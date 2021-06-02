Billie Eilish has shared a new song called "Lost Cause."

The laid-back track marks the fourth single from Eilish's upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. "Lost Cause" also arrives with a self-directed music video that depicts Eilish having a house party with a small group of friends. Watch it below.

Billie Eilish - Lost Cause (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

Like the previously-released "Your Power," "Lost Cause" finds Eilish adopting a mellower sound, complete with a minimal beat and a thumping, jazzy bassline perfectly fit for summer kickbacks. Lyrically, "Lost Cause" is Eilish's ultimate tell-off to a neglectful ex: "I used to wish you were mine / But that was way before I realized / Someone like you would always be so easy to find," she sings.



The music video for "Lost Cause" is a carefree celebration of a good old-fashioned girls' day, with Eilish and company dancing in chic loungewear, sharing snacks, and playing Twister. The clip co-stars Ashley Nickole, Joya Jackson, Kerrice Brooks, Lexee Smith, Nataly Santiago, and Yuliana Maldonado.

Happier Than Ever is slated for release on July 30. Its tracklist includes the singles "Your Power," "my future," and "Therefore I Am."