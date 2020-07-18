The Top 5 Worst Songs of 2020 (So Far)
6ix9ine returns, and Florida Georgia Line show off some corny patriotism.
While 2020 has been lacking a lot of things to look forward to–bar hangouts, potlucks, pool parties–good music is fortunately not one of them.
Certified icons like Lady Gaga and Fiona Apple returned after years away with some of their best work in recent memory. Phoebe Bridgers made us all violently weep, and Lil Baby embraced his role as the voice of a generation. But for every anthemic track, there remained 100 terrible ones. While it's impossible to list all the terrible songs to emerge in 2020, here are our top five (that all somehow made the Billboard charts).
GOOBA by 6ix9ine
The saga of 6ix9ine seems like it will never end. Upon being granted house arrest due to coronavirus, Tekashi 6ix9ine returned with more of the same hollow antagonisms and some of the worst bars of the year: "You're mad I'm back, big mad, He's mad, she's mad, big sad, haha, don't care, stay mad, ah-haha-ha-ha-ha, haha b*tch, I'm laughin' cause you big mad."
6ix9ine's "GOOBA" is one of the most mind-numbing tracks to emerge in 2020, and somehow it's remained one of the highest-charting records of the new year. As he accosts celebrities of all calibers on social media, 6ix9ine seems incapable of self-reflection and never seems to hit rock bottom. But does his half-witted music say more about him or us? That remains to be seen.
Yummy by Justin Bieber
The newly wifed-up devout Christian had one of the most anticipated returns in music. Five years of radio silence (minus a handful of features), Bieber teased his homecoming for months, at one point taking public surveys on Twitter to see if anyone was even interested in hearing from him again.
"Yummy," his shallow, corny love song, does nothing but sexualize the apple of his eye with its predictable R&B formula, and horrendous cotton candy aesthetic. Not to mention, he was a total d*ck about promoting the damn thing. But all that aside, the song itself is ultimately forgettable and marked one of 2020's most disappointing returns.
I Love My Country by Florida Georgia Line
Many people definitely do not love this country right now, but Florida Georgia Line does. The country-pop duo's attempt at a unifying, patriotic anthem sounds inexplicably dated, not to mention they don't seem to have a foot to stand on.
"Monday to Sunday, yeah, I love my country...I love my country, and I love my country up loud." It all feels equally as forced as it is. For a variety of reasons in 2020 alone, America remains one of the worst places to live right now, and Florida Georgia Line can't even sell you on a single reason as to why it's great. Maybe the song is a bitter irony, perhaps they're being sarcastic, maybe they're just referring to the literal countryside, but the song remains so vague in its execution that I couldn't tell you.
So Long (Feat. Cam) by Diplo
No one hopped on the "Old Town Road" bandwagon harder than Diplo. After a mundane remix of the viral hit, Diplo updated his wardrobe and is now often seen dawning cowboy spurs and a ten-gallon hat. But while Lil Nas X sonically moved away to greener, more interesting pastures, Diplo said, "Why don't I make an album with 12 "Old Town Roads?"
The result was his uninspired Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil. It's lead single, "So Long," is devoid of any country twang. Sure, there are some fiddles that mettle in the background, but it's a dance track–and a mundane one at that. But as the country/rap fad slowly dies out, let's hope Chapter 2 doesn't come to pass anytime soon.
Genetics by Meghan Trainor
This song was meant to be bold and risque; lyrics like, "How did you get that bod? Is it from God?" are meant to sound empowering. But on Meghan Trainor's suffocating third album, it's impossible to take any of the surface-level mediations seriously.
"My DNA is graded A. You see this face? I was born with it," she sings over an overly crowded dance beat. "I ain't ashamed to say one day I might upgrade." Trainor keeps it all on the surface, and while empowering women is necessary in this day and age, spelling out "Genetics" like a sing-song cheerleader frankly makes everyone uncomfortable.
The Tragic Story of Fahim Saleh—The Young Tech CEO Found Dismembered in His NYC Apartment
On Tuesday the co-founder of two ride-sharing companies was found brutally murdered in his luxury Lower East Side apartment.
Update 7/17/2020: Fahim Saleh's former personal assistant has been arrested in connection with Saleh's murder.
21-year-old Tyrese Devon Haspil had previously worked as chief of staff at Saleh's venture capital firm Adventure Capital, and served the function of Saleh's personal assistant. During that time Haspil allegedly stole tens of thousnads of dollars from Saleh, but when Saleh discovered the theft he chose to make an arrangement for Haspil to repay the stolen money in installments, rather than file a police report.
That act of mercy may sadly have led Haspil to a much more heinous crime. Perhaps the young man was struggling to make his payments, or otherwise soured on the arrangement and Saleh himself. Whatever the motivation, Haspil seemingly went with Saleh to the CEO's luxury apartment prepared to take violent action.
NYPD Announces Arrest In Killing, Dismemberment Of Fahim Saleh www.youtube.com
The Toxic Work Environment of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
A new report details the experience of former and current employees.
A new report from Buzzfeed News details the experiences of several former and one current employee of The Ellen Degeneres Show, suggesting that the show is a toxic work environment.
While Buzzfeed found corroborating documentation and accounts for many of these stories, their sources preferred to remain anonymous so as to avoid retaliation from the show's management and others in the entertainment industry.
Among the complaints were claims that managers were not open to employees complaints or issues, that people had to fight for necessary time off, and were often fired shortly after. One former employee's position was eliminated (corporate doublespeak for being fired) immediately after coming back from a month of medical leave following a suicide attempt.