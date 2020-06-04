All Your Favorite Childhood Brands Support Black Lives Matter
Black people can't feel safe in America just by playing Pokemon or building LEGOs.
During times of hardship, we tend to gravitate towards nostalgia as a form of comfort and escapism.
Playing Pokemon games or building LEGO sets can transport us back to a time when life felt less complicated, but the sad truth is that those simpler times were always an illusion, and not every child had the privilege of living in that sort of bubble.
John Boyega Stands with Protesters: "I Need You to Understand How Painful This Sh*t Is"
The global reach of the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death uplift the fight for racial equality in all nations.
Protests over the unlawful death of George Floyd haven't disrupted just American cities, as demonstrations all over the world have taken place this week.
In London's Hyde Park, Star Wars actor John Boyega gave an impassioned speech to the protesters. "I need you to understand how painful this sh*t is. I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing and that isn't the case anymore, that was never the case anymore." He continued, "We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence," he said, referencing the infamous 1993 murder of a Black UK teen. Lawrence was just 18-years-old when he was stabbed to death by a two white men who were known to spout racist, anti-Black, rhetoric.
Is Carole Baskin Inheriting a Haunted "Indian" Burial Ground with Tiger King Zoo?
Current owner Jeff Lowe claims there are bodies, including "a young American Indian boy," buried on the property
It was recently reported that Carole Baskin had been awarded the property of the Tiger King Zoo—formerly the G.W. Zoo—in Wynnewood, Oklahoma after a judgment found in her favor.
As fans of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King will know, her long-standing legal feud with Joe Exotic (AKA Joseph Maldonado-Passage, né Shreibvogel) over his violation of the Big Cat Rescue trademark resulted in a million dollar settlement in her favor. But for the most part Exotic managed to dodge paying Baskin through a series of illegal property transfers that temporarily protected his animal park from seizure.
Now that Exotic is in prison for attempting to have Baskin murdered—along with illegal animal trafficking and several violations of the Endangered Species Act—a judge has finally ruled that the park is hers, and she will be taking over ownership of the 16-acre property later this year. But Jeff Lowe—the park's current owner and the personification of a mid-life crisis—insists that there are no hard feelings, saying, "She deserves this property."
