In a crowded field of young pop artists, Zach Hood stands out.



In just a couple of years, the Alabama native has built an entire world of pastel aesthetics, illustrated cover art, and songs perfect for a late night at home. It's not an attempt to jump on the sadboi trend. It feels genuine, and fans have followed. "Isabelle" is his most popular track, but several of his songs have more than two million streams. A catchy hook can land an artist a hit. It takes purpose to build an entire catalog.

Jordan Edwards/Popdust





It may be no coincidence that Hood's career took off following the pandemic. His lyrics address isolation and the need for human connection. But he extends beyond cozy bedroom beats. His EP BLOSSOM opens with "i ain't rich, girl," a guitar-driven reimagining of Hall and Oates' "Rich Girl." Starting with hand claps, "when she was mine" ditches the pop sound for sing-along back porch folk.

Watch Hood talk about his favorite songs for 5 Tracks That Inspired Me and stream BLOSSOM below.





5 Tracks That Inspired Zach Hood



