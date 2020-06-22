Even though it's hard to look past the sh*tstorm that is 2020 so far, this year has also given us a fair share of great new music.

With many new exciting indie acts as well as seasoned veterans having rang in the year with new releases, there's a lot of listening to be done (thankfully, you probably have enough free time to listen to them all). Below, we've assembled a list of the 25 best songs 2020 has offered us so far.



