The 25 Best Songs of 2020 So Far: Critic's Picks
From Fiona Apple to The Weeknd and everyone in-between.
Even though it's hard to look past the sh*tstorm that is 2020 so far, this year has also given us a fair share of great new music.
With many new exciting indie acts as well as seasoned veterans having rang in the year with new releases, there's a lot of listening to be done (thankfully, you probably have enough free time to listen to them all). Below, we've assembled a list of the 25 best songs 2020 has offered us so far.
The Best Dragon Ball Movies, RANKED
Which Dragon Ball movie has the highest power level?
Ever since the late '80s, Dragon Ball has been the anime of choice for people who enjoy watching impossibly buff dudes beat up other impossibly buff dudes.
While almost all of Dragon Ball's most beloved story arcs come from the mainline series, wherein epic intergalactic battles play out across dozens of episodes, there's a special joy to the far more concise spin-off movies, too. Typically non-canon, the Dragon Ball movies introduce fresh villains and some of the coolest no-holds-barred fights in the franchise, all without the added bloat of 15 "Powering Up" episodes. But of all the many, many, many Dragon Ball movies, which reigns supreme?
11. Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug (1991)
Toei
These Famous Stars Hate Their Own Music
Jimmy Page isn't the only one who found his old songs cringe-worthy.
Legendary rocker Jimmy Page has had a lot to say over the years regarding Led Zeppelin's smash hit "Stairway to Heaven."
In 1988, the rocker told The New York Times that he'd "break out in hives" if he had to perform the song. Page has calmed down since then, but still confirmed to UCR yesterday that he simply "couldn't relate to the track anymore."
Lorde<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="331499fdafe3b31810ec818d25b7dde3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nlcIKh6sBtc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The young New Zealander told <em><a href="https://www.fuse.tv/2014/05/lorde-disses-royals-ringtone-nokia" target="_blank">Fuse</a></em> that she respects it, but in hindsight, can't stand the sound of "Royals." "I listen to people covering the song and putting their own spin on it–and I listen to it in every single form except the original one I put out–I realize that actually it sounds horrible," she said. "It sounds like a ringtone from a 2006 Nokia...it's disastrous." Cut yourself a break Lorde, "Royals" is a smash.</p>
Beastie Boys<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="85dc6fa1623baa0f4dd3bf7df6dc73a1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eBShN8qT4lk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Fight For Your Right (To Party)" is one of the most iconic track's of the 20th century, but the group hasn't played the track in years simply because the <a href="https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/musicians-hate-their-own-hit-songs.html/" target="_blank">irony of the song</a> seems to be forever lost on their audience. "The only thing that upsets me is that we might have reinforced certain values of some people in our audience when our own values were actually totally different," said Michael Diamond. "There were tons of guys singing along to [Fight for Your Right'] who were oblivious to the fact it was a total goof on them. Irony is oft missed."</p>
Miley Cyrus<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ccf791586be7853de69d4a1b9ebf1521"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/M11SvDtPBhA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Party In The U.S.A." is a go-to jam for any party or night out, but Cyrus has admitted to <a href="https://www.iheart.com/content/2019-05-05-miley-cyrus-says-she-hates-this-song-of-hers-but-the-people-love-it/" target="_blank">cringing at the songs mere existence</a>. "That's not who I am, that's not where I want to sing, that's not what I want to sing, and that's not what I want my voice to sound like."</p>
James Blunt<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ba7a86ad04bb9ab2440aa748c5c90990"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oofSnsGkops?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The now irrelevant singer/songwriter can't stand his one hit song. He recently told <em>Hello! Magazine </em>that he now resents the song. "[It] was force-fed down people's throats and it became annoying," he said. Meanwhile, the singer's latest album, <em>Once Upon My Mind </em>has been called "agonizingly safe" and "beige," among other accolades.</p>
Lady Gaga<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="425032a24790ea8816669f95fee3caf7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EVBsypHzF3U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Despite an electric feature from Queen Bey herself, Gaga admitted to <em><a href="http://www.timeout.com/london/music/lady-gaga-interview-1" target="_blank">Time Out London</a></em> in 2011 that she can't stand "Telephone." "I can't even watch the 'Telephone' video, I hate it so much," she said. "There are so many f****** ideas in that video and all I see in that video is my brain throbbing with ideas...I wish I had edited myself a little bit more."</p>
Frank Sinatra<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="586cc47e5693e44330b8b54ddc4aa7cc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZwAERaRUsp0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While the reason remains elusive, Sinatra's third wife Barbara claimed that the crooner despised his hit song "Strangers in the Night," claiming he called it a "piece of s*it," and "the worst f****** song I've ever heard." Calm down, Frank, it's not that bad. </p>
