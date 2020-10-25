9 Times Movies Predicted or Inspired Real-Life Horror Stories
Life imitates art?
Normally, we think of horror movies as based on true events, not the other way around.
But on a number of occasions, horror movies have actually inspired or predicted real-life occurrences.While the vast majority of violent events occur without the influence of movies, and while most people who watch scary movies do not become violent afterwards, every once in awhile, life really does imitate art. Here are eight terrifying and gory examples of times that scary movies crept their way into reality.
1. The Orphan
The tale of Natalia Grace, the girl with dwarfism abandoned by her adoptive parents, has been all over the news lately. According to Natalia's parents, the 9-year-old they believed they adopted was actually a 22-year-old, sociopathic adult woman. Doctors have apparently been unable to determine her actual age.
If this story sounds familiar, you might be thinking of the 2009 film Orphan, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. In that film, a 9-year-old adopted child named Esther is revealed to be...a wicked, sociopathic 33-year-old woman with dwarfism.
- The Babadook: how the horror movie monster became a gay icon ... ›
- From 'Annabelle' to Chucky: How horror became summer's hot ticket ... ›
- How the 1 Percent Became Horror's Favorite Villains | Vanity Fair ›
- The Bert Show - This Horror Movie Became Real Life | Facebook ›
- The Bert Show - This Horror Movie Became Real Life | Facebook ›
- The Bert Show - This Horror Movie Became Real Life | Facebook ›
- Horror film - Wikipedia ›
- 40 Horror Movies That Are Actually Based On True Stories - GameSpot ›
- Horror Movies That Became Real - YouTube ›
- This Horror Movie Just Became Real Life - YouTube ›
- 9 Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events | Mental Floss ›
- Horror Movies That Became Real - YouTube ›
The Battle Series Verzuz Is Slowly Losing Its Appeal
Lack of star power and corporate backing is causing the show to lose steam.
With the entire world stuck at home sheltering in place, musicians have had to resort to entertaining fans (and themselves) virtually.While some entertained the weary masses in the form of TikTok videos and Instagram challenges, others went as far as performing concerts and DJ sets from the comfort of their homes. But it would be the platform created by super producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland that would become the frontrunner in quarantine entertainment.
On March 24, Verzuz was born as a showdown between accomplished artists, songwriters, and producers playing their most popular songs against each other in the spirit of friendly competition. Instagram Live would act as the battleground for the clash of musical titans. Swizz and Timbaland would not only serve as the masterminds of the series but its inaugural battle participants.
Indie Roundup: Five New Albums to Stream Right Now
Here's what to listen to this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.