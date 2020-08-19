On Sunday guitarist and voice actor Stuart D. Baker, better known as his stage persona Unknown Hinson, was fired from the long-running Adult Swim show Squidbillies.

Baker had voiced the show's main character, Early Cuyler, for over 12 seasons, lending his distinctive voice to a show dedicated to stereotypes of ignorance and intolerance in the rural south. Unfortunately for Baker, it turns out that his act as a belligerent sexist bigot was...not really an act.