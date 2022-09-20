Another day, another celebrity couple on the rocks. Move over Leo , Maroon 5’s Adam Levine has entered the chat for potential eligible bachelors. Instagram influencer Sumner Stroh took to TikTok yesterday posting receipts detailing an alleged affair with The Voice coach, Levine.









Cheating on Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo is quite the bold move. I genuinely can’t make sense of it. If there’s one thing this man has…it’s the audacity.

Stroh’s videos did highlight at least one right thing: Maroon 5 is basically elevator music now. But her claims that Levine “easily manipulated” and “exploited” her have drawn controversy as Stroh failed to provide examples of the harsh claims, only direct messages with the singer.





Levine's Instagram story from 9/20/22 | Adam Levine One of the more shocking parts of this saga is that Levine told Stroh he wanted to name his unborn son after her. Levine has since taken to Instagram to refute all allegations against him, but it appears another woman, Alyson Rosef, has also come forward about an affair.



Deuxmoi , our favorite celebrity gossip page, also received several entries discussing a potential open marriage between Prinsloo and Levine. Others confirm Sumner’s story of him being a playboy type, corroborating flirations and crossed lines.