The 15 Best Songs of 2020
In 2020, certain songs broke through the noise, connected us through our grief, and sometimes helped us remember the meaning of life.
From Fiona Apple's fractured-jazz ode to her middle school heroine to Bob Dylan's 17-minute number 1 hit, the songs of 2020 veered towards the nontraditional but were ultimately more memorable for it.
Some were mirror images of the cultural moment, referencing closing borders or catalysts of 2020's Black Lives Matter movement. Others were more abstract, painting the foggy malaise that pervaded the year or offering the sun-drenched escapist fantasies that we also so desperately needed.
These songs moved us, made us dance, and kept us going this year. Here are Popdust's picks for the best songs of 2020.
15. "Shameika" - Fiona Apple
The songs in Fiona Apple's expansive discography have often been odes to the people who have loved her or the people who have hurt her. But the subject of "Shameika," a highlight from Apple's latest album Fetch the Bolt Cutters, tells the story of a classmate who once told her she had "potential" before vanishing. It's a heartwarming reminder of the little impacts people can have on each others' lives.
14. "Kawasaki Backflip" - Dogleg
Had concerts been allowed in 2020, "Kawasaki Backflip" would've been the type of song to conjure mosh pits and stage dives in the first notes. The breakout track from Michigan emo band Dogleg is a burst of adrenaline, teetering between blistering hardcore and melodious pop-punk.
13. "WHATS POPPIN" - Jack Harlow
Louisville, Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow has been making a name for himself over the last four years. His rapid-fire flow and hit-making ability have made him one of Hip-Hop's most promising prospects. Harlow would hit big on a mainstream level with "WHATS POPPIN". The song would have been a success from its content alone, but it would get a tremendous boost in streams from the TikTok challenge it inspired. Harlow released his debut album, That's What They All Say, in December.
12. "Pretty Boy" - The NBHD
"Even if my heart stops beating, / You're the only thing I need," starts the Neighbourhood song "Pretty Boy," a love song for a world on fire. More pared down than The Neighbourhood's atmospheric sound, this heartfelt acoustic track manages to stand out for its prescient earnestness. It's not overwrought with sickly sentiment; and written before the pandemic, it feels immediate without feeling cheap. It's the kind of sentiment that's pretty to think, especially now, when the world is ending but you still want a love song.
11. "To perth, before the border closes" - Julia Jacklin
Though the title denotes "To perth, before the border closes'' as a quarantine song, what unfolds is a meditation on movement, on change. What Julia Jacklin does is the epitome of good songwriting — taking mundane, the ordinary, and making something beautiful. Her lyrics and climbing vocals make a surprisingly uplifting, almost anthemic, ode to the fact that "everything's changing," because it is, it always is.
10. "Black 2" - Buddy
"Black 2" by Buddy is what "This is America" by Childish Gambino wanted to be. The lyrics are searingly ironic, confronting Black stereotypes while also confronting the hypocrisy of American pop culture, in which "don't nobody wanna be Black" while mimicking its cultural aesthetics. "It's a Black thing," Buddy repeats, creating a kaleidoscopic vision of Blackness in which, in a year defined in part by protest and racial reckoning, resists some tempered version of Blackness and exists unapologetically whole.
9. "Cabin Fever" - Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith is a Gen Z dream. "Cabin Fever" sees him soaked in sunset, surrounded by protest signs and his signature pink sky, comparing a crush to quarantine. There were no shortage of saccharine pop efforts about being stuck indoors, but Jaden's take is refreshing. For Jaden, there's still the dream of summer and something salvageable in this.
8. "I Know the End" - Phoebe Bridgers
"I Know the End" is perhaps the best and most ambitious track on Phoebe Bridgers' Punisher. Apocalyptic, filled with images of broken-down Americana (slot machines, fear of God), storms, and UFOs, and building up to an outro of straight-up screams, it was a perfect anti-anthem for a year of constant apocalypses and perpetual collapse.
7. "Murder Most Foul" - Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan came in strong at the start of 2020 quarantine with the 17-minute "Murder Most Foul," a rambling collection of reminiscences about JFK, pop culture iconography, and late-20th century American history. It was his first number-one hit, and it's jam-packed with gemlike lines that describe the ennui of being alive in America as no one else but Dylan really can.
6. "WAP" - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
WAP is the sexiest, most thrilling song of 2020. An unabashed, unfiltered celebration of raw female sexuality, it's also just a hell of a lot of fun. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are iconic in the music video and on the song; plus, it spawned a TikTok challenge that horrified countless parents and helped us all smile a bit more during this year.
5. "Ode to the Mets" - The Strokes
"Ode to the Mets," the last song on The Strokes' The New Abnormal, is a perfect ending song and a portrait of a city and civilization in crisis. It starts gloomy and only gets more so, layering darkly ruminating lyrics over dismal synthesizer and guitar. Deeply nostalgic for the New York days of his youth and yet resigned to a future of rising seas, Julian Casablancas is all of us on "Ode to the Mets," remembering what was and accepting that the old ways are gone for good. In that—leaving the old ways behind, clearing space for the new—and in his voice, there's a tiny flicker of possibility.
4. "Song 33" - Noname
After "Song 33" dropped, Noname said she wished she hadn't released it — but many of us are so glad and grateful she did. The song was released only two days after J Cole dropped "Snow on tha Bluff," a diss track apparently targeted at Noname.
But "Song 33" doesn't come for J Cole specifically; instead, it takes on all of patriarchy and racial violence, attacking the intersections of the two that have led to so many tragedies for Black women. Its lyrics reference George Floyd, Oluwatoyin Salau, and many of the others whose deaths added fuel to the fire of this summer's Black Lives Matter protests. In that, it's a time capsule and a broken mirror.
3. "Describe" - Perfume Genius
Perfume Genius's Set My Heart on Fire Immediately has a lot of crown jewels, but "Describe" is particularly devastating. It's a slow-burning anthem that builds to a cathartic collapse, much like this year itself.
2. "exile (feat. Bon Iver)" - Taylor Swift
One of the few good surprises of 2020 was Taylor Swift's release of not one, but two albums. folkore, with its later companion album, evermore, showcases Taylor going back to her singer-songwriter roots.
"Exile," a collaboration with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, is a heartbreaking portrait of a relationship ending. The tender lyrics and swelling instrumentals embody the "cottage core" aesthetic Taylor solidified in 2020.
1. "Colouour" - Moses Sumney
As another track on Moses Sumney's excellent 2020 album says, "I insist upon my right to be multiple, even more so I insist on the recognition of my multiplicity." It's this idea, that every individual is made up of contradictions, that Sumney explores throughout "græ." No song embodies this more than "Colourour," a sensual meditation that contains the earth-shatteringly good lyric: "Why don't you try some earth tones / Since you claim you wanna die."
Bean Dad Redemption? The Sad, Strange Saga of John Roderick
John Roderick came under fire for a story that sounded like child abuse, but maybe his worst crime is being awful at Twitter.
The saga of Bean Dad is a tale as old as time.
First, a random psychopath goes viral for bragging about making his daughter go hungry. Then people uncover his homophobic, ableist, and horrifying white supremacist tweets of yore.
I Have a Love-Hate Relationship With "Avant Basic" Influencer Style
You know it. You love it. Or, it just hurts your eyes.
Recently, I encountered a viral tweet that perfectly encapsulated a concept I'd been trying to define on my own for months.
"I hereby christen this style: avant basic," writer Emma Hope Allwood declared in the tweet. Attached was a screenshot of an Instagram feed belonging to Lisa Says Gah, a trendy e-commerce fashion website known for carrying small brands whose vibrant colors, vintage-inspired silhouettes, and whimsical patterns can be spotted in many a microinfluencer's closet.
R.I.P. Alex Laiho: The 10 Best Children of Bodom Songs
Dead at the age of 41, Laiho was one of metal's most beloved trendsetters.
Described as a down-to-earth joy and humble human, Children of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho brought an unmatched level of grace and humility to one of Rock's most grotesque subgenres.
Dead at the age of 41, Laiho was one of metal's most beloved trendsetters. Known for taking his neoclassical training and translating it into groundbreaking death metal, his band's sudden break-up in 2019 dismayed longtime fans, who saw COB growing and becoming the best version of themselves just before it all ended.
Needled 24/7<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c22561c207c8f7e29241730843f0e4f2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-fvwIE1-ZIY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Recorded while Laiho and his bandmates were just 18 years old, "Needled 24/7" remains one of COB's most impressive songs. Enmeshed with sprightly guitars, guttural screams, and a surprisingly infectious lead melody, "Needled 24/7" took the Finnish death metal band and propelled them to fame in the States. The track's ever-changing pacing and the crunching guitar solo at its halfway mark keep listeners on their toes and showcase Laiho's multifaceted talent with the electric guitar.</p>
"Hate Me"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f762ccc149886d84051d23fb99224f03"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jLtDtVQ7emM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Longtime fans of COB will no doubt place "Hate Me" near the top of their reverential lists. The pacing of the track is absolutely mindblowing, with Laiho driving it all forward with the raucous energy of a freight train engulfed in flames.</p><p>Interspersing grinding black metal drive with a handful of more traditional rhythmic guitar solos courresy of Laiho himself, the band's live performances of the track have gone down in infamy, as they show the group's ability to not only play with different genres but also switch between different sounds simultaneously. The devil is in the details, and "Hate Me" is nothing but intricate detail.</p>
Angels Don't Kill<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6515dee02a11f52820d3cc810c6287ac"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PwK4Lkbd_ao?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Labeled by many as a "death metal ballad," "Angels Don't Kill" was COB's first slow record and remains far more consumable for death metal newcomers than some of their grungier work. Regardless, it moves with an unfurled aggression and still finds Laiho shredding away on his guitar at its peak moments. Not to mention the song's charged up second-half is melodically dense and surprisingly uplifting. "It got us a lot of female attention," Laiho said of the track. "Which is always a good thing."</p>
I Worship Chaos<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2eaec899eab102dfa49570bdff60976e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8IzMZnadg1A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The beauty of "I Worship Chaos" is that the song very much musically embodies its thematic material. The song is carried by menacing synths, and the guitars remain cracky and merciless as they bounce off the walls. Regardless, it's all still somehow streamlined behind Laiho's gurgling screams. All crammed into a brief 3-minute run-time, "I Worship Chaos" is a harrowing metal track that's just as chaotic as implied.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Morrigan<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="81528ee942a68d36595ceeb72796e6c7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jm3kDrBTlt8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another track that is far gentler than a majority of COB's catalog, "Morrigan" is full of rich melodies that are interwoven with tough guitar work and pounding drums. It's structurally sound and super catchy, but while many may consider "Morrigan" the band's softest record, it doesn't take away from Laiho's power as a songwriter and guitarist.</p>
Dead Night Warrior<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0d8bc46e9ea364c617dec5dc0e37b1b1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wjT8PoXhP2g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Insanity ensued whenever COB performed "Dead Night Warrior," and for good reason. The song is devoid of much structure and in turn is absolutely pulverizing. It's one of COB's hardest outings and devolves into utter chaos by its end. With that said, that midway synth breakdown is still as smooth as velvet.</p>
Are You Dead Yet?<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="548a0441a79680afb9c795dd33bfed5d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNJXS9X0yY0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The band's most popular track, "Are You Dead Yet?" is a slow and jarring song that traverses into unpredictable territory as Laiho's gnarling growls lead the way. The chorus is super catchy and makes the raucous energy of the track digestible for newcomers. Additionally, it showcases some of Laiho's best guitar work and always caused seriously aggressive moshing at their live shows.</p>
Downfall<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4622eed1ec605e5907743ff9dbb395be"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bW62WKwVTM4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another fan-favorite, "Downfall" is one of COB's best songs, and it encapsulates everything they do so well, showcasing their meticulous control of melody, their unmatched shredding on the guitar, and their versatile use of pacing. Flexing the band's neoclassical chops, "Downfall" is a relentless death metal anthem that squeezes your throat and doesn't let go.</p>
Bed Of Razors<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="76432556bfecd084afcb7bf6fe87e300"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XBVJluRYfjo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A massively underrated track, "Bed of Razors" is a song whose guitar riffs slowly slink into your brain and refuse to leave. It's a harrowing track that capitalizes on Laiho's insatiable appetite on the guitar, as he plucks along with the unilateral focus of an orchestral conductor. "Bed of Razors" shows Laiho in full control as he drives the song forward with relentless anguish and power.</p>
Under Grass and Clover<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="59264129552b14dd6b2a0f2a8056b4f5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1gpfzCxiQ-A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the band's newer tracks before their break-up in 2019, "Under Grass and Clover" sounds almost optimistic and features electronica sprinklings that heighten Laiho's matured screams and grumbles. The track's bright melody was a rare sight for longtime fans of the band, but the song's change was refreshing and showcased a band that had matured with the times and was always striving to grow and transform their sound. </p><p>Led by a Laiho at peak performance, later tracks like "Under Grass and Clover" carry emotional weight, and in light of his passing, they show just how multifaceted and talented the 41-year-old was at keeping our attention.</p>
Kanye West's Best Albums
Before he was a Trump-supporting, Bible-thumping, Drake-hating member of the Kardashian family, Kanye West was a Hip-Hop renaissance man.
The Chicago native worked his way up from being one of Jay-Z's producers to a pop culture icon. Kanye was a breath of fresh air in rap when he released his first single, "Through The Wire," in 2003. Unlike his peers who were perpetuating the usual Hip-Hop stereotypes, Kanye's overconfident yet heartfelt lyrics spoke to a portion of rap fans who were regular people chasing a dream.
The College Dropout<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzE5MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODQ3NzcyNX0.1Z1XGpZpP_NWpBl_5ahHd6I1arKymvUBosA7QGfan8Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="fc82b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b044279cbba9364cdef1be2c5dba908f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West's "The College Dropout" album cover" />
The College Dropout album cover<p>Rappers are often vocal about their disdain for academics. Almost every rapper has a line or a song expressing how the education system didn't offer anything substantial. Kanye turned a societal stigma into a term of endearment with his first album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3lQePoIm6iNQIiZkCYxCy0" target="_blank"><em>The College Dropout</em></a><em>.</em></p><p>Though the title suggests a hatred for higher learning, Kanye's debut put his love for family, spirituality, and designer apparel on a mainstream level. West's witty rhymes, self-produced bangers, and features from his elite emcee friends (Jay-Z, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0996669/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Common</a>, and <a href="https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-1992-06-26-9202260488-story.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Twista, </a> to name a few) made <em>The College Dropout </em>an instant classic. </p>
Late Registration<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3Njk0NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDI2NTE1NH0.v0clybbJ9IGyp5QKL4sSGlzXdxA8uCdRErsgwGE-QSg/img.jpg?width=980" id="38484" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="38954d34cfe6b02cdaaab230e2d25069" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West's "Late Registration" album cover" />
Late Registration album cover<p>After his first album received critical and commercial success, Kanye West earned the right to be cocky. The shameless promotion of his greatness wasn't empty self-praise anymore. The question became, "Can he do it again?"</p> <p>West avoided the sophomore jinx with <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/4yJqrqT2BpuXLj5BMJlAXR" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Late Registration</em></a><em>, </em>which he used as an opportunity to showcase his skills as a producer. West's ability to manipulate samples already put him on the top tier of hip-hop producers but the inclusion of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0109726/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jon Brion</a> as co-producer helped Kanye's follow up to his debut become a musical masterpiece.</p> <p><em>Late Registration </em>sold over 800,000 copies in its first week and won the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.</p>
Graduation<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzIyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzAyMTgxMn0._RC5vySrPOF8yWW7wG5rtDhLYCgamEzjWFhh4snarN0/img.jpg?width=980" id="5bfd5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b4a9e76b8d5629722380428c69d413f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West's "Graduation" album cover" />
Graduation album cover<p>The publicity for Kanye's third album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5fPglEDz9YEwRgbLRvhCZy" target="_blank"><em>Graduation</em></a><em>, </em>would have ensured the project sold a million copies. The album was released on September 11, 2006. The same day as <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1265067/" target="_blank">50 Cent</a>'s <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/4PNQbmRNOoWXRnZgwwpT2y" target="_blank"><em>Curtis,</em></a> which was coincidentally also his third album.</p><p><em>Graduation's </em>sound took Kanye's unique sampling ability and meshed it with futuristic production. Kanye made it apparent that each album he released wouldn't sound anything like the previous.</p>Not only did <em>Graduation</em> earn Kanye another Grammy for Best Album, but he would win the sales battle against 50 Cent selling 300,000 more albums<em> </em>in the first week.<br><br><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
808s & Heartbreak<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzI2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDEzMDMxNn0.D0CIYoUEvf7fYkqboLJJ0sRMkXX7bWYxa67xhFe2wX0/img.jpg?width=980" id="7fefb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="be1a631baa85cfc40c643f018823b471" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West "808s and Heartbreak" album cover" />
808s and Heartbreak album cover<p>Before the release of his fourth album, Kanye West experienced a devastating loss. His mother, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2264808/bio" target="_blank">Donda</a>, passed away from complications during a cosmetic procedure. Kanye sighted his mother as being one of his biggest supporters. Many believe her death was the catalyst that eventually led to his recent mental health issues.</p> <p><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3WFTGIO6E3Xh4paEOBY9OU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>808s & Heartbreak</em></a> wasn't considered a Hip-Hop album when it was released in November of 2008. The album is a pop-art inspired R&B album that didn't contain any rapping from Kanye. Kanye's auto-tuned crooning about the ups and downs of love was a turn-off to your average rap fan. Ironically, <em>808s & Heartbreak </em>experimental vibe has now become the standard sound in 2021, once again indicating that Kanye has always been ahead of the curve.</p>
My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzI5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2ODkwMDI2Mn0.7ZiHSOn7ofq2YSisEbuqGJSvCU-dImLK_F2-dr9BZN0/img.jpg?width=980" id="5aba3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c66b5cbc35708bd2ca5d41ca4bc9ea78" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" album cover" />
My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album cover<p><span>After the mixed reception to </span><em data-redactor-tag="em">808s & Heartbreak </em><span>and his infamous </span><a href="https://www.vox.com/culture/2019/8/26/20828559/taylor-swift-kanye-west-2009-mtv-vmas-explained" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">VMA moment with Taylor Swift</a><span>, Kanye released what many consider to be his best album,</span><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/20r762YmB5HeofjMCiPMLv" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <em data-redactor-tag="em">My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy</em></a><em data-redactor-tag="em">.</em></p> <p>Released in November of 2010, <em data-redactor-tag="em">MBDTF </em>takes its cues from <em data-redactor-tag="em">Late Registration </em>with its movie score-like production. A short film titled <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7_jYl8A73g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em data-redactor-tag="em">Runaway</em></a> (named after one of the album's singles) was released a month before the album. <em data-redactor-tag="em">My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy </em>visually and sonically transcended Hip-Hop. But, it still won a Grammy in 2012 for... you guessed it...Best Rap Album.</p>
Yeezus<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzMzOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODI1NjAwN30.zAwHDY0pLcl49AfeM7lNDZfLYsG3InK-pWefjQFYmPY/img.jpg?width=980" id="51650" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="05a74fa8f6e843ea6c1d6da522713492" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Yeezus album cover" />
Yeezus album cover<p><span>Kanye's experimentation with unconventional sounds continued on his sixth album, </span><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/7D2NdGvBHIavgLhmcwhluK" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em data-redactor-tag="em">Yeezus</em></a><span>. West enlisted the services of legendary Hip-Hop and Rock producer </span><a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Rick-Rubin" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Rick Rubin</a><span>.</span></p> <p>Unlike his past albums, <em data-redactor-tag="em">Yeezus</em> didn't have radio-friendly singles that historically came standard with a Kanye West album. In fact, the album is more industrial rock than rap. The beats had a sinister tone, and West's lyrics were brooding and anarchistic rather than witty and lighthearted. However, Kanye proved yet again that he was ahead of his time. <em data-redactor-tag="em">Yeezus's </em>minimalistic production style frequents today's rap music.</p>
- Were Kanye West's MAGA Hats Just a Hoax to Manipulate Trump ... ›
- Kanye West—Racism Is Not an Actual Thing, It's Just a Silly Dated ... ›
- Is Kanye West Starting a Cult? Know the Signs - Popdust ›
This Haunts Me: Dave Rubin's Bizarre Interviews with Larry King
This week, Larry King was hospitalized with COVID-19. Back in May, he argued with Dave Rubin about the necessity of lockdowns.
Update 1/5/2021: Larry King has been moved out of the ICU, and is reportedly breathing on his own in an LA hospital.
Larry King is a legend of broadcasting.
For more than six decades he has worked in radio and television, developing his signature interview style. His nightly CNN show Larry King Live ran for 25 years — into his late 70s. But even after it ended in 2010, King was far from ready to retire.