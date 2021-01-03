How "Tiger King" Changed Pop Culture: The 8 Worst Things We Watched in 2020
Every morning after watching Tiger King, we woke up and chose chaos.
On or around March 2020, human character changed … or whatever Virginia Woolf said.
In the middle of March, COVID in the US went from an abstract concept to an immediate reality which people reacted to in varying degrees — I won't go into details; you were there. For most of us, there was some kind of lockdown period and still are some restrictions.
Most of us had a lot of free time to fill, and most of us spent those hours looking at screens.
At the beginning, when we thought we'd be in quarantine for a couple of weeks and then return to our real normal lives, there seemed to be two competing philosophies: hyper productivity or extreme rest.
LLC Twitter and friends were intent on keeping the capitalist wheel turning, reminding us that Uber and Airbnb were started in the last recession and if we all didn't come out of lockdown with an app and a business plan or the Great American Novel, it was a waste.
The other side of the internet was like, no. When else would we get this short chance to rest?
As these camps battled it out, Tiger King came out and made the choice for us. Suddenly we were all ensnared by the same strange spectacle. Suddenly we were all seduced, more than we already were, by the dregs of Netflix and Hulu and everything but Quibi.
The mini-series did what it was supposed to do — exposed a strange, seedy underbelly in the world of big cat owning — but then it went on to do so much more. Too much.
Society if we hadn't all watched 'Tiger King' at the beginning of the pandemic
Suddenly we created a cult identification with the show and its characters, deeply immersed in their dramas, and overall proving our willingness not just to subject ourselves to spectacle, but to commit to it completely.
I firmly believe that Tiger King was the quarantine cultural reset. Everything was hopeful before, and every morning after, we woke up and chose chaos.
And while Tiger King was not the first piece of bad, yet popular, content we watched in 2020, it's still the most successful Netflix Original of 2020. I'm convinced that it signaled a shift, a trend in which we would watch what other people were watching (pretty much whatever came out), because why not?
The Cast of Love is Blind
Exhibit A: Reality TV (Love Is Blind, 90 Day Fiance, Too Hot To Handle, and So Much More)
2020 moralized the guilty pleasure of loving reality TV.
Before, it was a secret shame, or one which came with much justification. In a post-Tiger King world, there was no shame in holding trashy television close.
Suddenly, we all deserved a break and entertainment we didn't have to think too hard about. Suddenly, it was widely accepted comfort food and everyone we know was posting screen grabs of 90 Day Fiance to their stories and applying for the next season of Love Is Blind.
Still, not all reality TV was created equal. I still will not give a minute of my viewing energy to the Kardashians and will not be tuning into the newly announced reality show starring those TikTok girls. There was also a stark contrast between the surprising wholesomeness of Love Is Blind versus the simple but forgettable pleasure of Too Hot to Handle.
But reality TV is not going anywhere, it seems, especially after a year where the vicarious thrills of other people's drama served as a substitute for our own.
Pete Davidson in his Netflix special, Alive From New York
Exhibit B: Pete Davidson's Alive From New York & King of Staten Island
To be fair, before there was COVID, there was Pete Davidson's Netflix special, Alive From New York.
To expunge my soul before the New Year, I'll admit: I do enjoy Pete Davidson. His brief appearances on SNL garner the few chuckles that show earns from me, and his summer of Big Dick Energy brought me endless amusement and outfit inspiration, so yes I tuned into the special.
And yes, it was bad.
Though Davidson is a seasoned stand up comic whose sets have been long polished in New York City stand up clubs, Alive from New York would predict what would become the trend of 2020 — a study in spectacle.
It wasn't the kind of special you'd enjoy if you had any affinity for comedy; it was just the kind of thing you'd be loosely interested in if you were loosely interested in Pete Davidson.
But the difference was that in February people still had things to do. So the one good joke from the hour-long special found its way onto Twitter, and we were free.
But then, in the summer, Davidson released his counterfactual, semi-autobiographical film with Judd Appatow, The King of Staten Island. The premise was simple: What would Pete Davidson's life look like if he wasn't a comedian?
The answer: pretty much the same with less famous girlfriends. And we wouldn't care.
However, the cocktail of COVID-induced cabin fever, morbid curiosity, and a desperate longing for summer in New York – so strong that I was willing to consider Staten Island as actually part of New York – meant I did spend the money, I did watch the film, and I did immediately want my money back.
Pete Davidson is not an actor, it seems. And his life in Staten Island is funnier on guest appearances on SNL's "Weekend Update" segment. But not having to walk to the theatre convinced me to subject myself to a viewing experience I knew I would not enjoy.
And yet all year we all kept doing it.
Lily Collins in Emily in Paris
Exhibit C: Emily in Paris
Was there more quintessential bad TV than Emily in Paris?
Yes, we knew from the first half of the first episode that what we were about to endure were the insufferable wide-eyed misadventures of American exceptionalism abroad. But oh, to be abroad, oh, to be anywhere but home!
Despite the blatant unreality of the show — Emily's incompetence? Her inexplicable social media engagement? That someone working in fashion would dress like that? — it did big numbers.
The life and love of a quirky brunette was a familiar, simple pleasure in the midst of a hellish year. The devil we knew, so to speak.
The stacked cast of the self-indulgent 'Prom'
Exhibit D: Ryan Murphy, Ryan Murphy, More Ryan Murphy … Oh my!
Another familiar devil is the production juggernaut that Ryan Murphy has become.
Of all years, it makes sense that 2020 emboldened him to release everything he's ever thought up, it seems.
Ratched, Pose and The Boys in the Band were the more redeeming efforts in a bloated lineup, but it wasn't all good. From The Politician's nonsensical second season in which an election is rigged (touchy subject matter now) and no one suffers any consequences to Hollywood's simplistic ad self-indulgent take on representation and the empty fluff that was Prom, Ryan Murphy had no shortage of ideas, but a shortage of good ones.
Yet, the time for nuance was spent dissecting the election, the pandemic response, and the persistence of racism in America, so Ryan Murphy's dream worlds in which art and representation can save the world was an indulgence in a fantasy. At t least it was a good dream.
The fatally boring Love, Victor
Exhibit E: High School Romances: After We Collided; Love, Victor; The Kissing Booth 2
Knowing what it's like to get lost in fantasy, no matter how idealistic, I am a sucker for a good romantic comedy. Good romantic comedies, however, were lacking.
High school movies were especially egregious, with sequels coming out for the big franchise high school romances based on dubious books.
The only tolerable iteration of this genre was the charming To All The Boys I've Loved Before: P.S I Still Love You, whose cast is admittedly likable and boasts the benefit of a cogent plot by an actual author. After We Collided, a Harry Styles fanfiction, and The Kissing Booth 2, a Wattpad extract, cannot say the same.
I yearn for the days when high school romances were 10 Things I Hate About You and Clueless, but instead we are stuck with barely tangible plots, toxic stock characters, and predictable yet nonsensical formulas. Give me Heath Ledger singing The Carpenters over a loudspeaker and tagging alongside a young Joseph Gordon Levitt. Give me the era when Gabrielle Union was somehow in everything. Not The Kissing Booth, in which the emotional climax occurs at a Dance Dance Revolution competition.
Queer romances did not fare much better. Love, Victor had the opportunity to remedy the qualms had by fans of Love, Simon, but it blanched to a shade of equally beige. Similarly, Prom felt pretentious and trite hiding behind a stacked cast, another outdated story based on a play that was maybe revolutionary in its time but failed to say something new to the current moment.
Cast of Outer Banks
Exhibit F: Outer Banks
Another cult-like high school saga was Outer Banks, a TV show about disaffected teens in North Carolina looking for treasure.
While the show could have said something interesting about the class divide on the Carolina beach island, it chose instead to use the social hierarchy to play out a cringey Romeo and Juliet meets reverse-Pretty Woman scenario alongside the hunt for treasure.
Beyond this glaring problematic element, the show just was not good. The pacing was inconsistent, the least interesting characters were foregrounded, and the social issues were glossed over as teen rivalry.
Yet, thanks to a TikTok famous scene and an aspirationally attractive cast, it held firm in the Netflix top 10 for weeks and secured a second season, while more thoughtful teen shows like Grand Army are still in wait.
Exhibit G: Holidate
The end of the year really cemented studio willingness to feed us anything... literally anything. While holiday movies are notoriously overwrought and cheesy, Holidate was prompted as a more edgy version than its Hallmark counterparts considering its raunchier humor and cynical protagonist.
Yet, all it seemed to be was another movie in which women really can't be happy unless they're in a relationship, no matter what they claim, featuring yet another sad single girl who claims to be satisfied with her life while secretly bitter about her lack of love.
Its purported comedic elements fell between trite and slapstick with no reward. Emily Roberts again finds herself playing a white woman who thinks she's edgy because she says the word "tits" and isn't married yet, though she wants so badly to be.
I would have been better off watching The Princess Switch 2 … but instead I watched both to equal disappointment.
Everything about this movie was terrible except Chris Pine's outfits
Exhibit H: WW84
The real Christmas tragedy was Wonder Woman 1984.
Gal Gadot was on thin ice. Her dubious politics combined with that "Imagine" video, and she was not my favorite, yet the first Wonder Woman was enjoyable enough *and I love to watch Chris Pine simp for a girl) so I tuned in – and promptly wished I hadn't.
With studios finally caving and making deals with streaming sites to release titles previously slated for cinematic release, one would think we'd finally be back to the good stuff. But we're not.
WW84 proved that we'll still watch anything, whether it be a docu-series about pet tigers or a high-budget action film with the most ridiculous plot.
In 2021, I wish better for us. Higher standards and better cinema is possible, yet I know I'll just watch whatever is on the Netflix Top 10 list, no matter what actual reviews it gets.
Bridgerton is already next in the queue.
Why No One Wants to Make New Year's Resolutions This Year
Maybe that's a good thing.
At the dawn of 2020, it felt like everyone was making optimistic promises to themselves about all the things they were going to achieve in the coming year.
Travel, self-improvement, self-actualization, a come-up, a glow-up — it was all supposed to happen in 2020. Of course, most of us wound up stuck at home for most of the year, unable to socialize, let alone actualize.
Anderson Cooper’s Drunken Laughter Is Still the Highlight of the New Year
2021 has already brought good news: A Barbara Walters impression can still team up with tequila shots to turn Anderson Cooper into a beautiful, hysterical mess.
“Saturday Night Live” alum Cheri Oteri joins @AndersonCooper and @Andy Cohen for New Year’s Eve and revives her ico… https://t.co/TguEYQE8XO— CNN (@CNN)1609466811.0
The 6 Best New Year's Eve TV Specials
Here to help ease our collective yearning for companionship are some of the best New Years' Eve parties on TV.
What are your plans for New Year's Eve this year?
It's likely you don't have any, which is okay, but obviously a little bit depressing. To help ease your sadness this NYE, why not ring it in vicariously through some of TV's best NYE shindigs?
Gossip Girl: "The End of the Affair?"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ceeb131225c62551d0c439bafca05347"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CYfPvpzm02w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Featuring a glamorous New Year's Eve party, glittery outfits, and a random appearance from designer Vera Wang, <em>Gossip Girl</em> certainly knew how to throw a New Year's Eve party that makes us yearn for the days of mass gatherings. It's too bad that the whole evening was bogged down by drama between Blair, Serena, Chuck, and Nate, but would it truly be a <em>Gossip Girl</em> party without it?</p><p>Watch it on<strong> <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/70143811" target="_blank">Netflix!</a></strong></p>
How I Met Your Mother: "The Limo"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3d8b6f02d85c94ea25de52a6a696acfb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/G6gm2ICC1XI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Ted rents a limo so he, Lily, Marshall, and Barney can attend five parties in three hours before midnight strikes on New Year's Eve. Obviously, this half-baked plan doesn't pan out the way anyone imagined, but the idea sounds lit, and the night, in turn, is full of hilarious hijinks that include mistaken identity and multiple love triangles. </p><p>All of it culminates in a champagne toast in the limo's crowded backseat, and an unexpected–but highly anticipated–kiss between Robin and Ted before midnight. It was definitely a New Years' Eve to remember.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.hulu.com/series/how-i-met-your-mother-bc68ac79-3ace-4427-9ec0-5ee6f314d194" target="_blank">How I Met Your Mother </a> </em>is available on Hulu.<br></p><p><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- 04B3-text-and-display --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1924957707" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
Modern Family: "New Years Eve"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMjg4NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MjAwMDcyNX0.WLTRvCACaWkEZ5lYC6oPGAYTLus25qIWus4xkSifCwk/img.jpg?width=980" id="8aad2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="02dea4f41359955d48af6bc8abf3fca5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="New Years Eve Modern Family" />
New Years Eve Modern Family<p>Jay is desperate to have the family ring in the new year at his favorite hotel in Palm Springs. But when they arrive, they realize the hotel is now an oasis for nudists and the elderly. Desperate to enjoy the evening, Claire and Phil try to sneak away for some intimacy, while Mitch and Cam hit the local bars, determined to relive their youth.</p><p>While the night doesn't turn out how anyone imagined (as NYE rarely does for anyone), it is full of hijinks and hilarious events, with every character at the end realizing that the point of New Year's Eve is less the festivities and more about taking a moment to reflect on time's never-ending forward motion.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Modern-Family-Season-1/dp/B002NVTSGQ" target="_blank">Modern Family</a> </em>is available on Amazon Prime.<br></p>
Friends: "The One With All The Resolutions"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="93113b5fe76dd5b98777b7b96d5d4a36"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UV7fZd7gjJ8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Is there a better New Year's Eve moment than Monica and Ross dancing till midnight? Asked by Joey's hot model roommate to participate in a taping of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve," the siblings are merely concerned with getting on camera, so they conduct an elaborate dance routine in order to steal everyone's shine. It doesn't go as planned, but it did all go down on New Year's Eve in 1999, and while it was undoubtedly scripted, the party and subsequent dancing looked really fun.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Friends-The-Complete-First-Season/dp/B000N8GL34" target="_blank">Friends </a></em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Friends-The-Complete-First-Season/dp/B000N8GL34">is available </a>on Amazon Prime.<br></p>
The O.C.: "The Countdown"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="695c22c5a63ea6acff9bdf018d6ffdb3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C3HKEEwgXUg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While it's full of cliches, Oliver's penthouse party in The O.C. does look like an insanely good time. Not to mention, Ryan and Marissa share a signature kiss right before midnight. The whole episode <em>feels</em> like a New Year's Eve rom-com of sorts and is really fun and easy to get lost in.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/The-O-C-Season-1/dp/B001AVW600" target="_blank">The O.C</a>. </em>is available on Amazon Prime<br></p>
Mad Men: "The Good News"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a14e1bb5e010e136f722993e4c2719c2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5HCi7OFVmhg?start=128&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Sure, it's not technically a "party," but Don and Lane's relentless spontaneity results in one of the best New Year's Eve celebrations ever. They get wasted, go see Godzilla, go out to eat, and are joined by two lovely ladies that kickstart a wild night on the town. It all results in a heartwarming bond between the two characters and is a New Year's evening that we could all use right about now.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mad-Men-Season-1/dp/B001A5HBAG" target="_blank">Mad Men</a> </em>is available on Amazon Prime.<br></p>
The 7 Best "Calvin and Hobbes" Strips
On this day 25 years ago, Bill Watterson's iconic comic strip Calvin and Hobbes bid us farewell.
On this day 25 years ago, Bill Watterson's iconic comic strip Calvin and Hobbes bid us farewell.
With thousands of hilarious and thought-provoking comic strips, Watterson's adventures with Calvin and his stuffed tiger remain forever lodged in the hearts of millions.
"He is one of the old gods! He demands sacrifice!"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzMjU3MS9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3Mjc3MzM1MX0.sJ0GV1ND-nPQxtmpJTMJ-si32HdiJwBe-E6DIQUXMHc/img.gif?width=980" id="974c3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f23f1c56bcca42a1a50a5a5d6bf2e73c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
Calvin and Hobbes<p>Bill Watterson's use of lively and grotesque animation to convey Calvin's deepest daydreams and playtime antics remain some of the series most entertaining moments. One of the best strips is when Calvin pillages his tinker toys, positioning himself as an old and unforgiving god of the universe. As destructive and narcissistic as his actions may be, his aloof parents find it all so compelling. "I bet he grows up to be an architect," his mom says.</p>
"It's psychosomatic. You need a lobotomy. I'll get a saw."<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzMzAxNC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODg1ODE1OX0.yaG_iuqF6NN-3kduwB1VVU_cVatdxH4o3nWBpjx0PJ8/img.gif?width=980" id="b3043" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="abd303a8fcf7cd277ef78563bb1dfb30" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
Calvin and Hobbes<p>Another amazing bout of unique animation, A very seriously drawn doctor with a chiseled jawline enters the room with an equally as beautiful patient. He then gives some of the worst medical advice known to man, saying she needs a lobotomy because her foot hurts. Sadly for him, this patient is unlike any other patient he's had before.</p><p>"I know more about medicine than you! I'll be the doctor now," she says as she starts to kick the doctor in the shins. "Say it! Say I'm the doctor!" It is then revealed that Calvin and Susie are playing pretend and that Calvin was just being a pain for no reason.</p>
"I notice your oeuvre is monochromatic"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzMzI5Ni9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjE3Mjc4NH0.n-m0WKrCJ89eC64uwteV7xhtnm5byO4MjlDmt6eOI9o/img.gif?width=980" id="7376f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b07409b2a34c08a7dad4439c41096d4f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
Calvin and Hobbes<p>What set <em>Calvin and Hobbes </em>apart from other comic strips was its ability to be incredibly metaphorical and smart in its writing. Watterson admitted in the <em>Calvin and Hobbes 10th Anniversary Collection</em> that he was always interested in art and the frivolous culture built around it. Calvin embodies that bullsh*t in the hilarious snow art sketch above, offering Hobbes asinine explanations on the deeper meaning behind his poorly constructed snowmen.</p><p><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- 02B3 - responsive ad for shortcodes --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="5966901225" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
Spaceman Spliff<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzMzUxNy9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTA4ODgxOH0.VSNm8_v0Z0pTvt3o3gY8wzP0rplORnKArNGR-Q4godE/img.gif?width=980" id="6217c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ad5874d525b2af9e9ea5baa3166a64c9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
Calvin and Hobbes<p>One of Calvin's recurring daydreams and playtime sagas, the Spaceman Spliff saga was always presented as their own, recurring comic strips. In this particular adventure, Spliff crash lands on a mysterious planet and is soon captured by weird alien worms that strongly desire to...wash his hair? The comic then pans out, and the alien warlords are revealed to be none other than Calvin's mom trying to get him into the bath.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
"Do you LIKE her??"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzMzcyNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjMyOTE4N30.YRwxcsRz_llJAMStQIFxOfrk0n5sMvQF10UBv9BKjv4/img.jpg?width=980" id="279b5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="acba117425b956892a49096db6496ab1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
Calvin and Hobbes<p>In the first comic strip that technically introduced Suzie, Calvin casually brings up that there is a new girl in his class, and totally normal questions from Hobbes quickly cause him to lose it. "Do you LIKE her??" Hobbes teases before Calvin screams at him. It's a simple and hilarious strip that showed Watterson never needed much to make us laugh.</p>
"We're here to devour each other alive."<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzMzg5Ni9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjIxOTExNX0.9CFD0DVGInJQbs2LiB2l3by9175hbiWN8j3B2a7Dhqg/img.gif?width=980" id="f8464" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="46a6ca4be9d689f99180cfa274f8f7c4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
Calvin and Hobbes<p>In one of Hobbes's shining moments, the duo are taking a casual stroll in the snow-laden woods, with Calvin ruminating on humanity's disconnect from the natural world. When he asks Hobbes the meaning of existence, the tiger replies: "We're here to devour each other alive." </p><p>The sentiment of every panel in this strip hits deeply in 2020, as it calls into question humanity's place in the universe. Are we here merely to eat each other and kill each other? Haven't we technically been doing that for centuries?</p>
The Raccoon Story<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEzNDA2MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDUzMTM2MH0.fxGkZo1g8EkBBmZlpqvnBlMIWQ1GVSiZjWcM7-DrNR4/img.jpg?width=980" id="a4c59" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b3395ce2ff6677d5ff00b2cf55c0814a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Calvin and Hobbes" />
Calvin and Hobbes<p>n the most moving <em>Calvin and Hobbes</em> strip, Calvin tries to rescue a dying raccoon but is forced to grapple with his own mortality as the creature slowly withers and dies. Over the course of many weeks, Watterson takes us through his thoughts on death and the trauma that comes when kids have to realize that there will always be things we won't understand and that it is okay if that makes you sad. </p><p>"I didn't even know he existed until a few days ago and now he's gone forever. It's like I found him for no reason. I had to say good-bye as soon as I said hello," Calvin ruminates. "Still, in a sad, awful, terrible way. I'm happy I met him. What a stupid world."</p>
On December 26, professional wrestler Jon Huber-AKA Brodie Lee-passed away at 41.
He died from a lung issue that sidelined him from in-ring competition in October. Before his passing, Hubert wrestled for All Elite Wrestling. He debuted for the promotion in March after spending seven years in World Wrestling Entertainment under the name Luke Harper.
The Von Erichs<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMjk0NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODk5ODg3Mn0.o-0fZVLvCZMsALeyxi1OQ-pldevksMWY427UwduRt7s/img.jpg?width=980" id="f1a89" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="588da3c30ab7000d5898cfabef5fc1c7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The Von Erich Family<p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/vonerichs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Von Erich Family</a> and World Class Championship Wrestling were synonymous with wrestling in Texas in the '70s and '80s. <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0903332/bio" target="_blank">Fritz Von Erich</a> and his sons were wrestling royalty in their home state. But the Von Erichs' infamy is also linked to tragedy. The deaths of five of six of the Von Erich children gave birth to what was known as "The Von Erich Curse."</p> <p>Fritz's firstborn son, Jack, died at six before most of his other children were born. His other son David died of enteritis in Tokyo in 1984, while Mike, Chris, and Kerry committed suicide between 1987 and 1993. Fritz died of cancer in 1997. Kevin Von Erich is the only living sibling. </p>
Bruiser Brody<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMjk0NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjEyNzQxNX0.hwSb5Y-Vyur-eA1sxlfMOptJnm3ct226uqTD447yGBU/img.jpg?width=980" id="63872" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="404dbca8117418b7fa4792141dfab6a4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Bruiser Brody<p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/bruiser-brody" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Bruiser Brody</a> had a reputation of being tough both outside and inside the ring. He was one of the originators of the "hardcore" style in professional wrestling. The man born as Frank Goodish was very stringent when it came to his character's authenticity.</p> <p>Before a match in Puerto Rico in July 1988, fellow wrestler Invader 1 (Jose Gonzalez) persuaded Brody into having a business conversation in the shower. There are multiple accounts of what led to the altercation, but Gonzalez stabbed Brody in the shower; Brody died that evening. Gonzalez was acquitted of murder after claiming self-defense. </p>
Brian Pillman<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMjk0Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDA0OTQ0OH0.p4IueIbTQuN3Zb1mAaAvQ5tqI08Jd1Qur78St036kLI/img.jpg?width=980" id="ebaaf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="00793478c7f7d6aa5c183cc80ef7e350" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Brian Pillman<p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/brian-pillman" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Brian Pillman</a> was ahead of his time. In <a href="https://www.wwe.com/classics/wcw" target="_blank">WCW</a>, under the name Flyin' Brian, he helped introduce a more acrobatic style that wasn't frequent in North American pro wrestling in the early '90s. He and future legend<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0042524/" target="_blank"> Steve Austin</a> (then known as Stunning Steve Austin) formed the charismatic heel tag-team The Hollywood Blonds and showed fans that he was great on the mic, as well.</p><p>Pillman would eventually make his way to what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation in 1996. By the time he arrived, he wasn't the same in-ring performer he once was. But his creativity and ability to deliver promos gave WWF some of its most memorable moments during the genesis of its "Attitude Era."</p> <p>Unfortunately, Pillman died in October of 1997 after suffering a heart attack. He was 35 years old.</p>
Owen Hart<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMjk0OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MjE0OTk3N30.0hy29XGhCavsFR_aY_BX8PE6ZuStGZvbv-tU69-7_Ig/img.jpg?width=980" id="ca5f2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f3629ce9b74d6e6282553ff02fa6d44d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Owen Hart<p>The Hart Family is to professional wrestling what <a href="https://www.biography.com/news/kennedy-family-members" target="_blank">The Kennedys</a> are to American politics. Both the immediate family and their in-laws are the wrestling industry's most acclaimed characters. <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/brethart" target="_blank">Bret Hart</a> is the family's biggest star, but many will say his baby brother, Owen, was the most talented.</p> <p>Owen was scheduled to wrestle at the <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0329745/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Over the Edge </a>pay-per-view in 1999. At the time, Hart was wrestling as his bumbling superhero character, The Blue Blazer. Hart's entrance was supposed to see him lowered from the arena's ceiling and unhooking himself once he was close enough to land safely in the ring.</p> <p>Faulty equipment and limited preparation for the stunt caused Hart to fall nearly 80 ft from the ceiling and landing on the top rope. Hart was rushed to a local medical facility but died from internal bleeding and blunt force trauma.</p>
Chris Benoit<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMzAwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzAyNjQ0MH0.5FBVwGi2N1ohFeHd2VWf2YLUU66kmMtPJ7i63q1yrFQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="7aec7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="49acf89e24682539a73adfbc4dea6d8f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Chris Benoit<p>Intense. Dedicated. Professional. These are some of the words used to describe Chris Benoit. He was revered for his technical brilliance and grit as a performer. He has an impressive body of work that spans across various promotions and continents. However, Benoit experienced the majority of his success in WWF/E.</p> <p>Chris Benoit fell into a deep depression after the death of wrestling legend<a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/eddieguerrero" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Eddie Guerrero</a>. Benoit and Guerrero were best friends, so his loss devastated Benoit. Many sensed a dramatic change in Benoit's demeanor.</p> <p>On June 25, 2007, Fayetteville Police visited Benoit's home after WWE officials had requested a wellness check. Benoit had missed various events that weekend, and the company had grown concerned. Benoit's body and the bodies of his wife, <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/187827-wcw-diva-rewind-nancy-benoit" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Nancy, </a>and seven-year-old son, Daniel, were discovered. </p> <p>The wrestling world mourned the death of Chris and his family. Further investigation revealed that Benoit killed his family before taking his own life. WWE retracted any statement(s) celebrating Benoit's legacy and wiped any existence of Benoit's time in the company from its archives. </p>
Pedro Aguayo Ramírez<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMzAwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTM5NTk5M30.xMEgNpP6-_J8bsm20dydyedslQfjBdgeF5mNfC7na7s/img.jpg?width=980" id="77ddf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c7ea264f499a403b74a6c243532a62d1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Pedro Aguayo Ramirez<p>Pedro Aguayo Ramirez or, Pedro Aguayo Jr., was a world-renowned luchador. He was the son of El Perro Aguayo, a household name in Lucha libre. Both his and his father's contributions help lay the foundation for Mexican wrestlers.</p><p>On March 20, 2015, Aguayo would wrestle his final match. It was a tag team match with Lucha libre legend <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/reymysterio" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Rey Mysterio</a>. In what appears to have been a freak accident, a dropkick from Mysterio fractured three vertebrae in his spine. The fractures caused Aguayo to go into cardiac arrest. Wrestlers and officials tried to revive Aguayo during the match. </p><p>Paramedics rushed to the hospital after the match, where he was pronounced dead.</p>
Chyna<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTEyMzAwMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODk3NjkwMn0.zAVz8cM8NbMHMAN8q50Q3bUlGYXrNF_7y-vtnsbhx0Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="9278b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e330a2c701554d25354def1e92f12246" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer<p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/chyna" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Joanie "Chyna" Laurer</a> is a true professional wrestling pioneer. At a time when women's wrestling was an afterthought, Chyna proved she was just as, if not more, dominant than her male counterparts.</p> <p>Billed as "The Ninth Wonder of the World," Chyna made history as the first (and only) woman to win a Royal Rumble match and the Intercontinental Title in the WWF. Her growing popularity made her a crossover star and inspiration to women around the world.</p> <p>Sadly, an unsavory departure from the WWF and substance abuse sent Laurer into a downward spiral. She would wrestle for other wrestling promotions sporadically but became more known for reality TV show exploits and adult films. Laurer was also in a turbulent relationship with wrestler <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/x-pac" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Sean Waltman aka X-Pac.</a></p> <p>Laurer died on April 17, 2016, at age 46. Her cause of death was an overdose of alcohol and anxiety medication.</p>
