailor-made for all messy house parties that couldn't happen. In collaboration with rising DIY producer Nedarb—perhaps best known for his collaborations with the late Lil Peep—the young California rapper has made a name for herself with raspy delivery, and an infectious spunk. Though the woozy, distorted instrumentals of <em>Crashed My Car </em>might feel like a stone's throw from "SoundCloud rap," Hook's whip-smart lyrics and solid choruses set her miles ahead of the pack.</p>
Ratboys, Printer’s Devil<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTgxNzU5OX0.xDtTMHAzHHIz8zLacEWFb1SLoaHGPGyAsjfZW_jbDMs/img.jpg?width=980" id="eb90d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e270046d74113040c47ca97f79411e5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ratboys, Printer\u2019s Devil" /><p>Chicago band Ratboys tightened and solidified their sound on <em>Printer's Devil</em>, a power pop record boasting bold riffs and a catchiness reminiscent of '90s groups like the Breeders. Its lyrics evoke the confusion of young adulthood, realizing in hindsight that the tribulations of adolescence never truly go away—they only adapt with you. Wistful and heartwarming, <em>Printer's Devil </em>is a contemporary take on tried-and-true alt formulas.</p>
Empty Country, Empty Country<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzg1NTIwMH0.wq6OjX734SovgyM_RvgvTXvtIoXa5WgwhuTgCbDFqew/img.jpg?width=980" id="91ca9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="735a6504c9eb44a504c40325799fe4c2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Empty Country, Empty Country" /><p>Empty Country is the new solo project of Joseph D'Agostino, frontman of the now-defunct New Jersey band Cymbals Eat Guitars. His debut under the new name is a refreshing dose of Americana-lite that aches with grief and anxiety towards an uncertain future. <em>Empty Country</em> is brimming with heartbreaking lore, such as a miner who envisions his daughter's future after his inevitable death, or a man waiting for his wife's biopsy results. And though most, if not all, of these tales are fictitious, D'Agnostino's nuanced writing strikes a delicate nerve.</p>
Sorry, 925<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDY4MDMwM30.7ynf5XrryVVuOMoVn7_WRtj88oCTSPEwmRukF1L1ay8/img.jpg?width=980" id="d8163" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aa57660f7c24a76e21194a28dc036d96" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Sorry, 925" /><p>The sound of London band Sorry is a bit tricky to pin down. A cocktail of post-punk, indie rock, jazz, and pop, their debut album <em>925 </em>is a chaotic whirlwind in the best way possible. Helmed by the witty lyrics and often jarring voice of Asha Lorenz, the album's songs are full of irreverent, unapologetic attitude. Albeit unusual on paper, Sorry still manage to pull you in to all their music's idiosyncrasies.</p>
Deeper, Auto-Pain<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzQ4NTQ0MH0.j8O1ENpPZwQ0wpnfiL7GUoAAZclHhhU4qkRai7nR1Rw/img.jpg?width=980" id="42501" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df87f58c0b119f3c3a2061b718653d58" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Deeper, Auto-Pain" /><p>Chicago band Deeper are one of the most promising acts to emerge from the post-punk craze's latest iteration. With sparkling synths, forward-moving drums, and nimble riffs, the band's new album <em>Auto-Pain</em> evokes the complex, erratic energy of post-punk greats like Devo and Wire. The record ruminates on self-care in the context of all-consuming depression, and as Deeper hope to make peace with themselves, the album envelops you in its intricacies.</p>
Floral Tattoo, You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODk3NjQ5Nn0.2ZTEORbHmFCbkojO5o_Q06vOBoG84zYUr1_slqjXljs/img.jpg?width=980" id="3ef40" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="09fd288213de647c1837fe8d828d28f0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Floral Tattoo, You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start" /><p>Though released before quarantine began, <em>You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start </em>is an album fit for feeling stagnant as time passes by. The latest record by Seattle band Floral Tattoo might deal with frustrations of mundane service jobs and crappy apartments, but as a whole, its tight musicality advances it beyond tired adolescent angst.</p>
Trace Mountains, Lost In the Country<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDMxOTY0N30.fa7jFLScCItEEDptj-IThC8ECACO-RLzzmhwLnTMLU8/img.jpg?width=980" id="ddc07" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aa57b7915b40ed249c734742d546d163" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Trace Mountains, Lost In the Country" /><p>Though he rose to local prominence as founding member of the beloved New York band LVL UP, Dave Benton seemed like he was losing himself. On <em>Lost In the Country, </em>the latest album under his solo moniker Trace Mountains, Benton attempts to make sense of his place in the world—or his own personal world, at least—over brisk guitar rock, inspired by his recent move from Brooklyn to the quaint Hudson Valley. Rather than moping about the "could've beens," <em>Lost In the Country </em>acts as a how-to guide for shaping your own reality.</p>
Stay Inside, Viewing<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzgzMjk0Mn0.lIuT2frWvvARioCJnTj2pvMrkMnZ2C1ygKTubqOde6s/img.jpg?width=980" id="dfc7a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="61b79f907b9bdf21d78b4d7275684da8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Stay Inside, Viewing" /><p>Floating somewhere between post-hardcore, emo, and shoegaze is Brooklyn's Stay Inside, whose music grips with trauma and potential dangers of the outside world—public heath crises aside. Alternating between bombastic, sweltering chords and calmer moments, <em>Viewing </em>is just as dynamic and ambitious as it is refreshingly cathartic.</p>
Lido Pimienta, Miss Colombia<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MTMxNjI1OX0.XJgCKuNZWtoqAiZV8Ls7HJrJs5f_Yu5brK36jBFo0F8/img.jpg?width=980" id="72191" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab60cbf361645767a5826de1d6ac5e53" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lido Pimienta, Miss Colombia" /><p>In a music industry so fraught with sexism and racism, Lido Pimienta's <em>Miss Colombia </em>acts as a fierce reclamation of her crown. The Colombia-born, Canada-raised musician's latest album is a fusion of pop-adjacent genres, held together by a core of Afro-Colombian influences. Though the album's mostly Spanish lyrics convey anger, its layered, heavily-detailed instrumentation gives the music a hopeful edge.</p>
NNAMDÏ, BRAT<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjczMzI2N30.kSH_r3MzxV99XRw-uZW4h3TYBsGJ7g98Y-kHhWadAi0/img.jpg?width=980" id="39c4e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="29d534de6bc242bcb8d8acea273478b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="NNAMD\u00cf, BRAT" /><p>Musician and general artistic polyglot NNAMDÏ is a man with endless personas. His latest album <em>BRAT </em>leaps between rock, synth-pop, and everywhere in-between, all with the elegance of someone hopelessly devoted to their craft. But behind every restless artist are moments of self-doubt; for each moment NNAMDÏ soars, there's another in which he second-guesses his entire trajectory. This gives <em>BRAT</em> a sense of semi-autobiographical charm, in all its thrilling moments.</p>
Yaya Bey, Madison Tapes<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDA2Mjc3MX0.v7VvEIhsGPUpoCVfNSxs77Bk3iS65oyd37RsI0D7q7w/img.jpg?width=980" id="6cbd9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee9fc139d0530d9b1d35c8912d3cd30a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yaya Bey, Madison Tapes" /><p>It's clear just from peering at the track titles of Yaya Bey's third album, <em>Madison Tapes, </em>that its delineate life in small, yet heartbreaking moments, like when you decide to unfollow a former fling on social media, or when you long to share the excitement of a job promotion with a partner. A collection of intimate, DIY neo-soul, <em>Madison Tapes </em>is Yaya Bey's own interpretation of breakup songs.</p>
Disheveled Cuss, Disheveled Cuss<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzE3Nzc5NX0.odMvg_R7S5xKL9cnXDw0PUG6VKFrfwwUYHTasgFXCA4/img.jpg?width=980" id="3d70d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e9285ca37e1e83e3daa2d6876ab27af" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Disheveled Cuss, Disheveled Cuss" /><p>Nick Reinhart's solo project, Disheveled Cuss, is a self-described attempt at making "normal songs"—whatever that means when you're also the guitarist of math rockers Tera Melos. While <em>Disheveled Cuss </em>bears tinges of the austere experimentation that built Tera Melos' legacy, this album entwines those frenzies rhythms and guitar lines with more accessible power pop. While Reinhart's skill as a guitarist has always been evident, <em>Disheveled Cuss </em>outlines irrefutable evidence of his songwriting chops, too. </p>
MIKE, weight of the world<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTk5ODM4MH0.2807wsmH4ucA346nKfQrpP5MTYpjowmj1hA8wnCF7Nw/img.jpg?width=980" id="8cccf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="14d0b4b2961deac75f5aaa5dc199d891" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="MIKE, weight of the world" /><p>After losing his mother last year, 21-year-old MC MIKE channels his grief into his latest project, <em>weight of the world. </em>With off-kilter beats and a flow undoubtedly inspired by MF DOOM, the album reflects on his childhood and rise to underground prominence. </p>
Bully, SUGAREGG<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MDU0MzI3MH0.RIoivaaczC5WnOaRPWM8ik67QlRNbHJexYqlWOc2a-I/img.jpg?width=980" id="eb7ce" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="132bafe89553718ffe0048e59cd1b274" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Bully, SUGAREGG" /><p>With her project Bully, grunge rock revivalist Alicia Bognanno is an expert in gritty howls, sticky hooks, and the best of noisy '90s guitar pop. There's no shortage of any of that on her latest album, <em>SUGAREGG, </em>which feels like a freewheeling trip to self-discovery. Across the album's songs, Bognanno sings of past lovers, societal norms, and advice she wishes she'd heard sooner. Altogether, it's a delight to join her on the ride.</p>
Yankee Bluff, Everybody Hits<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTYxMjk4NX0.H8xtAmVAUQFCaT5YFR_SkYW4ZTeDj96rbNKRwl6LJA8/img.jpg?width=980" id="b3d75" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5142836b3a0d1b1ce1636a2d0aec6deb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yankee Bluff, Everybody Hits" /><p>Depending who you ask, Yankee Bluff could be considered a supergroup. The duo's members are both best known for their work in emo revival bands that broke up too soon: Algernon Cadwallader's Peter Helmis and Snowing's Nate Dionne. On the debut album from their new band Yankee Bluff, you won't find the twinky riffs or strained yells of their former bands. <em>Everybody Hits </em>instead sees the pair explore lo-fi indie rock with a punk flair.</p>
Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Transmissions: The Music of Beverly Glenn-Copeland<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzg0MDcyOX0.VtD2sag__gn9mWoGLI-avMylp2m6yc9MSqvYNGeajqE/img.jpg?width=980" id="59c1c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b90a914d6a9d1b92139062acb94c1ee1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Transmissions: The Music of Beverly Glenn-Copeland" /><p><em>Transmissions </em>might not be <em>new, </em>per se, but it's a well-rounded introduction to an incredibly influential composer. Blending jazz, new age, folk, the compilation album attempts to summarize the decades-spanning career of Beverly Glenn-Copeland, who—in addition to being considered one of the best in his field—also became a fixture in the Black trans community. Due to the often autobiographical nature of his music, <em>Transmissions </em>details heartbreak, dissatisfaction, and then, euphoria.</p>
Ohmme, Fantasize Your Ghost<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjc2ODU2Nn0.Pr4ZMPGV9X9MOvHKYygysyFkZFg9D_kl6CLv2MAp4qA/img.jpg?width=980" id="c6279" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="950c9f19ca21bc14862938d4e745c038" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ohmme, Fantasize Your Ghost" /><p>Ohmme are revolutionizing pop on their own terms. After cutting their teeth in the Chicago scene and recording with the likes of Jeff Tweedy and Chance the Rapper, the duo's second album <em>Fantasize Your Ghost </em>is an expansive collection of modern baroque pop, elevated by Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham's harmonies.</p>
Special Interest, The Passion Of<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTMzOTE3N30.V9EFwyc5TvDfusnPkFxXiVBPcVQXUo1_6zn6j01GGr8/img.jpg?width=980" id="5ef5d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="53e75a6f1896585d2bea112418e88e92" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Special Interest, The Passion Of" /><p>The music of Special Interest was never meant to go down easy. Their latest album <em>The Passion Of </em>is a mix of glam noise-punk with crunchy industrial elements, a combination ideal for screaming and thrashing about the endless ways life infuriates you, whether it be war or the latest gawdy condo driving up rent prices. Between singing about love on a personal level or social issues, <em>The Passion Of </em>also tributes the band's Black gay forebearers with grace.</p>
This Haunts Me: Kevin Spacey's Bizarre Christmas Video
Kevin Spacey plays Frank Underwood doing his best impression of Kevin Spacey. If that sounds unsettling, well, it is.
Art cannot be separated from the artist.
There's almost certainly some truth to the 30 individual sexual assault and harassment allegations levied against famed Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey in 2018. Despite the fact that the legal criminal assault charges against Spacey have all been dropped, far too many people have separately corroborated similar accounts of abuse for the charges to be a series of misunderstandings.
Amanda Quaid On the Climate Crisis and the Need for New Stories
Check out the latest episode of Crossroads Cafe.
On the latest episode of Crossroads Cafe, I spoke with Amanda Quaid, a writer, actor, voice artist, and environmental activist whose work explores the joys and challenges of living in the modern world.
Our interview happened on November 7, the day Joe Biden was officially confirmed as the winner of the 2020 election. All around NYC there was a sense of buoyancy, and you might hear people screaming with glee in the background of the recording.
The 7 Worst Gaming Consoles Ever Made
When it was announced that KFC would release their own games console, it begged the question: is this the worst gaming console of all time?
Sadly not, but it comes close. The KFConsole, as it's called, not only offers 4k display but runs virtual reality at a smooth 240 frames per second, and comes equipped with a chicken chamber.