Directed by the 18-year-old herself, Billie Eilish spontaneously announced her return with the release of a new song and video this afternoon titled "Therefore I Am."

Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am youtu.be





The video finds Eilish gallivanting around the Glendale Galleria shopping mall, which is completely abandoned. Draped in a colorful cardigan and stylistically similar shorts, Eilish runs free in the empty shopping mall, bypassing stores and their boring symbols of capitalism to collect an armful of premium mall snacks. All the while, she croons along to the song's slick minimalist production.

Thematically, the track is a solid show of braggadocio, with Eilish cementing herself as "the man": "I think therefore I am," she warbles with a thick pretzel in hand.

While Eilish was meant to spend half of 2020 on the road, the pandemic quickly sidelined her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? tour after just three concert dates. She has since made the most out of her time in quarantine, releasing a new single, "My Future," over the summer, as well as premiering the classy black-and-white video for her No Time To Die theme song of the same name.

Billie Eilish - No Time To Die youtu.be

She additionally hosted a live stream concert, during which she regularly commented on climate change and encouraged her listeners to "vote the orange man out." Needless to say, they listened, and in return, her brother Finneas released a new song "Where the Poison Is," recognizing Biden's victory.

FINNEAS - Where The Poison Is (Official Audio) youtu.be

