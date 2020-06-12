Earlier this month Sean Hannity and Jill Rhodes—his former wife of more than 20 years—announced that they had divorced...more than a year ago.

Apparently their separation has been in the works even longer—with "amicable agreements" dating back to at least 2016. The couple issued an official statement claiming that they still have a close relationship and are "committed to working together for the best interests of their children." But the question remains, why—after keeping it such a closely-guarded secret for so many months—did the Fox News host and his ex finally decide to announce the end of their marriage?

Now, barely a week later, we have an answer that is too upsetting to be anything but the truth. Because, with the divorce public at last, rumors have begun to swirl about a new (or not-so-new) relationship between Sean Hannity, 58, and Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt, 43.