Our Top Ten Most Viral Articles Of 2020
Find out what Popdust users cared about the most in 2020.
Plenty has been said and written about the chaos of 2020.
Between the global health crisis, economic recession, political turmoil, and social justice movements that transfixed the world, it seems that something notable happened just about every day of this year.
At Popdust, we've made it our mission to cover the darkest and most bizarre corners of Internet and pop culture. So while other news outlets covered politics and vaccine development, we made sure you knew everything there was to know about things like QAnon, unsettling Twitter threads, awkward celebrity kisses, and viral videos.
Here are our top 10 most read articles of the year.
10. If You Screen Grabbed the Jamal Murray Video, Delete It Now
Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel
In late March, Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray's Instagram story began to fill with a firestorm of strange content. Among this content was a video that appeared to show the basketball player receiving oral sex from his girlfriend, Harper Hempel. The videos were quickly deleted, with Murray claiming he'd been hacked. But that didn't stop Instagram users from screen recording the video, later using it to harass Hempel. As the article notes, "When it comes down to it, you can't call yourself a feminist, or even a decent human being, and continue to possess an intimate and sexually explicit video shared without the consent of the people who are featured."
9. Misogyny Disguised as Misery: We Need to Talk About Hobo Johnson
Hobo Johnson
One of our most controversial articles of the year, this piece discusses allegations of sexual assault brought against emo rapper and viral sensation Hobo Johnson. Allegations aside, a deep dive into his lyrics reveal a level of masculine manipulation masquerading as sensitivity. As noted in the article, "No matter how he treats women in real life, his artist persona and the attitudes he expresses in his music pose real dangers with potentially nauseating consequences."
8. The Worst Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked
Animal Crossing Villagers
As the world seemed to crumble around us in March 2020, millions of people turned to a more pleasant virtual reality for escape. Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch sold a record number of games, making it one of the most successful video games in history. Of course, with the game's popularity came a lot of strong opinions from devoted fans. Among the most contentious points to make the rounds online was the discussion of which Animal Crossing villager is the absolute worst.
7. Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Just Publicly Humiliated Jeff Bezos
Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos prior to their divorce
Amazon CEO Jaff Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott announced in December 2020 that she had donated more than $4.1 billion to nearly 400 charities in recent months, focusing on areas and issues closely connected to the COVID pandemic.
In discussing her giving, she wrote, "This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling ... Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires." This seemed to some like an explicit call out of her ex- husband, who, in comparison to Scott, has donated very little of his vast fortune all while becoming exponentially richer throughout the pandemic.
6. Dolly Parton on Black Lives Matter: "Do We Think Our Little White Asses Are the Only Ones That Matter?"
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton has had a big year in the realm of social activism. Not only did she partially fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, she also came out as a strong voice in favor the Black Lives Matter movement. "I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen," she said in the interview this summer. "And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little whites a**** are the only ones that matter? No!" she said.
5. James Franco's Testimony Could Send Amber Heard to Jail
James Franco and Amber Heard
The drama between Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp has been explosive, to say the least. In 2016, after filing for divorce, Heard claimed that Depp had been physically and verbally abusive to her, leading to years of court battles and emerging evidence of a relationship that was likely abusive on both sides. In 2020, Depp subpoenaed James Franco for supposed surveillance footage that proved Heard had faked the bruises on her face that she submitted as evidence of Depp's abuse.
4. I Hate the Way Pete Buttigieg Kisses His Poor Husband
While it's unquestionably a major step for LGBTQ+ rights and representation that Pete Buttigieg was able to make it as far as he did in the Presidential primaries, we had some questions. No, not about his platform, and no, not about the idea of a gay man in the White House, but about the way Pete and his husband kiss.
3. Meet the Failed Humans Pretending Bullied 9-Year-Old Quaden Bayles Is an 18-Year-Old Scam Artist
Quaden Bayles
This heartbreaking story is about Quaden Bayles, a young boy who was born with dwarfism. In February of this year a video of Quaden struggling with the emotional toll of constant bullying went viral. Of course, the Internet being the seething cesspool that it is, strangers started to bully Quaden, claiming that he was lying about his age.
2. Meet the Man Behind QAnon—America's Fastest Growing Cult
If you've somehow avoided hearing about it, QAnon is a fast-growing online conspiracy theory. As we explain in the article: "They believe that their mysterious prophet has awakened them to a reality that you and I will soon be forced to face: that global elites from Washington DC to Hollywood are part of a Satanic (possibly Jewish) cabal of murderous, cannibalistic pedophiles who torture children in order to harvest their adrenaline-rich blood and oxidize it into the addictive drug adrenocrhome."
QAnon's leader is an elusive figure named Q, who claims to have ties to the inner workings of the government. While Q's identity is supposedly a secret, he might not be as anonymous as he thinks.
1. Meet America's Worst Couple: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt
In June of this year, among the already chaotic terror of 2020, a new two-headed beast took center stage for a brief moment. Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, 58, and Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt, 43, began to date shortly after Hannity divorced his wife of 20 years, easily taking the spot for the worst couple in America. But just how bad are they? Read the full article and find out.
It’s Sufjan Stevens Christmas Music Time
Gloria!
December is officially Sufjan Stevens Christmas Music Month.
If you weren't previously aware, Sufjan Stevens—the folk singer behind songs like "Chicago" and "Visions of Gideon"—has created a total of 100 Christmas songs, immortalized on two magnificent, multi-album compilations: 2006's Songs for Christmas and 2012's Silver and Gold.
I first heard these songs during my first semester of college when, like many other freshmen, I was lost in a depression. The winter solstice was nigh, and though I'd always loved the holidays—I grew up celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah—all the glowing tree lights on Columbia's college walk failed to lift my spirits.
Then one snowy night, when I was studying in the student union, I heard Sufjan Stevens' rendition of "Silent Night." The sound of bells filled my ears, and a truly otherworldly voice began to hum through my headphones. At that moment, I felt as if I had entered a cathedral.
Sufjan Stevens, "Silent Night" [Track 1/8, Vol. 6] www.youtube.com
Though I've never quite believed in a God, I have always believed that music has medicinal properties, and I've often turned to it for spiritual healing. When I heard Sufjan's music, it helped me realize that in spite of how I was feeling, I could still celebrate the holidays. I could live fully and love myself and others, while still feeling the particular sadness of being alive.
I'm not going to say that Sufjan Stevens' music actually healed me, but it sparked something—a tiny flame—that, like the Maccabees' candles during the eight days of Hanukkah, has never gone out.
Christmas Gifts: Rediscovering Faith with Sufjan Stevens
Though not all of the songs are good, Sufjan Stevens' Christmas music is all impeccably orchestrated and performed. It's also designed to sound slightly frayed and almost childlike, as if played on an old record player. This, too, is intentional. Stevens is hyper-aware of the kitschiness of carols, so he leans into it via long, strange, staccato organ lines and bass patterns.
Sometimes, the cracks in the music let in waves of Stevens' doubt and sorrow. But sometimes these cracks and holes let in beams of luxurious, cathartic beauty—moments like huge, choral harmonies ("O Holy Night"), tender duets ("Joy To The World"), gorgeous electric guitar riffs over swirling synthesizers ("The Incarnation"), and stunning, searing lyrics ("Sister Winter").
Sufjan Stevens - Sister Winter www.youtube.com
Unsurprisingly, I'm not alone in finding solace in Stevens' Christmas music. The Internet is full of personal essays (like this one) by people who have been helped by his Christmas songs. These essays are often populated by similar imagery: dusty Bibles, faded iconography, and sometimes painful memories of forsaken religious upbringings.
For many of these writers, the music offers a return to innocence. "The familiarity of the images of corny religious artwork bring up memories within me of a simpler time in childhood, when my Christian faith and view of the church had not been tarnished," writes Pastor Joel Mayward in Think Christian.
Sometimes the music helps people come to terms with how far they've traveled away from Christianity, or from who they used to be or thought they could become. "For individuals raised in the church who matured into something else entirely, Stevens' songs invoke a nostalgia for a person you never turned out to be," writes Libby Hill for The AV Club. "It's being nostalgic for a you that never was. You might have made peace with her absence, but a part of you will always remember waiting for her to arrive, and hoping you'd find her by hovering just long enough in the space between a minor key and the word "Rejoice," to allow angels to slip in."
This reminds me of the words of another sad song about God: Julien Baker's "Rejoice," which contains the lyrics, "I rejoice / and complain / and I think there's a God / and he hears either way."
In a world that constantly reminds us how we've failed, sometimes faith can be found through embracing the space between who we are and what we could become, instead of constantly trying to fill it.
So often, we try to fill that space up with plastic, glitter, drugs, and band-aids. As one of our most garish festivals of consumption, Christmas has become (or maybe always has been) yet another band-aid—which brings me to my larger point. Stevens' Christmas music is not just powerful on an emotional and spiritual level. It also poses a challenge to capitalism.
Finding Spirit in Christmas Kitsch: Sufjan Stevens' Anti-Capitalist Protest
To say that Stevens' music possesses anticapitalist undertones isn't conjecture; Stevens himself has made his intentions clear. "By now, it's no mystery that Christmas has become an incalculable commodity in our material world—an annual exploitation of wealth, a festival of consumerism, and a vast playing field for the voyages of capitalism," he writes in the album liner notes for Silver & Gold. "Just as Adam and Eve consumed the fruit of the paradise tree, invoking original sin, so do we, in harvesting gifts, partake of the deadly fruits of Christmas: that of commerce, commodity and greed—all the flavors of the Seven Deadly Sins fashioned in various garments of wrapping paper." Based on his comments about the album, Stevens' music seems to reject Christmas consumerism, and instead seeks to rediscover the spiritual meaning behind it.
I resign to petty things
Like angels bending on their knees
I resign to glorious things
Like angels bending on their knees
— "The Midnight Clear"
But this dedication has not been free from criticism, least of all from Christians. Pastor Joel Mayward criticizes this protest of Christmas materialism in his essay, arguing that Stevens ignores the benefits of Christmas traditions in the physical world. "[Christmas] kitsch, at least when reappropriated in the vein of Stevens' song and video, may perform not as a cover-up, but as a means of illuminating the simple grace of God's love," he writes.
Elise Daniel makes a similar point in her essay for The Institute for Faith, Work, and Economics. "In seeking to expose the true meaning of Christmas, Stevens paradoxically misses it, by failing to see the goodness in material things without making them into an idol," she writes. "After all, Christ became man and physically met us in the material world for the salvation of our souls and bodies."
What Mayward and Daniel fail to realize is that by embracing the songs of Christmas—indeed, by making 100 of them—Stevens is honoring and paying respect to the power of Christmas kitsch right alongside the genuine spirituality that should, ideally, form its foundation. He isn't asking us to reject Christmas or its music; he's trying to help us find more meaning in it. He isn't damning those of us who cannot denounce capitalism or escape our own flaws. While remaining critical, he's embracing capitalism's version of Christmas as it is, as a time of distraction, hope, sorrow, and faith.
Sure, his music may not be revolutionary in and of itself, but it can help those of us living through these strange times to feel seen and less alone, which is becoming increasingly vital in our era of alienation. And perhaps it can inspire a vision of a different future–one with fewer shopping malls and more compassion.
The Future of the Season
The theorist Mark Fisher wrote that the capitalist condition—and much of the art created within it—is defined by "nostalgia for lost futures." If Stevens' music evokes a feeling of "[nostalgia] for a you that never was," as Hill writes, then it certainly also bring forth? nostalgia for a lost future—a future destroyed by capitalism and its consequences: climate change, competition, meaninglessness, isolation, and inequality.
As Mark Hinog writes in The Verge, "Stevens' yuletide catalog transcends the treacly holiday tunes favored by easy listening radio stations and musty shopping complexes...highlighting the season's social, economical, and existential pressures. It exists in the emotional gray space between euphoria and bottomless depression…We've taken a very sacred time and commodified it, so that there's a capitalist campaign to buy more, consume more, and then you have a conflict between the spiritual and the mundane." In other words, Stevens' music ties the sadness and the cheer and the politics and the loneliness of the season together. It's haunting and disorienting and full of beauty, and in that capacity, it mirrors the chaos of our souls, our family Christmas gatherings, and our economic systems.
Sufjan Stevens - Silver & Gold www.youtube.com
Ultimately, the idea that we should reject Christmas and capitalism completely, at least on an individual basis, is as blind as the notion that a free market is inevitable. It ignores the realistic possibility of what we need to hope for, which is mass action and system-level change that, to be blunt, holds the few people who are hoarding everything and ruining the world for all of us accountable for their actions.
In the liner notes for Silver & Gold, Stevens himself puts it best. "Year after year, winter upon winter, we find ourselves 'going through the motions of merriment,'" the notes read. "This is the true horror-show catharsis of Christmas: the existential emptiness that perseveres in the heart of modern man as he recklessly pursues his search for happiness and comes up empty handed.
"And yet," they continue, "against all odds, we continue to sing our songs of Christmas...So what is it about Christmas music that continues to agitate our aging heartstrings?... Maybe this: Christmas music does justice to a criminal world, marrying sacred and profane, bellowing obtuse prophecies of a Messiah in the very same blustery breath as a candy-coated TV-jingle advertising a string of lights and a slice of fruitcake. Gloria!"
Gloria, indeed.
Sufjan Stevens Complete Christmas Collection www.youtube.com
The 20 Best Overlooked Albums of 2020
Most things about 2020 sucked, but not the music.
With the live music world at a complete standstill, musicians had a lot of free time on their hands in 2020.
A terrible year brought forth great albums by many of pop's biggest names; Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, and Lady Gaga each put out a record (or two!) this year, just to name a few. But in the shadows of all those major-label releases, there was a quiet storm of independent bands, singer-songwriters, and rappers, all coping with 2020's terrors by doing what they do best: making some music.
KeiyaA, Forever, Ya Girl<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjMzOTA2MX0.Nweg34ITPg2hEcZLsaezbOBxBI1XVZhnYi6XHjokq7Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="02cb5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7a5bd8d4e29bba4768f28f67aded95a8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="KeiyaA, Forever, Ya Girl" /><p>On her debut album <em>Forever, Ya Girl, </em>Brooklyn-via-Chicago upstart KeiyaA offers her own inventive take on R&B. Mixing elements of experimental hip-hop with flourishes of psychedelic funk, KeyiaA meditates on loneliness, inviting you to make sense of your own self-reflections in the process.</p>
Short Fictions, Fates Worse Than Death<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE4OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTMyNjgyN30.o_lzhWL3jDtEvfB9brXSgE3Us9YQ7nyNSh6jLJ3TP6Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="b8aa6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="edecc0fe3f9c3201f45b077f98ced5c6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Short Fictions, Fates Worse Than Death" /><p>Released at the very end of 2019, <em>Fates Worse Than Death </em>seemed to forebode one of the darkest times in modern history. But Pittsburgh indie band Short Fictions used their debut record to highlight topics like climate change and gentrification—issues that, like pandemics, impact marginalized communities most severely. Over twinkly guitar riffs, <em>Fates Worse Than Death </em>is a soundtrack for a harsh reality.</p>
Hook, Crashed My Car<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDc1MjI2MH0.0wbjsiEtBPkI-q6OFhosIK7Sg_Q7rheEcZPbHUuCNLM/img.jpg?width=980" id="596a2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="12183932d80492a7ab7560d55ef29f08" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hook, Crashed My Car" /><p>Hook's <em>Crashed My Car </em>is tailor-made for all messy house parties that couldn't happen. In collaboration with rising DIY producer Nedarb—perhaps best known for his collaborations with the late Lil Peep—the young California rapper has made a name for herself with raspy delivery, and an infectious spunk. Though the woozy, distorted instrumentals of <em>Crashed My Car </em>might feel like a stone's throw from "SoundCloud rap," Hook's whip-smart lyrics and solid choruses set her miles ahead of the pack.</p>
Ratboys, Printer’s Devil<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTgxNzU5OX0.xDtTMHAzHHIz8zLacEWFb1SLoaHGPGyAsjfZW_jbDMs/img.jpg?width=980" id="eb90d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e270046d74113040c47ca97f79411e5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ratboys, Printer\u2019s Devil" /><p>Chicago band Ratboys tightened and solidified their sound on <em>Printer's Devil</em>, a power pop record boasting bold riffs and a catchiness reminiscent of '90s groups like the Breeders. Its lyrics evoke the confusion of young adulthood, realizing in hindsight that the tribulations of adolescence never truly go away—they only adapt with you. Wistful and heartwarming, <em>Printer's Devil </em>is a contemporary take on tried-and-true alt formulas.</p>
Empty Country, Empty Country<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzg1NTIwMH0.wq6OjX734SovgyM_RvgvTXvtIoXa5WgwhuTgCbDFqew/img.jpg?width=980" id="91ca9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="735a6504c9eb44a504c40325799fe4c2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Empty Country, Empty Country" /><p>Empty Country is the new solo project of Joseph D'Agostino, frontman of the now-defunct New Jersey band Cymbals Eat Guitars. His debut under the new name is a refreshing dose of Americana-lite that aches with grief and anxiety towards an uncertain future. <em>Empty Country</em> is brimming with heartbreaking lore, such as a miner who envisions his daughter's future after his inevitable death, or a man waiting for his wife's biopsy results. And though most, if not all, of these tales are fictitious, D'Agnostino's nuanced writing strikes a delicate nerve.</p>
Sorry, 925<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDY4MDMwM30.7ynf5XrryVVuOMoVn7_WRtj88oCTSPEwmRukF1L1ay8/img.jpg?width=980" id="d8163" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aa57660f7c24a76e21194a28dc036d96" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Sorry, 925" /><p>The sound of London band Sorry is a bit tricky to pin down. A cocktail of post-punk, indie rock, jazz, and pop, their debut album <em>925 </em>is a chaotic whirlwind in the best way possible. Helmed by the witty lyrics and often jarring voice of Asha Lorenz, the album's songs are full of irreverent, unapologetic attitude. Albeit unusual on paper, Sorry still manage to pull you in to all their music's idiosyncrasies.</p>
Deeper, Auto-Pain<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzQ4NTQ0MH0.j8O1ENpPZwQ0wpnfiL7GUoAAZclHhhU4qkRai7nR1Rw/img.jpg?width=980" id="42501" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df87f58c0b119f3c3a2061b718653d58" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Deeper, Auto-Pain" /><p>Chicago band Deeper are one of the most promising acts to emerge from the post-punk craze's latest iteration. With sparkling synths, forward-moving drums, and nimble riffs, the band's new album <em>Auto-Pain</em> evokes the complex, erratic energy of post-punk greats like Devo and Wire. The record ruminates on self-care in the context of all-consuming depression, and as Deeper hope to make peace with themselves, the album envelops you in its intricacies.</p>
Floral Tattoo, You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODk3NjQ5Nn0.2ZTEORbHmFCbkojO5o_Q06vOBoG84zYUr1_slqjXljs/img.jpg?width=980" id="3ef40" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="09fd288213de647c1837fe8d828d28f0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Floral Tattoo, You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start" /><p>Though released before quarantine began, <em>You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start </em>is an album fit for feeling stagnant as time passes by. The latest record by Seattle band Floral Tattoo might deal with frustrations of mundane service jobs and crappy apartments, but as a whole, its tight musicality advances it beyond tired adolescent angst.</p>
Trace Mountains, Lost In the Country<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDMxOTY0N30.fa7jFLScCItEEDptj-IThC8ECACO-RLzzmhwLnTMLU8/img.jpg?width=980" id="ddc07" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aa57b7915b40ed249c734742d546d163" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Trace Mountains, Lost In the Country" /><p>Though he rose to local prominence as founding member of the beloved New York band LVL UP, Dave Benton seemed like he was losing himself. On <em>Lost In the Country, </em>the latest album under his solo moniker Trace Mountains, Benton attempts to make sense of his place in the world—or his own personal world, at least—over brisk guitar rock, inspired by his recent move from Brooklyn to the quaint Hudson Valley. Rather than moping about the "could've beens," <em>Lost In the Country </em>acts as a how-to guide for shaping your own reality.</p>
Stay Inside, Viewing<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzgzMjk0Mn0.lIuT2frWvvARioCJnTj2pvMrkMnZ2C1ygKTubqOde6s/img.jpg?width=980" id="dfc7a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="61b79f907b9bdf21d78b4d7275684da8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Stay Inside, Viewing" /><p>Floating somewhere between post-hardcore, emo, and shoegaze is Brooklyn's Stay Inside, whose music grips with trauma and potential dangers of the outside world—public heath crises aside. Alternating between bombastic, sweltering chords and calmer moments, <em>Viewing </em>is just as dynamic and ambitious as it is refreshingly cathartic.</p>
Lido Pimienta, Miss Colombia<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MTMxNjI1OX0.XJgCKuNZWtoqAiZV8Ls7HJrJs5f_Yu5brK36jBFo0F8/img.jpg?width=980" id="72191" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab60cbf361645767a5826de1d6ac5e53" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lido Pimienta, Miss Colombia" /><p>In a music industry so fraught with sexism and racism, Lido Pimienta's <em>Miss Colombia </em>acts as a fierce reclamation of her crown. The Colombia-born, Canada-raised musician's latest album is a fusion of pop-adjacent genres, held together by a core of Afro-Colombian influences. Though the album's mostly Spanish lyrics convey anger, its layered, heavily-detailed instrumentation gives the music a hopeful edge.</p>
NNAMDÏ, BRAT<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjczMzI2N30.kSH_r3MzxV99XRw-uZW4h3TYBsGJ7g98Y-kHhWadAi0/img.jpg?width=980" id="39c4e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="29d534de6bc242bcb8d8acea273478b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="NNAMD\u00cf, BRAT" /><p>Musician and general artistic polyglot NNAMDÏ is a man with endless personas. His latest album <em>BRAT </em>leaps between rock, synth-pop, and everywhere in-between, all with the elegance of someone hopelessly devoted to their craft. But behind every restless artist are moments of self-doubt; for each moment NNAMDÏ soars, there's another in which he second-guesses his entire trajectory. This gives <em>BRAT</em> a sense of semi-autobiographical charm, in all its thrilling moments.</p>
Yaya Bey, Madison Tapes<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDA2Mjc3MX0.v7VvEIhsGPUpoCVfNSxs77Bk3iS65oyd37RsI0D7q7w/img.jpg?width=980" id="6cbd9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee9fc139d0530d9b1d35c8912d3cd30a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yaya Bey, Madison Tapes" /><p>It's clear just from peering at the track titles of Yaya Bey's third album, <em>Madison Tapes, </em>that its delineate life in small, yet heartbreaking moments, like when you decide to unfollow a former fling on social media, or when you long to share the excitement of a job promotion with a partner. A collection of intimate, DIY neo-soul, <em>Madison Tapes </em>is Yaya Bey's own interpretation of breakup songs.</p>
Disheveled Cuss, Disheveled Cuss<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzE3Nzc5NX0.odMvg_R7S5xKL9cnXDw0PUG6VKFrfwwUYHTasgFXCA4/img.jpg?width=980" id="3d70d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e9285ca37e1e83e3daa2d6876ab27af" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Disheveled Cuss, Disheveled Cuss" /><p>Nick Reinhart's solo project, Disheveled Cuss, is a self-described attempt at making "normal songs"—whatever that means when you're also the guitarist of math rockers Tera Melos. While <em>Disheveled Cuss </em>bears tinges of the austere experimentation that built Tera Melos' legacy, this album entwines those frenzies rhythms and guitar lines with more accessible power pop. While Reinhart's skill as a guitarist has always been evident, <em>Disheveled Cuss </em>outlines irrefutable evidence of his songwriting chops, too. </p>
MIKE, weight of the world<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTk5ODM4MH0.2807wsmH4ucA346nKfQrpP5MTYpjowmj1hA8wnCF7Nw/img.jpg?width=980" id="8cccf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="14d0b4b2961deac75f5aaa5dc199d891" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="MIKE, weight of the world" /><p>After losing his mother last year, 21-year-old MC MIKE channels his grief into his latest project, <em>weight of the world. </em>With off-kilter beats and a flow undoubtedly inspired by MF DOOM, the album reflects on his childhood and rise to underground prominence. </p>
Bully, SUGAREGG<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MDU0MzI3MH0.RIoivaaczC5WnOaRPWM8ik67QlRNbHJexYqlWOc2a-I/img.jpg?width=980" id="eb7ce" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="132bafe89553718ffe0048e59cd1b274" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Bully, SUGAREGG" /><p>With her project Bully, grunge rock revivalist Alicia Bognanno is an expert in gritty howls, sticky hooks, and the best of noisy '90s guitar pop. There's no shortage of any of that on her latest album, <em>SUGAREGG, </em>which feels like a freewheeling trip to self-discovery. Across the album's songs, Bognanno sings of past lovers, societal norms, and advice she wishes she'd heard sooner. Altogether, it's a delight to join her on the ride.</p>
Yankee Bluff, Everybody Hits<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTYxMjk4NX0.H8xtAmVAUQFCaT5YFR_SkYW4ZTeDj96rbNKRwl6LJA8/img.jpg?width=980" id="b3d75" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5142836b3a0d1b1ce1636a2d0aec6deb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yankee Bluff, Everybody Hits" /><p>Depending who you ask, Yankee Bluff could be considered a supergroup. The duo's members are both best known for their work in emo revival bands that broke up too soon: Algernon Cadwallader's Peter Helmis and Snowing's Nate Dionne. On the debut album from their new band Yankee Bluff, you won't find the twinky riffs or strained yells of their former bands. <em>Everybody Hits </em>instead sees the pair explore lo-fi indie rock with a punk flair.</p>
Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Transmissions: The Music of Beverly Glenn-Copeland<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzg0MDcyOX0.VtD2sag__gn9mWoGLI-avMylp2m6yc9MSqvYNGeajqE/img.jpg?width=980" id="59c1c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b90a914d6a9d1b92139062acb94c1ee1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Transmissions: The Music of Beverly Glenn-Copeland" /><p><em>Transmissions </em>might not be <em>new, </em>per se, but it's a well-rounded introduction to an incredibly influential composer. Blending jazz, new age, folk, the compilation album attempts to summarize the decades-spanning career of Beverly Glenn-Copeland, who—in addition to being considered one of the best in his field—also became a fixture in the Black trans community. Due to the often autobiographical nature of his music, <em>Transmissions </em>details heartbreak, dissatisfaction, and then, euphoria.</p>
Ohmme, Fantasize Your Ghost<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjc2ODU2Nn0.Pr4ZMPGV9X9MOvHKYygysyFkZFg9D_kl6CLv2MAp4qA/img.jpg?width=980" id="c6279" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="950c9f19ca21bc14862938d4e745c038" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ohmme, Fantasize Your Ghost" /><p>Ohmme are revolutionizing pop on their own terms. After cutting their teeth in the Chicago scene and recording with the likes of Jeff Tweedy and Chance the Rapper, the duo's second album <em>Fantasize Your Ghost </em>is an expansive collection of modern baroque pop, elevated by Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham's harmonies.</p>
Special Interest, The Passion Of<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTMzOTE3N30.V9EFwyc5TvDfusnPkFxXiVBPcVQXUo1_6zn6j01GGr8/img.jpg?width=980" id="5ef5d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="53e75a6f1896585d2bea112418e88e92" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Special Interest, The Passion Of" /><p>The music of Special Interest was never meant to go down easy. Their latest album <em>The Passion Of </em>is a mix of glam noise-punk with crunchy industrial elements, a combination ideal for screaming and thrashing about the endless ways life infuriates you, whether it be war or the latest gawdy condo driving up rent prices. Between singing about love on a personal level or social issues, <em>The Passion Of </em>also tributes the band's Black gay forebearers with grace.</p>
