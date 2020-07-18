While 2020 has been lacking a lot of things to look forward to–bar hangouts, potlucks, pool parties–good music is fortunately not one of them.

Certified icons like Lady Gaga and Fiona Apple returned after years away with some of their best work in recent memory. Phoebe Bridgers made us all violently weep, and Lil Baby embraced his role as the voice of a generation. But for every anthemic track, there remained 100 terrible ones. While it's impossible to list all the terrible songs to emerge in 2020, here are our top five (that all somehow made the Billboard charts).

GOOBA by 6ix9ine The saga of 6ix9ine seems like it will never end. Upon being granted house arrest due to coronavirus, Tekashi 6ix9ine returned with more of the same hollow antagonisms and some of the worst bars of the year: "You're mad I'm back, big mad, He's mad, she's mad, big sad, haha, don't care, stay mad, ah-haha-ha-ha-ha, haha b*tch, I'm laughin' cause you big mad." 6ix9ine's "GOOBA" is one of the most mind-numbing tracks to emerge in 2020, and somehow it's remained one of the highest-charting records of the new year. As he accosts celebrities of all calibers on social media, 6ix9ine seems incapable of self-reflection and never seems to hit rock bottom. But does his half-witted music say more about him or us? That remains to be seen.

Yummy by Justin Bieber The newly wifed-up devout Christian had one of the most anticipated returns in music. Five years of radio silence (minus a handful of features), Bieber teased his homecoming for months, at one point taking public surveys on Twitter to see if anyone was even interested in hearing from him again. "Yummy," his shallow, corny love song, does nothing but sexualize the apple of his eye with its predictable R&B formula, and horrendous cotton candy aesthetic. Not to mention, he was a total d*ck about promoting the damn thing. But all that aside, the song itself is ultimately forgettable and marked one of 2020's most disappointing returns.

I Love My Country by Florida Georgia Line Many people definitely do not love this country right now, but Florida Georgia Line does. The country-pop duo's attempt at a unifying, patriotic anthem sounds inexplicably dated, not to mention they don't seem to have a foot to stand on.

"Monday to Sunday, yeah, I love my country...I love my country, and I love my country up loud." It all feels equally as forced as it is. For a variety of reasons in 2020 alone, America remains one of the worst places to live right now, and Florida Georgia Line can't even sell you on a single reason as to why it's great. Maybe the song is a bitter irony, perhaps they're being sarcastic, maybe they're just referring to the literal countryside, but the song remains so vague in its execution that I couldn't tell you.

So Long (Feat. Cam) by Diplo No one hopped on the "Old Town Road" bandwagon harder than Diplo. After a mundane remix of the viral hit, Diplo updated his wardrobe and is now often seen dawning cowboy spurs and a ten-gallon hat. But while Lil Nas X sonically moved away to greener, more interesting pastures, Diplo said, "Why don't I make an album with 12 "Old Town Roads?" The result was his uninspired Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil. It's lead single, "So Long," is devoid of any country twang. Sure, there are some fiddles that mettle in the background, but it's a dance track–and a mundane one at that. But as the country/rap fad slowly dies out, let's hope Chapter 2 doesn't come to pass anytime soon.