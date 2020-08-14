In a recent interview with Billboard, the eternally iconic Dolly Parton officially declared her support for Black Lives Matter, called out Christian hypocrisy, and provided incontrovertible evidence that she deserves to have her own statue in Tennessee.

Parton, a beloved figure for more than half a decade now, was recently the subject of an online petition aiming to replace a Nashville statue of KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest with a visage of Parton.

"Aside from her beautiful music, which has touched the hearts and lives of millions of Americans, Dolly Parton's philanthropic heart has unquestionably changed the world for the better," the petition reads. "From the Dollywood foundation that has provided books and scholarships to millions of American children, to the millions of dollars she has donated to dozens of organizations such as the Red Cross and COVID-19 research centers, Dolly Parton has given more to this country and this state than those confederate officers could ever have hoped to take away. Let's replace the statues of men who sought to tear this country apart with a monument to the woman who has worked her entire life to bring us closer together."

Now, Parton herself is making waves online for her blunt declaration of support for Black Lives Matter. "I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen," she said in the interview regarding this summer's Black Lives Matter protests. "And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little whites a**** are the only ones that matter? No!" she said.

While the statue replacement petition has not yet succeeded in its efforts (there's still hope, people), Parton's unflinching support for Black Lives Matter (and her willingness to poke fun at certain white people's self-centered bullsh*t) yet again proves why she deserves the world.

